At Least 13 People Are Dead After A Plane Caught On Fire In Russia

Videos from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport show the plane hurtling down the runway trailing flames and smoke. In one video, emergency crews douse the plane. According to the AP , 78 passengers and crew were on board.

At least 13 people died, including two children, according to a statement issued Sunday by Russia’s Investigative Committee , a federal investigations agency that's similar to the FBI. Russian media outlet TASS also reported 13 deaths and six injuries, citing a source in Moscow's medical service.

A Russian passenger plane making an emergency landing in Moscow on Sunday erupted in flames, forcing passengers to evacuate on the tarmac.

The plane took off from Moscow towards Murmansk. It was forced to turn around due to "technical reasons," the airline, Aeroflot, said in a statement, adding that the "ignition eliminated." Passengers left the aircraft on emergency ramps.

"At present, a commission has been established to investigate the causes and circumstances of the incident," Aeroflot said in the statement. "The Aeroflot crisis headquarters was quickly assembled."



The Russian Investigative Committee also stated that a criminal investigation will be opened into the incident.

"Soon, investigators will begin interviewing victims, eyewitnesses, airport staff and the airline carrier, as well as other persons responsible for the operation of the aircraft. Required technical documentation will be examined," the agency said.

"Unambiguous conclusions about the causes and circumstances of the accident will be made after a comprehensive study of the data obtained by the investigation."

Flight tracking data from the website Flightradar24 shows the plane, a Sukhoi Superjet-100, looping around and making its emergency landing about 30 minutes after taking off.

