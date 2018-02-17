BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Accidentally Said The FBI Should Have Investigated Nicolas Cage

news

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Accidentally Said The FBI Should Have Investigated Nicolas Cage

I mean, the guy did say he was going to steal the Declaration of Independence.

By Azeen Ghorayshi

Headshot of Azeen Ghorayshi

Azeen Ghorayshi

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 17, 2018, at 11:28 a.m. ET

This is Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro. She's the host of a show called...Justice with Judge Jeanine.

Mike Theiler / AFP / Getty Images

Sometimes she spends her time searching the woods for Hillary Clinton.

Up to the woods of Chappaqua, NY I go. I’m on the search for Hillary. All new #StreetJustice tomorrow!
Jeanine Pirro @JudgeJeanine

Up to the woods of Chappaqua, NY I go. I’m on the search for Hillary. All new #StreetJustice tomorrow!

Reply Retweet Favorite

But on Friday night, Pirro went on Hannity to blast the FBI for what she said was incompetence for not doing enough to investigate Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz's YouTube comments from last year.

"I don't care if you're the FBI or from Podunk, you put on your instincts and your antennas and you say, ‘Let me try to find out who Nicolas Cage is!'"

video-player.buzzfeed.com
ADVERTISEMENT

People on Twitter were like, "Uh, we agree. Who exactly is Nicolas Cage?"

i too would like to know this fbi director wray tbh https://t.co/YGXjLh3E6M
darth:™ @darth

i too would like to know this fbi director wray tbh https://t.co/YGXjLh3E6M

Reply Retweet Favorite
I mean, she's not wrong https://t.co/3Mul7tCIMJ
Christian Schneider @Schneider_CM

I mean, she's not wrong https://t.co/3Mul7tCIMJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
To be fair, does anyone *really* know who the real Nicholas Cage is? https://t.co/17oRo2l5K9
Josh Jordan @NumbersMuncher

To be fair, does anyone *really* know who the real Nicholas Cage is? https://t.co/17oRo2l5K9

Reply Retweet Favorite

There was that whole thing with the Declaration of Independence.

HE’S TRYING TO STEAL THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE!!!!! STOP HIM!! ITS IN THE CARDBOARD TUBE FROM THE GIFT SHOP!!… https://t.co/fFDFfWqYgs
Jonah Goldberg @JonahNRO

HE’S TRYING TO STEAL THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE!!!!! STOP HIM!! ITS IN THE CARDBOARD TUBE FROM THE GIFT SHOP!!… https://t.co/fFDFfWqYgs

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

That seems like a matter for the FBI.

@Will_Bunch
MaTT FLaMMaBLe @MaTTFLaMMaBLe

@Will_Bunch

Reply Retweet Favorite

But also there's that thing where he can swap faces!

It’s not easy to figure out because he can take his face off and swap it with John Travolta just when you think you… https://t.co/Mhddac9eG2
Mike Madden @MikeMadden

It’s not easy to figure out because he can take his face off and swap it with John Travolta just when you think you… https://t.co/Mhddac9eG2

Reply Retweet Favorite
Surprise. It was actually John Travolta wearing a Nicholas Cage face. https://t.co/pujN7F7WuF
Jeff Solomon @JERFsolo

Surprise. It was actually John Travolta wearing a Nicholas Cage face. https://t.co/pujN7F7WuF

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even Don Cheadle chimed in.

😂😂😂 @FoxNews come get your girl!! https://t.co/bjDVZBbu8J
Don Cheadle @DonCheadle

😂😂😂 @FoxNews come get your girl!! https://t.co/bjDVZBbu8J

Reply Retweet Favorite

For now, we'll all just need to put on our instincts and antennas...

Put on your instinct antennas and try to figure out who Nicholas Cage is
Nat @NatalieKruszka

Put on your instinct antennas and try to figure out who Nicholas Cage is

Reply Retweet Favorite

...until someday we find him.

@ryanjreilly @JudgeJeanine I found Nicholas Cage
Molly Minar @MollyMinar

@ryanjreilly @JudgeJeanine I found Nicholas Cage

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT