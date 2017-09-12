Picking Up The Pieces In Florida After Irma's Devastation

Near the southern tip of Florida, there's a trailer park on Plantation Island, just outside of Everglades City. Only several hundred people inhabit the coastal town, which abuts Everglades National Park. It was one of the hardest hit parts of the state.



Once the storm passed, residents of the small community started sifting through the wreckage, salvaging the personal items they could and trying to wrap their heads around what lay ahead. Photographer Nicole Craine spent the day documenting their experience.



