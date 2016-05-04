The Incredible Moment A Woman Stood Up Against A Neo-Nazi March

The photo was taken by David Lagerlöf, who works for Stiftelsen Expo , a magazine that has an anti-racist editorial policy. It was created in 1995 by Stieg Larsson, author of the well-known trilogy Millennium .

Asplund told P4 Dalarna radio that in the past she has raised her fist during anti-fascist gatherings, as a tribute to Nelson Mandela.

"When they arrived, I knew that they were not from Borlänge," she told the radio station. "I don't think that I really gave it a thought, I just went. Then, one of them stared at me and I stared back at him. He didn't say anything and neither did I. Then the police came quite fast and took me away."

Asplund said she was "shocked" to see herself become a symbol. "I am totally shocked, I don't understand at all," she said. "I have fought against racism for 26 years and I am now 42. If people pay more attention to the fight against racism and xenophobia in this way, it's good. But I don't want people to see me as a symbol."