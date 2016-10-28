A Luxury Store In China Bearing Ivanka Trump's Name Quietly Shut Its Doors

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter has made a name for herself with her own businesses. But her attempt to break into China’s luxury market has fizzed after much hype.

Ivanka Trump’s business ventures in China have vanished alongside her Weibo persona, just four years after their high-profile entrance to the market that she once declared one of her “primary focuses going forward.”

The Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry store in Parkview Green, a high-end shopping mall in downtown Beijing, was closed last year, according to a staffer of the mall who answered the phone, and the store is no longer listed on the website of the mall.

"The store was opened in a brand new mall without a proven track record of traffic," an Ivanka Trump brand spokesperson told BuzzFeed News, when asked about the store’s closure.

Records on the Credit Information System of Beijing Enterprises, a website under China’s State Administration of Industry and Commerce, show that the store officially folded last month. It’s a sharp turn from Trump’s comments at the time the store first opened in 2013, when she told the Wall Street Journal that she thought her brand had entered China, a battlefield for luxury brands, “with the right partner, with the right project, in the right city, in the right location.”

"[The Ivanka Trump company] showed lots of interest in the Chinese market,” Zhu Tianmo, the one name listed as “staff” on the Weibo page of Ivanka Trump’s jewelry brand, told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview. “But when it came to daily operation, I don’t think there was a lot of support,” Zhu added.

The store opened through a licensing agreement with Studio1601 Ltd., a Hong Kong-based company. (Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has used a similar licensing plan with his own name on several projects, several of which have failed, leaving investors unable to seek recourse from Trump.) The spokesperson for Trump’s brand declined requests to provide information about Ivanka Trump’s oversight of the site or any future plans for the region. The spokesperson also declined to disclose the amount paid by Studio1601 Ltd.

Multiple attempts to reach Studio1601 through publicly listed phone calls and email addresses either didn’t receive a response or failed to be delivered.

Parkview Green, part of the Parkview Group, a conglomerate of private companies founded in Taiwan in the 1950s, didn’t respond to questions from BuzzFeed News about its daily number of visitors. The booth where Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry once stood is now replaced by a luxury jewelry brand from Monaco.

Trump expected a bright future in mainland China and the surrounding region. According to a 2011 press release published in the Mandarin version of Vogue, Trump planned to launch her jewelry line’s first branch in the region in Beijing and expand to Shanghai, Macau, Hong Kong and Taipei the following year, in partnership with Studio1601 Ltd., an experienced regional distributor for international luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci. The next year, she took a trip to Beijing in part to solidify her business goals for the country.