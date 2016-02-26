These People Are Protesting Their Leader Using Facebook's New Angry Emoticon

We may now have the world's first victim of death by emoji.

It seems like no matter what he posts, the most he can get is the "angry" reaction face:

...to a post about working on improving the middle class's ability to purchase real estate.

Pictures of himself speaking at a meeting of businessmen? You can bet that's worth some angry faces.

Even interacting with his puppies at dog show couldn't stop the sinking ship.

Not even the magic of Bond and Speedy could stem the tide of negative reactions.

I mean, we guess Bond the Siberian Husky is a bit...angry? Sort of?

Angry face, sad face, angry face, sad face, it's the same thing all the way back to the Christmas. Which means people had to scroll back so very, very far for no other reason than to post the new reactions.

LITERALLY, whatever he posts gets a ton of angry faces.

Leung only signed up for Facebook last October, trying to impress and build a bond with the internet generation using his gardening skills.

So why is he being flooded with negative emoticons? A couple of reasons:

Leung blocks Facebook comments on his page, leaving no room for the internet to express their thoughts. It was only "like" or zero. So the new feature released a flood of pent-up emotion.

He's also not a popular figure in Hong Kong right now — his resignation is among one of the loudest demands of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protestors.