Urban Outfitters Is Selling A T-Shirt With The Spanish Socialist Party Logo And People Are Losing It

Hipsters beware.

By Beatriz Serrano and Conz Preti

Posted on March 21, 2017, at 11:55 a.m. ET

So Urban Outfitters is selling this T-shirt from the brand Stussy called "International Rose Tee."

But there's a small detail. The logo belongs to PSOE, the Spanish Socialist Party, which was used in the first years of democracy in the country.

Obviously, people in Spain are losing it.

"Not kidding, Urban Outfitters has grabbed the PSOE logo to make t-shirts."

And the memes didn't take long in popping up.

"OMG Urban Outfitters has PSOE t-shirts and also from other political parties."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Urban Outfitters for comment.

This post was translated from Spanish.

