Can You Figure Out This Language Puzzle?
Artist Xu Bing's writing might look indecipherable at first glance, but take a second look.
Artist Xu Bing has been a successful printmaker and sculptor for years, but he's especially known for his invention of an art form/visual puzzle hybrid called "Square Word Calligraphy."
His new book, Look! What Do You See? pairs illustrations with lyrics to folksongs written in square word, and asks the reader to guess what those songs are.
The book is technically for kids but, honestly, it took me longer than I'd like to admit to figure it out. Your turn:
1. What patriotic song is this?
ADVERTISEMENT
2. Which western classic is this?
3. And here's one with a visual hint:
For more information on Xu Bing and Look! What Do You See? click here.
-
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Arianna Rebolini at arianna.rebolini@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.