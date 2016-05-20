13 Fantastic Photos From The Inauguration Of Taiwan's First Female President

Isaac Lawrence / AFP / Getty Images

Although she tactfully worded her speech, she avoided specifying whether or not Taiwan and mainland China are two independent countries.

Beijing has not been happy with her pending presidency since she was elected. Multiple warnings have been issued by government organs and reporting on her inauguration has been banned in mainland China.

The relationship between Taiwan and mainland China became complicated when Kuomintang, the Communist's rival in China's post-WWII civil war, fled to Taiwan in 1949. Ever since, both sides have said that they represent the whole of China.