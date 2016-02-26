BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These People Are Protesting Their Leader Using Facebook's New Angry Emoticon

world

These People Are Protesting Their Leader Using Facebook's New Angry Emoticon

We may now have the world's first victim of death by emoji.

By Beimeng Fu

Headshot of Beimeng Fu

Beimeng Fu

BuzzFeed News World Reporter

Posted on February 26, 2016, at 5:05 p.m. ET

While most people are having fun with Facebook's newly-released "reactions," at least one person is deeply deeply troubled by the change: Hong Kong leader CY Leung.

Kin Cheung / AP

It seems like no matter what he posts, the most he can get is the "angry" reaction face:

Facebook: leung.cy.108

From attending a conference...

Facebook: leung.cy.108
ADVERTISEMENT

...to a post about working on improving the middle class's ability to purchase real estate.

Facebook: leung.cy.108

Celebrating a holiday by posting a beautiful picture of artificial roses? Angry face.

Facebook: leung.cy.108

Showing off home-made food? Angry face.

Facebook: leung.cy.108

Pictures of himself speaking at a meeting of businessmen? You can bet that's worth some angry faces.

Facebook: leung.cy.108
ADVERTISEMENT

Even interacting with his puppies at dog show couldn't stop the sinking ship.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Facebook: leung.cy.108
Facebook: leung.cy.108

Not even the magic of Bond and Speedy could stem the tide of negative reactions.

Facebook: leung.cy.108

I mean, we guess Bond the Siberian Husky is a bit...angry? Sort of?

Facebook: leung.cy.108
ADVERTISEMENT

Angry face, sad face, angry face, sad face, it's the same thing all the way back to the Christmas. Which means people had to scroll back so very, very far for no other reason than to post the new reactions.

Facebook: leung.cy.108

LITERALLY, whatever he posts gets a ton of angry faces.

Facebook: leung.cy.108

Leung only signed up for Facebook last October, trying to impress and build a bond with the internet generation using his gardening skills.

Facebook: leung.cy.108

So why is he being flooded with negative emoticons? A couple of reasons:

Leung blocks Facebook comments on his page, leaving no room for the internet to express their thoughts. It was only "like" or zero. So the new feature released a flood of pent-up emotion.

He's also not a popular figure in Hong Kong right now —  his resignation is among one of the loudest demands of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protestors.

How disliked is he? Hong Kong internet users compared the angry faces his current profile photo has to important political figures such as Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, and David Cameron. Turns out that Leung beats them all out 👑.

Almost 30,000 angry faces, almost triple what Trump got.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: 100most

Almost 30,000 angry faces, almost triple what Trump got.

The angry faces don't quite objectively represent each person's popularity, but it could well wind up as a new protesting initiative for the people of Hong Kong: an angry emoji revolution?

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: RichScotford5
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT