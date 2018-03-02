The scientists were tipped off by large clusters of penguin poop seen on satellite images.

A scientific expedition to a remote part of Antarctica turned up a pleasant surprise: a secret hideout of more than 1.5 million penguins, whose populations have been declining due to climate change.



Scientists discovered this previously unknown “supercolony” of Adélie penguins on the Danger Islands, a set of remote, icy islands on the northeastern side of the Antarctic Peninsula, according to a study released Friday.

“Basically these islands were covered in penguins,” Michael Polito, an assistant professor of oceanography and coastal sciences at Louisiana State University and coauthor of the paper, told BuzzFeed News.

Adélie penguins only exist in Antarctica, and their populations have seen a marked decline along most of the western side of the peninsula, where rising temperatures tied to man-made climate change have melted sea ice. “But we didn’t know what was going on on the eastern side, because it’s a very icy place that’s hard to get to.”

Satellite images showing what looked to be large swaths of deep pink penguin poop (called “guano”) tipped scientists off that the region may be home to a previously unknown population of penguins.



“That was totally unexpected, and certainly at first I thought it might be a mistake, a false positive,” Heather Lynch, associate professor of ecology and evolution at Stony Brook University, and a coauthor of the study, told BuzzFeed News.

In December 2015 a team of 10 scientists made the treacherous journey to the Danger Islands, on the edge of the Weddell Sea’s oceanic vortex of sea ice. When they got there, Polito said, they discovered even more penguins than they'd expected.

