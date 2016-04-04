China's Social Media Censors Are Working Overtime To Block Panama Papers Discussion

Jason Lee / Reuters

In 2012, the visas of several journalists from the New York Times and Bloomberg were denied after the media companies published investigative reports on the wealth of Xi Jinping and former Prime Minister Wen Jiabao's family members.

In 2014, a joint investigation by the ICIJ and the Center for Public Integrity also reported on offshore accounts of Deng; Xi's brother-in-law; and Li Xiaolin, the daughter of former Premier Li Peng. A Chinese government spokesperson called the report "hardly convincing" and the government blocked it.