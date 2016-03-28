Someone Tried To Save This Building Using Hundreds Of Posters Of China's President

Aly Song / Reuters

A "nail house" is a house whose landlords refuse to accept compensation the government offers them to leave so the property can be redeveloped. This particular building, surrounded by high-rise residential and office buildings, is reported to be standing in the way of Shanghai's No. 15 subway line, which is currently under construction.

The South China Morning Post reported that photos of the building went viral on social media after state-controlled The Paper initially picked them up, but neither the story nor any of the social media comments it reportedly spawned could be found by press time.