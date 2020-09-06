Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week
Roxane Gay on Audre Lorde, David Chang on his memoir, a Labor Day discussion of the history of Black labor in the US, and much more.
Monday, Sept. 7
Celebrate Labor Day with Joe William Trotter Jr. as he discusses his book Workers on Arrival: Black Labor in the Making of America — hosted by Booksmith and UC Press, 11 a.m. PT, more info.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Roxane Gay discusses The Selected Works of Audre Lorde with Alexis De Veaux — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Kerri Arsenault discusses her memoir Mill Town: Reckoning With What Remains with Dani Shapiro — hosted by RJ Julia, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Fredrik Backman presents his new novel, Anxious People — hosted by Third Place Books, 1 p.m. PT, more info.
Julian Winters discusses his novel The Summer of Everything with Becky Albertalli — hosted by The Ripped Bodice, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Sarah Ruhl (44 Poems For You) and Jill Bialosky (Asylum) discuss their new books — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Ruth Ware (One by One) and Sophie Hannah (The Killings at Kingfisher Hill) discuss their new books — hosted by Murder by the Book, 12:30 p.m. CT, more info.
Chuck Palahniuk launches his new book, The Invention of Sound, in conversation with Pamela Adlon — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Elisa Gabbert discusses her book The Unreality of Memory with poet Ray McDaniel — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Ann Shen discusses her book Nevertheless, She Wore It: 50 Iconic Fashion Moments with Kate Spencer — hosted by Vroman's Bookstore, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Angie Cruz (Dominicana), Jaquira Díaz (Ordinary Girls), Carolina De Robertis (Cantoras), and Patricia Engel (Infinite Country) discuss love and rebellion — hosted by BookPeople, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Bea Koch discusses her book Mad & Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency with Alyssa Cole — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Krista Franklin (Too Much Midnight) and Nate Marshall (Finna) discuss their new books, in conversation with Parneshia Jones — hosted by the Seminary Co-op and the Chicago Humanities Festival, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Roberto Lovato discusses his new book Unforgetting: A Memoir of Family, Migration, Gangs, and Revolution in the Americas with Myriam Gurba — hosted by City Lights, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Andrea Hairston discusses her novel Master of Poisons with Daniel José Older — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Margaret Atwood discusses The Testaments — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company and Seattle Arts & Lectures, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Sigrid Nunez discusses What Are You Going Through with Susan Choi — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Lev Grossman presents his first children's book, The Silver Arrow, in conversation with Jeff VanderMeer — hosted by Vroman's Bookstore, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Yaa Gyasi discusses Transcendent Kingdom with Brit Bennett — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Meera Shah discusses her book You're the Only One I've Told: The Stories Behind Abortions, in conversation with Julianna Guill — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Nick Flynn discusses his new book, This Is the Night Our House Will Catch Fire, with poet Marie Howe — hosted by The Music Hall, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
David Chang discusses his memoir, Eat a Peach, with Helen Rosner — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Aimee Nezhukumatathil discusses her book World of Wonders with Jaswinder Bolina — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Kelli Jo Ford discusses her debut, Crooked Hallelujah, with Megan Anderson, Deb Lyonsdove, and Elisabeth Lambert — hosted by Boswell Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Alice Wong discusses Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century with Elsa Sjunneson — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company and Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Alisson Wood discusses her memoir Being Lolita and answers questions about memoir writing — hosted by Old Town Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Sue Miller discusses her new novel, Monogamy, with Dani Shapiro — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Mark Gevisser discusses The Pink Line: Journeys Along The World's Queer Frontiers, in conversation with Meredith Talusan and Milo Inglehart — hosted by Literati, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Megan Cummins discusses her debut story collection, If the Body Allows It, with Brigid Hughes — hosted by Community Bookstore and A Public Space, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Diane Zinna (The All-Night Sun) and Leah Konen (All the Broken People) discuss their new books — hosted by Buffalo Street Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Nate Marshall discusses Finna with Clint Smith — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Natalie Diaz (Postcolonial Love Poem), Elisa Gabbert (The Unreality of Memory), Raven Leilani (Luster), Meredith Talusan (Fairest), and Vanessa Veselka (The Great Offshore Grounds) discuss the theme of unraveling on a panel moderated by Michele Filgate — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Eula Biss presents Having and Being Had, in conversation with Maggie Nelson — hosted by Women and Children First, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Christina Baker Kline discusses The Exiles with Ann Patchett — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Kerri Arsenault presents Mill Town: Reckoning With What Remains, in conversation with Ben Fountain — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Wayétu Moore discusses her memoir, The Dragon, the Giant, the Women — hosted by Watermark Books, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Sumita Chakraborty celebrates her debut poetry collection, Arrow, with readings from Kaveh Akbar, Franny Choi, and Taylor Johnson — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Janny Bhatt discusses her new book Each of Us Killers with Devi S. Laskar — hosted by City Lights, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
In celebration of Randall Horton’s new poetry collection, {#298-128}, Brooklyn Historical Society presents a reading and discussion exploring "the power of poetry to lay bare prison’s dehumanizing effects," featuring Horton as well as Reginald Dwayne Betts and Louise K Waakaa’igan — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jessica Luther and Kavitha Davidson discuss their new book, Loving Sports When They Don't Love You Back, moderated by Joel Anderson — hosted by BookPeople, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Friday, Sept. 11
Yaa Gyasi discusses Transcendent Kingdom with Margaret Wilkerson Sexton — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Claudia Rankine discusses Just Us: An American Conversation with Sarah Blake — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Susanna Kearsley, C.S. Harris, Anna Lee Huber, and Christine Trent celebrate the launch of their book The Deadly Hours — hosted by Murder by the Book, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Martha S. Jones discusses Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All with Brent Staples — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Alex Richards discusses Accidental — hosted by Collected Works Bookstore, 6 p.m. MT, more info.
Jonathan Sacks discusses Morality: Restoring the Common Good in Divided Times with Amy Chua — hosted by The Seminary Co-op, 12 p.m. CT, more info.
Julian Winters discusses The Summer of Everything with C.B. Lee — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Vanessa Veselka discusses The Great Offshore Grounds — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Mary Gordon discusses Payback with Meg Wolitzer — hosted by Politics & Prose, 5 p.m. ET, more info.
Peace Adzo Medie discusses her debut novel, His Only Wife, with Mathangi Subramanian — hosted by Book Soup, 1 p.m. PT, more info.
Adam Grant (Leif and the Fall) and David Chang (Eat a Peach) discuss their new books – hosted by Books & Books, 11 a.m. ET, more info.
Alex Segura discusses his book Star Wars Poe Dameron: Free Fall with Chantel Acevedo — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jenny Erpebeck discusses her new memoir, Not a Novel, with Neel Mukherjee — hosted by Community Bookstore, 2 p.m. ET, more info.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi discusses A Girl Is a Body of Water with Tayari Jones — hosted by Powell's, 2 p.m. PT, more info.
Fariha Roísín launches her debut novel, Like a Bird, with Tanaïs — hosted by Skylights Books, 3 p.m. PT, more info.
