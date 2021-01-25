Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Jan. 25–31
Natasha Trethewey and Joy Harjo on the power of poetry, Koa Beck on White Feminism, Greer Macallister and Marie Benedict on their latest novels, and much more.
Monday, Jan. 25
William Gibson discusses Agency with Cory Doctorow — hosted by the Strand, 7 p.m. ET. $23. More Info.
Kristin Cashore presents Winterkeep — hosted by Books & Books, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Ron Lieber discusses The Price You Pay for College: An Entirely New Road Map for the Biggest Financial Decision Your Family Will Ever Make with Anand Giridharadas and Priya Parker — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Mahogany L. Browne discusses Chlorine Sky with Renée Watson and Ellen Hagan — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Jayne Ann Krentz (All the Colors of Night) and Nalini Singh (Quiet in Her Bones) discuss their new books — hosted by Murder by the Book, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Madeleine Watts reads from and discusses The Inland Sea with Amina Cain — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Former poet laureates Natasha Trethewey and Joy Harjo read from their work and discuss the power of poetry in the US with Natalie Diaz — hosted by Arizona State University, 5 p.m. MT. More info.
André Aciman discusses Homo Irrealis with A.O. Scott — hosted by the Book Stall, 6:30 p.m. CT. More info.
Gabrielle Korn discusses Everybody (Else) Is Perfect: How I Survived Hypocrisy, Beauty, Clicks, and Likes with Kristin Iversen — hosted by the Strand, 7 p.m. ET. $5. More info.
Koa Beck discusses White Feminism: From the Suffragettes to Influencers and Who They Leave Behind — hosted by Out in Tech, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
The McElroy brothers discuss Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-to Guide From the First Family of Podcasting with Symphony Sanders — hosted by Anderson's Bookshops, 8 p.m. CT. More info.
Dr. Carl L. Hart discusses Drug Use for Grown-Ups: Chasing Liberty in the Land of Fear with Neal Brennan — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Mariana Enriquez and translator Megan McDowell discuss The Dangers of Smoking in Bed with Nina MacLaughlin — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Gabriel Byrne discusses Walking With Ghosts with Colum McCann — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. $31. More info.
Roy Richard Grinker discusses Nobody's Normal: How Culture Created the Stigma of Mental Illness with Steve Silberman — hosted by the Booksmith, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Sarah Jaffe discusses Work Won't Love You Back: How Devotion to Our Jobs Keeps Us Exploited, Exhausted, and Alone with Melissa Gira Grant and Peter Frase — hosted by Magers & Quinn, 7 p.m. CT. $5. More info.
Becky Cooper discusses We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence — hosted by Old Town Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Greer Macallister (The Arctic Fury) and Marie Benedict (The Mystery of Mrs. Christie) discuss their latest novels — hosted by Reads & Company, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Amanda Lovelace discusses Shine Your Icy Crown with Summer Webb — hosted by the Strand, 7 p.m. ET. $5. More info.
Edward Carey reads from and discusses The Swallowed Man with Amy Margolis — hosted by Prairie Lights, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Sadeqa Johnson discusses Yellow Wife with Kate Quinn — hosted by the Lewes Public Library, 5 p.m. ET. More info.
Janice Nimura (The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine) and Anna North (Outlawed) discuss their books with Sarah Kliff — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Malinda Lo discusses Last Night at the Telegraph Club with Emily X.R. Pan — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Alexander McCall Smith discusses Pianos and Flowers: Brief Encounters of the Romantic Kind with Daniel Goldin and Lisa Baudoin — hosted by Boswell Book Company, 2 p.m. CT. More info.
Cynthia R. Greenlee, Alicia Walters, and Jordan Scruggs discuss The Echoing Ida Collection — hosted by City Lights, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Jenny Offill discusses Weather with Diane Cook — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Nadia Owusu discusses Aftershocks with Dawnie Walton — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Gregg Hurwitz discusses Prodigal Son with two of his research experts — hosted by Murder by the Book, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Serena Burdick discusses Find Me in Havana with Lauren Willig — hosted by Anderson's Bookshops, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
TJ Klune moderates a panel about debuts now in paperbacks, featuring Charlotte Nicole Davis (The Good Luck Girls), Louise Callaghan (Father of Lions: One Man's Remarkable Quest to Save Mosul's Zoo), Rita Woods (Remembrance), and A.K. Larkwood (The Unspoken Name) — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Maurice Chammah discusses Let the Lord Sort Them: The Rise and Fall of the Death Penalty with Pamela Colloff — cohosted by BookPeople and the Texas Tribune, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Min Jin Lee discusses Pachinko with readers — hosted by Symphony Space, 7 p.m. ET. Thirty spaces available, $25/ticket. More info.
Anna North reads from and discusses Outlawed with Charles Yu — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Mike Chen discusses We Could Be Heroes with Delilah S. Dawson — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Cicely Tyson and Whoopi Goldberg discuss Just As I Am with Glory Edim and Tracy Sherrod — hosted by HarperCollins and multiple bookstores, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Ross Gay (Be Holding) and Leah Naomi Green (The More Extravagant Feast) discuss their work in connecting with systems of healing and support in nature, poetry, and one another — cohosted by BAM and Graywolf Press, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
André Aciman discusses Homo Irrealis with Dani Shapiro — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. $27. More info.
Matthew Salesses discusses Craft in the Real World: Rethinking Fiction Writing and Workshopping with Laura van den Berg — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Laini Taylor discusses her Daughter of Smoke and Bone trilogy with Sabaa Tahir — hosted by Changing Hands Bookstore, 6:30 p.m. MT. More info.
Lupita Reads moderates a debut author panel featuring Benjamin Garcia (Thrown in the Throat), Emily Hashimoto (A World Between), and Poupeh Missaghi (Trans(re)lating House One) — hosted by the Booksmith, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Simon Winchester discusses Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World with Marcy Bidney — hosted by Boswell Book Company, 6:30 p.m. CT. More info.
Dorothy Gallagher discusses Stories I Forgot to Tell You with Susan Minot — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Sean Desmond discusses Sophomores with Harry Hunsicker — hosted by Interabang Books, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Michelle Duster discusses Ida B. the Queen: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells with Rebecca Carroll — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
J. Elle discusses Wings of Ebony with Nicola Yoon — hosted by Politics & Prose, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Gabrielle Glaser discusses American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Shadow History of Adoption with Anna Griffin — hosted by Powells, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Friday, Jan. 29
Gina Apostol discusses The Revolution According to Raymundo Mata with Elaine Castillo — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Chase Berggrun (RED), Marcelo Hernandez Castillo (Children of the Land), and Alysia Sawchyn (A Fish Growing Lungs) read from their works and discuss writing nearly a year into the pandemic — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Chaya Bhuvaneswar (White Dancing Elephants) and Nick White (How to Survive a Summer) answer questions and offer tips on getting a short story collection published — hosted by Third Place Books, 5 p.m. PT. $18.50. More info.
Jen Sincero presents Badass Habits: Cultivate the Awareness, Boundaries, and Daily Upgrades You Need to Make Them Stick — hosted by Changing Hands Bookstore, 6:30 p.m. MT. $28. More info.
Rick Bragg presents Where I Come From: Stories From the Deep South — hosted by Interabang Books, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Kate Weinberg discusses The Truants with M.L. Rio — hosted by Murder by the Book, 1 p.m. CT. More info.
Michelle Duster discusses Ida B. the Queen: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Ida B. Wells with Jacqueline Woodson — hosted by the Strand, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Sadeqa Johnson discusses Yellow Wife — hosted by Tattered Cover Bookstore, 5 p.m. MT. More info.
Alexander McCall Smith discusses his new books, Pianos and Flowers: Brief Encounters of the Romantic Kind and How to Raise an Elephant — hosted by Third Place Books, 12 p.m. PT. More info.
