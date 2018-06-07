Answer 9 Questions And We'll Tell You 9 New Books To Read
Because, unfortunately, it's (almost) impossible to read them all.
-
The Good PlaceVia NBCBlack MirrorVia NetflixWild Wild CountryVia NetflixYoungerVia TV Land
-
BridesmaidsVia Universal PicturesThe Shape of WaterVia Fox SearchlightLady BirdVia Scott Rudin ProductionsMoonlightVia A24
-
Janet JacksonVia A&M RecordsCarly Rae JepsonVia 604 RecordsHaimVia Polydor RecordsBeyonceVia SME
-
This American LifeVia WBEZMy Favorite MurderVia Feral AudioCall Your GirlfriendDeath Sex and MoneyVia WNYC
ADVERTISEMENT
-
Tokyo, JapanMartha's Vineyard, MAMontego Bay, JamaicaVia en.wikipedia.orgParis, FranceVia en.wikipedia.org
-
WestworldVia HBOiZombieVia CWVanderpump RulesVia BravoThis Is UsVia NBC
-
"I spent so much time on the daily logistics of just staying alive that I often went weeks without remembering that I had no idea what I was doing with my life.""Do you know what a cliche is? It’s a story so fine and thrilling that it’s grown old in its hopeful retelling.""That's what she loves about Motown, the way it asks you to carry sadness and heartbreak but dance while doing so.""There it lies, atop the heather, atop the letter, atop the things she cannot find the language to say and the people she most wants to say them to.""Whenever our speech wants to take shape, it turns toward remembrance, as if drawn to a wellspring of still-wavering waters for which we yearn with an unquenchable thirst."
Check out our list of the best summer reads here.
-
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Arianna Rebolini at arianna.rebolini@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.