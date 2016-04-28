Foreign NGOs Working In China Will Now Face Tougher Scrutiny From The Police

Foreign and domestic nongovernment organizations expressed "considerable anxiety" when the first draft of the law started to circulate a year ago, according to the New York Times.

The police control will extend to all nongovernment organizations, literally, including environmental ones such as Greenpeace, educational ones such as TED, as well as philanthropical, cultural, business, religion and human rights organizations. You name an organization operating in China, the Chinese police will have control over it.