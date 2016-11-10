What France's Conservative Candidates Have Learned From Donald Trump's Win

Georges Gobet / AFP / Getty Images

"For us, it will not change anything. In substance, we will continue to try to reach the ‘intelligence’ of the people, to make them understand that the world is not as simple as one would have us believe,” Apparu said. “From a tactical point of view, Trump's victory changes nothing for us. Imagine Alain Juppé in Bordeaux tonight talking like in a Trump meeting. That would be ridiculous. There must be some consistency between what you do and what you say. So it would be morally wrong to change.”

Apparu said he believed that other candidate might use the Trump victory as an electoral argument. “But Nicolas Sarkozy can never present himself as an anti-system candidate,” he said.

Dawn Berge, member of the campaign team of Alain Juppé, said they had no plans of put forward messages that resembled Donald Trump's.

"There's a quality that has to be acknowledged in Donald Trump — that he told the truth. And this comforts us in our desire to be the most honest and clear-sighted as possible with the French people, whether in the diagnostics, reforms and methods we're proposing," Berge said.