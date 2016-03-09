This Classroom Cat Received An Outpouring Of Sadness After It Died

They wrote her poems, they built her a little grave — this is the life story of a cat well-lived.

Oreo is buried under a big pine tree on campus, which students decorated with stones, bouquets, a drawing of her, and her favorite snacks.

Another cat, maybe one of Oreo's babies, "Chips Ahoy!" come to pay tribute (and for food, too).

Many students expressed regret that they didn't do enough to save her before she became so sick that she couldn't be warmed up again with a school uniform.

Oreo was a favorite of students and teachers at the middle school in China's southwest Yunan province, although there are a few other stray cats on campus. Look at this happy picture of them posted by the school on Weibo.

BuzzFeed News gathered Oreo's life story from the school's online forum , where over a dozen students have posted in commemoration of the much-beloved cat.

A short overview:

Name: "Oreo," for obvious reasons.

Breed: Mixed 🐱

Age: 7-8

Sex: Female 🚺

Favorite subject: Geography was her favorite 🌎, although she attended all kinds of classes.

Activities: Sitting in classes, overseeing exams, resting in the desk drawers – that was how she got the more widely-known nickname "The Curve Wrecker Cat." ✍🏻

Parents: Another stray cat that lived on the campus.

Kids: Many