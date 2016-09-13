Watch A Massive Group Of Police Swarm Protesters In A Chinese Village

Footage circulated on social media shows an intense standoff between the police and villagers. Villagers waving red Chinese national flags can be seen throwing stones and hard objects at the police, said to number in the hundreds or even thousands depending on the estimate.

Zhuang Liehong, who formerly served on the village committee that once ran the town, said in a phone interview with BuzzFeed News that he was in contact with family members remaining in the village and deemed the videos of the swarming police authentic after viewing. Zhuang took political asylum in the US in 2014 around the time two other committee members were accused of corruption.