A Caltech Professor Who Harassed Two Female Students Has Resigned

"This has been a difficult situation for our community," a Caltech statement said about Christian Ott's resignation.

Christian Ott, a tenured astrophysics professor who was investigated by the California Institute of Technology in 2015 for harassing two female graduate students in his research group, has resigned.

In the fall of 2015, after an internal investigation found that Ott had engaged in "discriminatory and harassing behavior" toward the two students, Caltech suspended Ott for nine months. The suspension was later extended for an additional year after Caltech's provost determined that Ott had violated the terms of his suspension by contacting one of the students.

Ott's resignation, confirmed by Caltech on Tuesday evening, came as a university committee was debating whether to allow Ott to return to campus this fall, an increasingly contentious issue that students protested in May. The two female graduate students whom Ott harassed are still completing their PhDs at the university.

"It’s just one less thing I have to worry about on a list of things I have to worry about," Io Kleiser, one of those students, told BuzzFeed News. "It’s really helpful for me and for other people who were impacted to know that they don’t have to face that again."

An independent committee of four faculty members had consulted with Caltech students — including Kleiser and Sarah Gossan, the two women named in the complaint — as well as postdocs, faculty, and Ott himself.

According to the statement Caltech sent to students and alumni, the committee's recommendations also included professional evaluations determining that Ott had made significant progress on the behavioral issues that led to his original discipline — what the university had at one time referred to as the “rehabilitative” training necessary for his return.

But the recommendations also acknowledged that because of the history of Ott's actions, he "remained a divisive element on campus."