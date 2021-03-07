 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: March 8-13

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: March 8-13

Discussions with Rebecca Solnit, Hala Alyan, Mary H.K. Choi, Imbolo Mbue, and many more.

By Arianna Rebolini

Picture of Arianna Rebolini Arianna Rebolini BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 7, 2021, at 1:01 p.m. ET

Monday, March 8

Ballantine Books, Tin House, One World

Isabel Allende discusses The Soul of a Woman with Concepción de León— presented by PEN Out Loud and the Strand, 8 p.m. ET. $35. More info.

Forsyth Harmon discusses Justine with Kristen Radtke — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Cathy Park Hong discusses Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning with Charles Yu — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. More info.

Tuesday, March 9

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Grove Press, Harper, Penguin Random House, Pantheon, Bold Type Books,

Roxane Gay, Melissa Broder, Melissa Febos, Tracy Clark-Flory, and Yin Q. discuss “messy, imperfect, and complex” sex in their writing, moderated by Elissa Bassist — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Viet Thanh Nguyen discusses The Committed with Min Jin Lee — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT. $27. More info.

Hala Alyan discusses The Arsonists’ City with Rumaan Alam — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Elizabeth Wetmore discusses Valentine — hosted by Watermark Books & Cafe, 6 p.m. CT. More info.

Rebecca Solnit discusses Recollections of My Nonexistence with Jia Tolentino — hosted by Powell’s, 5 p.m. PT. $16. More info.

Kevin Brockmeier discusses The Ghost Variations with Karen Russell — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.

Victoria Schwab discusses Bridge of Souls with Alan Gratz — hosted by BookPeople, 6 p.m. CT. More info.

Adam Silvera discusses Infinity Reaper with Cassandra Clare — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 5 p.m. PT. More info.

Chanda Prescod-Weinstein discusses The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred with Kiese Laymon — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 6 p.m. ET. More info.

Wednesday, March 10

Tin House, Simon & Schuster, Anchor, Knopf

Rebecca Serle discusses In Five Years — hosted by Barrington Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Mary H.K. Choi discusses Yolk with Jenna Wortham — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. More info.

Clare Beams discusses The Illness Lesson with Jeniffer Thompson — hosted by Warwick’s, 4 p.m. PT. More info.

Kazuo Ishiguro discusses Klara and the Sun with Lisa Joy — hosted by Skylight Books, 12 p.m. PT. $33.75. More info.

Maisy Card discusses These Ghosts Are Family with Elizabeth Bobrick — hosted by RJ Julia, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Forsyth Harmon discusses Justine with E.J. Koh — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Thursday, March 11

Custom House, Grove Press, Knopf, Avid Reader Press, Crown, Random House

Patricia Engel discusses Infinite Country with Edwidge Danticat — hosted by Books & Books, 6:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Abraham Riesman discusses True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee with Mark Caro — hosted by Bookends & Beginnings, 12 p.m. CT. More info.

Kazuo Ishiguro discusses Klara and the Sun with Rumaan Alam — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 6 p.m. ET. $15. More info.

Micah Nemerever (These Violent Delights), Elisabeth Thomas (Catherine House), and Amy Gentry (Bad Habits) discuss dark academia, in a conversation moderated by Sarah Weinman — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

L.L. McKinney and Robyn Smith discuss Nubia: Real One hosted by MahoganyBooks, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Anne Lamott discusses Dusk Night Dawn: On Revival and Courage with Duncan Trussell in a pre-recorded event — co-hosted by multiple bookstores, 7 p.m. CT. $20. More info.

Cathy Park Hong discusses Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning with Kiese Laymon — hosted by The Strand, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Viet Thanh Nguyen discusses The Committed with Tommy Orange — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET. $5. More info.

Imbolo Mbue discusses How Beautiful We Were with Lacey Schwartz-Delgado — hosted by Oblong Books & Music, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Friday, March 12

Avid Reader Press, Berkley, Penguin Books

Rebecca Solnit discusses Recollections of My Nonexistence with Chanel Miller — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. $20. More info.

Patricia Engel discusses Infinite Country with Lupita Aquino — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 6 p.m. ET. More info.

Jasmine Mans discusses Black Girl, Call Home with Danez Smith — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Saturday, March 13

Avon, Knopf

Kazuo Ishiguro discusses Klara and the Sun with Ruth Ozeki — co-hosted by Third Place Books, Elliott Bay Book Company, and Village Books; $35. More info.

Talia Hibbert discusses Act Your Age, Eve Brown with Casey McQuiston and Thien-Kim Lam — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 2 p.m. ET. More info.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT