An Antivaxxer And Robert De Niro Just Announced A $100,000 “Challenge” Over Vaccine Safety

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose vaccine safety claims have been widely denounced, said that Trump still wants a controversial vaccine safety committee.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. moved forward on Wednesday with his latest attempt to garner attention for widely condemned anti-vaccine arguments — ones that have earned him a meeting with President Donald Trump — by announcing a $100,000 “challenge” to prove the safety of vaccines.

“We need a debate,” Kennedy declared at the news conference, claiming he has also spoken with White House staff several times in the last month to discuss the creation of a Trump administration panel to examine vaccine safety.

Kennedy, the son of the late US Attorney General, is a longtime environmental activist. He gained notoriety with a 2014 book arguing that a mercury-based preservative called thimerosal, used only in some flu vaccines since 1999, was linked to autism.

His claims have been denounced repeatedly by medical organizations and physicians.

“I’m a vaccine scientist. I’m also the father of an adult daughter with autism,” Peter Hotez, president of the Sabin Vaccine Institute, told BuzzFeed News.

“Not only is there an abundance of evidence showing that vaccines are safe, there’s not even any plausibility of an association [with autism].”

Last week, amidst growing attention to the issue, 350 medical organizations led by the American Academy of Pediatrics signed a 28-page letter to President Trump expressing "unequivocal support" for the safety of vaccines. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clearly states that there is “no link between vaccines and autism.”

It’s an issue that Trump has raised several times however, both on the campaign trail and as president. On Tuesday, in a conversation with educators and Betsy DeVos, Trump noted the rising autism rate, saying, “Well, maybe we can do something.”

In January, Kennedy met with Trump at Trump Tower in New York and afterwards claimed they had discussed him leading a so-called vaccine safety commission. The Trump administration later walked back Kennedy’s claims to say that the discussions to have a so-called “committee on autism” were only tentative.

On Wednesday, Kennedy said that he’s been contacted by the Trump administration three times since their original meeting in January. “They tell me that they’re still going forward with a commission,” Kennedy said, adding that he “can’t tell” whether it will happen. BuzzFeed News has asked the administration for comment on these claims.

But in a panel discussion at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. on Wednesday that included the actor Robert De Niro, Kennedy argued that the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, in cahoots with journalists, have been denying the dangers of vaccines, fueled largely by money pumped in by a powerful pharmaceutical industry. He called the public health agency a “cesspool of corruption” and “a vaccine company,” that hid science from the public. To that end, Kennedy announced the "World Mercury Project Challenge,” offering $100,000 to anyone who could find a scientific study that demonstrated the safety of thimerosal-containing vaccines in children and pregnant women.

“What we’ve been told is not science. It’s more akin to religion. It’s orthodoxy,” Kennedy told an audience of perhaps two dozen journalists, and several thousand people watching the livestream on his group’s Facebook page. “We need to break this impasse.”

De Niro, who has a son with autism, came under fire last year before pulling an anti-vaccine documentary to be shown at the Tribeca Film Festival. “Trump I don’t care about,” he said during the Q&A following Wednesday's event. “If he does the right thing, he does the right thing. It’s about this, period.”

Kennedy’s claims, as well as his motivations with the newly announced challenge, were immediately denounced by scientists as incorrect, and as a dangerous ploy.

“Press conferences like this become a distraction from the really important and hard work that needs to be done,” Hotez said.