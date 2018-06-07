BuzzFeed News

Answer 9 Questions And We'll Tell You 9 New Books To Read

Because, unfortunately, it's (almost) impossible to read them all.

By Arianna Rebolini

Posted on June 7, 2018, at 12:35 p.m. ET

  1. Choose a TV show.
    Via NBC
    The Good Place
    Via NBC
    Via Netflix
    Black Mirror
    Via Netflix
    Via Netflix
    Wild Wild Country
    Via Netflix
    Via TV Land
    Younger
    Via TV Land

  1. Choose a movie.
    Via Universal Pictures
    Bridesmaids
    Via Universal Pictures
    Via Fox Searchlight
    The Shape of Water
    Via Fox Searchlight
    Via Scott Rudin Productions
    Lady Bird
    Via Scott Rudin Productions
    Via A24
    Moonlight
    Via A24

  1. Pick a concert to go to.
    Via A&M Records
    Janet Jackson
    Via A&M Records
    Via 604 Records
    Carly Rae Jepson
    Via 604 Records
    Via Polydor Records
    Haim
    Via Polydor Records
    Via SME
    Beyonce
    Via SME

  1. Pick a podcast.
    Via WBEZ
    This American Life
    Via WBEZ
    Via Feral Audio
    My Favorite Murder
    Via Feral Audio
    Via callyourgirlfriend.com
    Call Your Girlfriend
    Via callyourgirlfriend.com
    Via WNYC
    Death Sex and Money
    Via WNYC
  1. Where would you most like to visit?
    Via commons.wikimedia.org
    Tokyo, Japan
    Via commons.wikimedia.org
    Via commons.wikimedia.org
    Martha's Vineyard, MA
    Via commons.wikimedia.org
    Via en.wikipedia.org
    Montego Bay, Jamaica
    Via en.wikipedia.org
    Via en.wikipedia.org
    Paris, France
    Via en.wikipedia.org

  1. What would you do if you won the lotto?
    Make a bunch of art.
    Run away with the circus.
    Open a restaurant.
    Chill the heck out.

  1. Choose another TV show.
    Via HBO
    Westworld
    Via HBO
    Via CW
    iZombie
    Via CW
    Via Bravo
    Vanderpump Rules
    Via Bravo
    Via NBC
    This Is Us
    Via NBC

  1. Which high school class was your fave?
    History
    Science
    English
    Music

  1. Which of these quotes really *speaks* to you?
    "I spent so much time on the daily logistics of just staying alive that I often went weeks without remembering that I had no idea what I was doing with my life."
    "Do you know what a cliche is? It’s a story so fine and thrilling that it’s grown old in its hopeful retelling."
    "That's what she loves about Motown, the way it asks you to carry sadness and heartbreak but dance while doing so."
    "There it lies, atop the heather, atop the letter, atop the things she cannot find the language to say and the people she most wants to say them to."
    "Whenever our speech wants to take shape, it turns toward remembrance, as if drawn to a wellspring of still-wavering waters for which we yearn with an unquenchable thirst."

Check out our list of the best summer reads here.

