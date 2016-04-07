One Conversation Can Curb Transphobia, New Study Finds

The new results make LGBT advocates hopeful for change, though no one knows why a brief chat can be so powerful.

Volunteer door-to-door canvassers who engaged in a 10-minute conversation were able to reduce some voters’ negative feelings about trans people for up to three months, a new study suggests.

This decrease in prejudice was greater, the researchers say, than the change in Americans’ feelings toward gay people from 1998 to 2012.

The study, published today in the journal Science, may have strong implications for changing voter attitudes during a time when many cities and states — including Houston, Tennessee, Mississippi, and most recently, North Carolina — are introducing legislation to ban transgender people from certain restrooms, among other things, based on harmful stereotypes about transgender women being sex predators.

“A lot of the previous studies on voters suggested things like prejudice and political views are really stubborn and resistant to change,” David Broockman, assistant professor of political economy at Stanford and co-author of the study, told BuzzFeed News. “What we found are these really large and lasting changes. We couldn’t have anticipated it.”

The new study came out of a collaboration between advocates at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, who developed the canvassing method, and at SAVE Miami, who implemented the canvassing in South Florida. Broockman and his scientific colleagues then analyzed the data gleaned from these interactions.

Fifty-six canvassers — some of whom were transgender and some who weren’t — engaged in conversations with voters who had previously responded to a survey sent out by Broockman and his group. (The voters did not know the two events were related.) After the initial canvassing effort, Broockman sent follow-up surveys 3 days, 3 weeks, 6 weeks, and 3 months afterward to measure voter attitudes towards transgender people. These surveys were compared to another group of voters who had been through a “placebo” conversation about recycling.

The researchers found that, after the intervention, the group that had gone through the 10-minute conversation about transgender issues had much more accepting attitudes towards transgender people than the placebo group who had talked about recycling. (This was true regardless of whether the canvasser was transgender.)

Measured on a 101-point “feelings thermometer” commonly used to assess voter attitudes, positive feelings increased by an average of 10 points. The researchers pointed out that this jump is larger than the average 8.5 point increase in positive feelings toward gays and lesbians that was observed in Americans from 1998 to 2012.

People in the group that had been canvassed about transgender issues were also more resistant to being swayed by an attack ad featuring anti-transgender stereotypes.

“To the degree that people go in either not understanding trans issues, [or] maybe having negative perceptions of trans people, they come out of this having much fewer of those fears,” Gary Gates, who recently retired as research director at UCLA’s Williams Institute on Sexual Orientation Law and Public Policy and was not involved in the study, told BuzzFeed News.