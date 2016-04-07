This German Man Is China's Newest Internet Celebrity, Believe It Or Not

Thomas — or "Afu" as his Chinese fans call him — posts videos depicting scenes from everyday life in Shanghai.

Meet Thomas, a man living in Shanghai from a little town near Cologne, Germany.

Chinese people call him "Afu," a common Chinese nickname meaning "fortune." Afu has become famous for posting hilarious videos mocking everyday family and social life as a husband married to a Shanghai woman.

In the video "What is it like to marry a Shanghai woman," he impersonates his mother-in-law, a typical middle-aged Shanghai woman in her apron, dominating the kitchen area of the apartment.

"When are you guys going to marry?"

The key question a Chinese future mother-in-law will typically ask when you first meet will be:

(The setting of this shot is an amazing re-creation of a typical Chinese apartment balcony, covered by laundry and...lingerie.)

And she probably won't be aware of racism. Like, as a concept. Instead she's envying you for your skin and eye color.

“Do you think I am pretty, or my daughter is pretty?”

And completely innocently digging a hole for you to fall into, while noisily working on her fried seeds.

Afu is so China-savvy that he uploads his videos onto all the popular Chinese social media, even the less mainstream but dope among youth video-streaming site Bilibili. (It's kind of, sort of like Snapchat.) And comments are pouring in.

Thomas is well aware that he's performing for people around the world, as seen by the welcome announcement in his WeChat channel in three languages.

"谢谢你关注!" "Thank you for following!" "Danke an alle deutschen Freunde für die Unterstützung!"

Afu, who is from Marienheide, Germany, and attended China's Fudan University, makes the videos because he wants to "talk about the most funny, delicious, and beautiful stuff from Germany," as well as from China.