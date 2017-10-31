BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Guy Has Been Doing Pun Halloween Costumes For Years And They're So Good

world

This Guy Has Been Doing Pun Halloween Costumes For Years And They're So Good

AGRICUL-THOR.

By Beatriz Serrano and Rachael Krishna

Headshot of Beatriz Serrano

Beatriz Serrano

Redactora de BuzzFeed, España

Headshot of Rachael Krishna

Rachael Krishna

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 31, 2017, at 7:47 a.m. ET

On Sunday, Twitter user @mariannaisa_ shared photos of her brother's super creative Halloween costumes from the past few years.

Mi hermano lleva desde el 2014 disfrazándose de algo que termine en “thor” y después del de este año ya no me lo pu… https://t.co/lJUyD1CN3l
Marianna Isa del Río @mariannaisa_

Mi hermano lleva desde el 2014 disfrazándose de algo que termine en “thor” y después del de este año ya no me lo pu… https://t.co/lJUyD1CN3l

Reply Retweet Favorite

"My brother has been dressing since 2014 in something that ends in 'thor' and after this year I can not take it seriously anymore."

Yep. Every year he has done a costume that ends in Thor. In 2014, he cosplayed as Doc-Thor.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com / Via Twitter: @mariannaisa_

The only doctor I'd entrust my life to, along with Dr. Oetker.

In 2015, it was time for Woodcut-Thor.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com / Via Twitter: @mariannaisa_

Okay, this may work better with a Spanish accent.

In 2016, he became Construc-Thor or Build-Thor.

The man who will put an end to the construction crisis!
@mariannaisa_ / Via Twitter: @mariannaisa_

The man who will put an end to the construction crisis!

ADVERTISEMENT

And finally, this year Agricul-Thor/Farm-Thor has arrived.

THE ANNIHILATOR OF THE FRUIT FLY.
@mariannaisa_ / Via Twitter: @mariannaisa_

THE ANNIHILATOR OF THE FRUIT FLY.

The original tweet has been retweeted almost 20,000 times, and it has more than 58,000 likes. People loved the idea.

@mariannaisa_ Tu hermano es un tesoro nacional.
SpookyJavert🕵👻 @FerniDerbi

@mariannaisa_ Tu hermano es un tesoro nacional.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Your brother is a national treasure."

Many have made suggestions for the next few years too, like Demen-Thor.

@mariannaisa_ Dónde está el Demen-Thor?
Tía Mari Kardashian @anamariaggr

@mariannaisa_ Dónde está el Demen-Thor?

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sculp-Thor.

@mariannaisa_ @SrJanMichael Escul - Thor 2018
aby @tristevanghoe

@mariannaisa_ @SrJanMichael Escul - Thor 2018

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Beaver Thor (okay, this one works less well in English).

@mariannaisa_ @ChupitoDeFairy De cas-thor
Gusibí/Mistú guixhi @Xpidxaa_bi

@mariannaisa_ @ChupitoDeFairy De cas-thor

Reply Retweet Favorite

We will have to wait until 2018.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel

This post was translated from Spanish.

CORRECTION

The costume suggestion of “Beaver Thor” was mistranslated as “Gopher Thor” in an earlier version of this post.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT