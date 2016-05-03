Chinese Internet Giant Baidu Under Investigation After Cancer Patient's Death

Wei, a Computer Science major at Xidian University in northwest China's Shaanxi province, blogged about the disease on Weibo and Q&A website Zhihu to "help those who need help to not experience the degree of suffering that I have gone through."

On Zhihu, he wrote that his parents spent about 200,000 yuan ($30,800), some borrowed, for the procedure. The treatment, which he wrote that he came across during a search on Baidu's search engine, was supposedly developed by Stanford University and could prolong his life expectation for at least another 20 years on a success rate of 80-90%, according to the doctor his family visited. The expensive treatment ultimately failed.

A student living in the U.S., Wei wrote, checked into the treatment on Google and found out that the therapy is out of use for its low success rate in the U.S. but somehow found its way to China, promoted as a new technology.

Wei's posts received thousands of comments, showering him with encouragement, medicine brought from overseas, small donations, and advise over what to do next. All the support brought him enough comfort that his father even logged onto the site using Wei's account to thank his fans.