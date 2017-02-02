We Voted More Than Once In This French Presidential Primary And That's Not Okay

Two journalists from Le Monde had the same experience. BuzzFeed France also succeeded in voting in the Green Party's primary under two fictitious names. (Neither party is within reach of winning the general election — and the right-wing parties have had their ballots on lock — but it's still a big problem.)

After the first round of voting, Thomas Clay, the Socialist Party official responsible for organizing the primary, admitted there were "minor and marginal incidents" in the voting process, "like in all elections."