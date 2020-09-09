A Major Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Has Been Put On Hold

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford's major coronavirus vaccine trial, currently being tested at dozens of sites across the US, has been put on hold due to an "unexplained illness" in someone who received the vaccine.



The pause, first reported by Stat on Tuesday, occurred due to a suspected serious adverse reaction in a single person participating in the trial in the UK. It's unknown what health problems the individual experienced.

A spokesperson for AstraZeneca said that the trial was paused as a precautionary measure so that scientists could investigate whether the illness is in fact linked to the vaccine.

“This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials," the spokesperson said.

"In large trials illnesses will happen by chance but must be independently reviewed," the spokesperson added. "We are working to expedite the review of the single event to minimize any potential impact on the trial timeline. We are committed to the safety of our participants and the highest standards of conduct in our trials.”

Other scientists cautioned that the pause to investigate is exactly how clinical trials are supposed to work.



"It does happen. It’s not common, but it does happen," Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who sits on the FDA vaccine advisory committee, told BuzzFeed News. "The vaccine is to stop SARS-CoV-2. It’s not designed to stop everything else that happens in life. You want to make sure it was related to the vaccine, especially if it happened a short period of time after the vaccine begins."