Hong Kong Bookseller Detained By Chinese Authorities For Months Finally Speaks Out

Bobby Yip / Reuters

Lam Wing-kee, 60, a native Hong Kong resident, was one of five employees of a Hong Kong bookstore that went missing in mainland China and were later charged with running an illegal business. The bookstore, Causeway Bay Books, sells "banned" books to mainland readers, including one claiming to be about Chinese President Xi Jinping and his lover.

While detention of political dissidents has not been uncommon in mainland China, the case of the five Hong Kong booksellers, some of whom hold European passports, is unprecedented and shocked Hong Kong and international community. It's been seen as an alarming signal that China's legal system is willing to go beyond the mainland and violate Hong Kong's longtime high degree of autonomy.

That in turn has had the effect of pushing Hong Kong further away, especially in the eyes of young people. More and more are demanding a fast-track referendum to decide whether the region will fully split from China.