BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Someone Tried To Save This Building Using Hundreds Of Posters Of China's President

world

Someone Tried To Save This Building Using Hundreds Of Posters Of China's President

It's still going to be demolished, despite the unblinking face of Xi Jinping warning against it.

By Beimeng Fu

Headshot of Beimeng Fu

Beimeng Fu

BuzzFeed News World Reporter

Posted on March 28, 2016, at 5:49 p.m. ET

Fun fact: Every member of China's current politburo has his/her own official portrait. The perfectly combed man in this official-as-hell photo is, of course, China's most powerful man, President Xi Jinping.

If you didn&#x27;t recognize him, don&#x27;t worry – you won&#x27;t easily forget his face after today.
cpc.people.com.cn

If you didn't recognize him, don't worry – you won't easily forget his face after today.

It's a strong picture. That's probably why a "nail house" landlord in downtown Shanghai believed in the portrait's power to defeat a demolition order: The landlord, unidentified, covered his building in hundreds of copies of that photo last Friday.

A &quot;nail house&quot; is a house whose landlords refuse to accept compensation the government offers them to leave so the property can be redeveloped. This particular building, surrounded by high-rise residential and office buildings, is reported to be standing in the way of Shanghai&#x27;s No. 15 subway line, which is currently under construction. The South China Morning Post reported that photos of the building went viral on social media after state-controlled The Paper initially picked them up, but neither the story nor any of the social media comments it reportedly spawned could be found by press time.
Aly Song / Reuters

A "nail house" is a house whose landlords refuse to accept compensation the government offers them to leave so the property can be redeveloped. This particular building, surrounded by high-rise residential and office buildings, is reported to be standing in the way of Shanghai's No. 15 subway line, which is currently under construction.

The South China Morning Post reported that photos of the building went viral on social media after state-controlled The Paper initially picked them up, but neither the story nor any of the social media comments it reportedly spawned could be found by press time.

So the landlord hoped that with this many Xis Jinping lined up, there's no way the house could be demolished.

Aly Song / Reuters

Totally 100% solid and not-at-all crazy plan.

Aly Song / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

It became, as you would expect, a bit of a minor fascination for the neighborhood. Or maybe they were just kinda struck by the Windows XP tile wallpaper flashback.

Aly Song / Reuters

Even this cat was rightly hypnotized.

Aly Song / Reuters

Word is the landlords of the building have always been tough-asses towards the local government. In the past 10 years, since the building was less than legally built, the landlords haven't been afraid of pushing the envelope with the government.

One of the landlords even threatened to commit suicide with gas in order to protect the diversity of businesses run there: a Wonton place, a Sichuan-food restaurant, a mahjong and card games center, an adult shop, and last but not least, the profitable monthly rent revenue from all of them.
Aly Song / Reuters

One of the landlords even threatened to commit suicide with gas in order to protect the diversity of businesses run there: a Wonton place, a Sichuan-food restaurant, a mahjong and card games center, an adult shop, and last but not least, the profitable monthly rent revenue from all of them.

Unfortunately, the latest bold move didn't yield the result expected. By Saturday night, a group of police officers were sent in to remove the posters, which ended the short life of a potentially great art installation.

The Chinese characters here read &quot;chess and cards.&quot;
Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images

The Chinese characters here read "chess and cards."

As Xi's photos got ripped off, more Chinese characters revealed ads for "Makeup, nail polish, cosmetics, manicure, braiding." Like we said, this is a real diverse business scene. What a shame that they will be all gone soon.

Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images

Hey hey hey, be gentle with the president, OK?

Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT