A Feminist Activist Group Crashed The Unveiling Of A Trump Wax Figure
The protester shouted "grab patriarchy by the balls" while grabbing the statue's crotch.
An activist from the feminist group Femen interrupted the unveiling of a Donald Trump wax figure with a topless protest in Madrid on Tuesday. (WARNING: This video contains nudity so is a bit NSFW.)
The woman, who crashed the event at the Madrid Wax Museum, had "grab back" and "grab patriarchy by the balls" written on her body.
She grabbed the figure's crotch...
...before being escorted away by a group of men.
ADVERTISEMENT
Femen acknowledged it was behind the protest, posting this on its Spanish Twitter account.
Femen has been active in its opposition to Trump. Back in November, a Femen USA member carried out a topless protest at a polling station in Manhattan, New York, where Donald Trump was expected to cast his vote.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the museum for comment.
This post was translated from Spanish.
-
Beatriz Serrano es Redactora de BuzzFeed y vive en Madrid
Contact Beatriz Serrano at beatriz.serrano@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Rachael Krishna is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rachael Krishna at rachael.krishna@buzzfeed.com.