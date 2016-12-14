Chinese Feminists Call Trump Out For His "Straight-Man-Cancer" Behaviors

Courtesy of Zheng Churan

The Feminist Five are a group of Chinese women who were granted that title for their somewhat ironic detentions by the Chinese authorities on the eve of International Women’s Day last year, for planning to distribute flyers about sexual harassment on public transportation.

The five were released on bail a month later after the hashtag #FreeTheFive went viral and concerned the international community. (Even then–presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted her support.) The women remain "criminal suspects" under the investigation, charged with “gathering a crowd to disturb public order,” a vague offense that is commonly used by the Chinese government against dissidents and human rights lawyers under recent crackdowns, carrying a prison sentence up to five years.

Zheng has previously launched campaigns such as Occupy Men's Toilets, which as a result drove the local government to add more female public toilets.