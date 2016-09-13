Watch A Massive Group Of Police Swarm Protesters In A Chinese Village
The small town of Wukan, once the symbol of hope for democracy in China, is in the international spotlight after footage suggested a new wave of violent clashes between the authorities and villagers.
Riot police arrested 13 protesters Tuesday as tear gas and rubber bullets were reportedly fired in the small southeastern fishing village of Wukan, which was once seen as a symbol of China's grassroots democracy movement.
Those arrested on Tuesday were among a group villagers who have been protesting the detention and charging of the popular village chief Lin Zulian for corruption since June.
Even as more photos and footage emerged, the local authorities dismissed reports that a clash between police and civilians had even happened.
Journalists on the ground have claimed to be unable to enter the village and surrounding area due to tight police control.
As the growth of the country's economy requires ever more land, government land grabs that provide little in the way of compensation are common and are subject to regular public protests.
-
Beimeng Fu is a BuzzFeed News World Reporter covering China and is based in New York.
Contact Beimeng Fu at beimeng.fu@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.