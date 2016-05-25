Chinese Media Mocked Taiwan's New President For Being A Single Woman But The Internet Wasn't Having It

Ashley Pon / Getty Images

Tsai, 59, was sworn into office last Friday as the first female president of Taiwan. A self-made politician and former law professor, with a doctorate from London School of Economics and a master's from Cornell University, she's already annoyed Beijing. In her inauguration speech, she neglected to specify whether she thinks Taiwan is part of China. (Unlike the former ruling party, the Kuomintang, who lost the mainland and fled to Taiwan in 1949, Tsai's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) doesn't have a history with the Communists and is pro-independence.)

Her almost perfect resumé means her personal life has become the main target of criticism. Tuesday's op-ed, penned by a military analyst from the PLA military academy, called Tsai "a complicated person who grew up in the abnormal Taiwan society and political ecosystem."