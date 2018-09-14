BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Which New Books Should You Read This Fall?

books / Quiz

Which New Books Should You Read This Fall?

With so many great books coming out, it can be almost impossible to choose.

By Arianna Rebolini

Headshot of Arianna Rebolini

Arianna Rebolini

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 14, 2018, at 10:43 a.m. ET

  1. Choose a profession
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Scientist
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Librarian
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Caretaker
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Writer

  1. Choose a sport
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sumo wrestling
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Baseball
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Football<br />
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Boxing

  1. Choose a book
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>The Nest</i> by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney
    Via Ecco
    The Nest by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney
    Via Ecco
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>One Hundred Years of Solitude</i> by Gabriel García Marquéz
    Via Harper
    One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Marquéz
    Via Harper
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>Her Body and Other Parties</i> by Carmen Maria Machado
    Via Graywolf
    Her Body and Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado
    Via Graywolf
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>Hillbilly Elegy</i> by J.D. Vance
    Via Harper Collins
    Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance
    Via Harper Collins

  1. Choose a TV show
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>Fleabag</i>
    Via BBC
    Fleabag
    Via BBC
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>Lady Dynamite</i>
    Via Netflix
    Lady Dynamite
    Via Netflix
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>The Americans</i>
    Via FX
    The Americans
    Via FX
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>This Is Us</i>
    Via NBC
    This Is Us
    Via NBC

  1. Choose a movie
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>The Florida Project</i>
    The Florida Project
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>Get Out</i>
    Get Out
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>The Normal Heart</i>
    Via HBO
    The Normal Heart
    Via HBO
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>Wild</i>
    Via Pacific Standard
    Wild
    Via Pacific Standard

  1. Choose a decade to visit
    Correct
    Incorrect
    1980s
    Correct
    Incorrect
    1940s
    Correct
    Incorrect
    1790s
    Correct
    Incorrect
    1960s

  1. Choose a documentary
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>What Happened, Miss Simone?</i>
    Via Netflix
    What Happened, Miss Simone?
    Via Netflix
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>The Keepers</i>
    Via Netflix
    The Keepers
    Via Netflix
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>Gaga: Five Foot Two</i>
    Via Netflix
    Gaga: Five Foot Two
    Via Netflix

  1. Choose a podcast
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>Still Processing</i>
    Via New York Times
    Still Processing
    Via New York Times
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>Code Switch</i>
    Via NPR
    Code Switch
    Via NPR
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>Why Won’t You Date Me?</i>
    Via Headgum
    Why Won’t You Date Me?
    Via Headgum
    Correct
    Incorrect
    <i>This American Life</i>
    Via WBEZ
    This American Life
    Via WBEZ

  1. Choose a place to visit
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Philippines
    Correct
    Incorrect
    California<br />
    Correct
    Incorrect
    New York
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Arizona

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT