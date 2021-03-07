Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: March 8-13
Discussions with Rebecca Solnit, Hala Alyan, Mary H.K. Choi, Imbolo Mbue, and many more.
Monday, March 8
Isabel Allende discusses The Soul of a Woman with Concepción de León— presented by PEN Out Loud and the Strand, 8 p.m. ET. $35. More info.
Forsyth Harmon discusses Justine with Kristen Radtke — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Cathy Park Hong discusses Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning with Charles Yu — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Tuesday, March 9
Roxane Gay, Melissa Broder, Melissa Febos, Tracy Clark-Flory, and Yin Q. discuss “messy, imperfect, and complex” sex in their writing, moderated by Elissa Bassist — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Viet Thanh Nguyen discusses The Committed with Min Jin Lee — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT. $27. More info.
Hala Alyan discusses The Arsonists’ City with Rumaan Alam — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Elizabeth Wetmore discusses Valentine — hosted by Watermark Books & Cafe, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Rebecca Solnit discusses Recollections of My Nonexistence with Jia Tolentino — hosted by Powell’s, 5 p.m. PT. $16. More info.
Kevin Brockmeier discusses The Ghost Variations with Karen Russell — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Victoria Schwab discusses Bridge of Souls with Alan Gratz — hosted by BookPeople, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Adam Silvera discusses Infinity Reaper with Cassandra Clare — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Chanda Prescod-Weinstein discusses The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred with Kiese Laymon — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Wednesday, March 10
Rebecca Serle discusses In Five Years — hosted by Barrington Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Mary H.K. Choi discusses Yolk with Jenna Wortham — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Clare Beams discusses The Illness Lesson with Jeniffer Thompson — hosted by Warwick’s, 4 p.m. PT. More info.
Kazuo Ishiguro discusses Klara and the Sun with Lisa Joy — hosted by Skylight Books, 12 p.m. PT. $33.75. More info.
Maisy Card discusses These Ghosts Are Family with Elizabeth Bobrick — hosted by RJ Julia, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Forsyth Harmon discusses Justine with E.J. Koh — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Thursday, March 11
Patricia Engel discusses Infinite Country with Edwidge Danticat — hosted by Books & Books, 6:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Abraham Riesman discusses True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee with Mark Caro — hosted by Bookends & Beginnings, 12 p.m. CT. More info.
Kazuo Ishiguro discusses Klara and the Sun with Rumaan Alam — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 6 p.m. ET. $15. More info.
Micah Nemerever (These Violent Delights), Elisabeth Thomas (Catherine House), and Amy Gentry (Bad Habits) discuss dark academia, in a conversation moderated by Sarah Weinman — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
L.L. McKinney and Robyn Smith discuss Nubia: Real One — hosted by MahoganyBooks, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Anne Lamott discusses Dusk Night Dawn: On Revival and Courage with Duncan Trussell in a pre-recorded event — co-hosted by multiple bookstores, 7 p.m. CT. $20. More info.
Cathy Park Hong discusses Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning with Kiese Laymon — hosted by The Strand, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Viet Thanh Nguyen discusses The Committed with Tommy Orange — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET. $5. More info.
Imbolo Mbue discusses How Beautiful We Were with Lacey Schwartz-Delgado — hosted by Oblong Books & Music, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Friday, March 12
Rebecca Solnit discusses Recollections of My Nonexistence with Chanel Miller — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. $20. More info.
Patricia Engel discusses Infinite Country with Lupita Aquino — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Jasmine Mans discusses Black Girl, Call Home with Danez Smith — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Saturday, March 13
Kazuo Ishiguro discusses Klara and the Sun with Ruth Ozeki — co-hosted by Third Place Books, Elliott Bay Book Company, and Village Books; $35. More info.
Talia Hibbert discusses Act Your Age, Eve Brown with Casey McQuiston and Thien-Kim Lam — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 2 p.m. ET. More info.
-
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Arianna Rebolini at arianna.rebolini@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.