Smith and Phillips learned what so many other fat passengers have: When you’re fat, flying can be a minefield. Other passengers may loudly complain in front of us about what they believe to be fat people’s burdensome bodies. Flight attendants, too, may decide that we are too fat to fly, escorting us from the plane and leaving us stranded without warning or recourse. And those around us may take our photograph or film us, making another viral sensation of a fat person who dares to think we could fly with the dignity that thin people do.

Among the most persistent challenges of flying while fat is navigating the maze of airline policies about when and whether we’ll be permitted to stay on a flight. Current policies for so-called passengers of size vary substantially from airline to airline, leaving fat passengers, especially larger fat passengers, to determine which airlines will allow us to keep our seats and which won’t. Within the United States, domestic airlines have a patchwork of policies that require fat passengers to conduct extensive research to see if we’ll be permitted to stay on the plane. In the years following its decision to eject Kevin Smith from a flight, Southwest Airlines rewrote its policy, becoming one of the least hostile airline policies, setting a very low bar for the industry. As of 2022, fat Southwest passengers must purchase a second seat but may call after their trip to request a refund, which will be provided. Alaska Airlines requires that customers pay for a second seat if they “cannot comfortably fit within one seat with the armrests in the down position.” Fat passengers can call customer service to request a refund for the second seat after travel, but it will only be granted if the flight had at least one vacant seat. Hawaiian Airlines recommends that fat passengers buy a second seat but notes, if it’s booked online, that second seat is “not guaranteed to be adjacent.” Fat people must pay for a second seat, even if we cannot use it.

Some airlines don’t even make available the information we most need in order to navigate their policies. Policies may require us to fit in a seat but never disclose that seat’s width. United Airlines, for example, requires that passengers be able to buckle their seatbelt with one extension. They provide the length of the extender but not of the seatbelt itself, making it difficult for fat passengers to know for sure whether or not our measurements will pass muster. If flight crew decide on the day of the flight that a fat passenger should have purchased a second seat, in order to stay on the flight, that fat passenger will need to pay for an additional ticket at the day-of rate. Spirit Airlines requires purchase of a second seat if a passenger “is unable to sit in a single seat with the armrests lowered” but doesn’t disclose the distance between those armrests. Conversely, Delta Airlines shares its measurements for seat width and legroom but does not disclose when or whether fat passengers may be deplaned. American Airlines and JetBlue go one step further, disclosing neither their seat measurements nor their policies for removing fat passengers from flights.