Virtual Book Events We Highly Recommend: April 26–30

⭐️ = a BuzzFeed Books editors' pick

Monday, April 26

Jonny Sun discusses Goodbye, Again ⭐️ with Clint Smith — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET. More info.



Kaitlyn Greenidge discusses Libertie ⭐️ with Naima Coster — hosted by Third Place Books, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Josh Mecouch (aka @pantspants) discusses Conquer the Day: A Book of Affirmations ⭐️ with Maddie Pillari — hosted by the Strand, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Bess Kalb discusses Nobody Will Tell You This But Me: A True (As Told to Me) Story with Karen Chee — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.



Edward Hirsch discusses 100 Poems to Break Your Heart with fellow poet Linda Gregerson — hosted by The Book Stall, 6:30 p.m. CT. More info.



Tuesday, April 27

Fiona Mozley discusses Hot Stew ⭐️ with her editor, Betsy Gleick — hosted by Books & Books, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Angela Mi Young Hur discusses Folklorn ⭐️ with Alexander Chee — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Karla Holloway discusses Gone Missing in Harlem ⭐️ with Imani Perry — hosted by Quail Ridge Books, 7 p.m. ET. $5.50+. More info.

Jonny Sun discusses Goodbye, Again ⭐️ with Samantha Irby — hosted by Powell’s, 5 p.m. PT. More info.



Edgar nominees for best first novel Nev March (Murder in Old Bombay), Caitlin Mullen (Please See Us), Elisabeth Thomas (Catherine House ⭐️), David Heska Wanbli Weiden (Winter Counts ⭐️), and Stephanie Wrobel (Darling Rose Gold) discuss their books — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 6 p.m. ET. More info.

Poets Robert Hass, Tracy K. Smith, and Natasha Trethewey read from and discuss their work and role as a poet in a conversation moderated by Daniel Halpern — presented by Books & Books and the National Poetry Series, 8 p.m. ET. More info.



Alice James Books poets Tamiko Beyer (Last Days), Shara McCallum (No Ruined Stone), Taylor Johnson (Inheritance), and Franny Choi (Soft Science) read from and discuss their work — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Jenny Lee discusses Anna K Away with Katharine McGee — hosted by Vroman's Bookstore, 5 p.m. PT. More info.

Wednesday, April 28

Oprah Winfrey and Bruce Perry discuss their new book, What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing, with Gayle King — hosted by Barnes & Noble and Indigo, 7 p.m. ET. $36. More info.



Jhumpa Lahiri discusses Whereabouts ⭐️ with Jennifer Scappettone — hosted by the Seminary Co-op, 7 p.m. CT. $35. More info.



Natalie Baszile discusses We Are Each Other's Harvest: Celebrating African American Farmers, Land, and Legacy ⭐️ with first-generation farmers Marvin Frink and Melony Edwards, writer Clyde W. Ford, and culinary historian Michael Twitty — hosted by The Center Fiction, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.



Alissa Nutting, Dean Bakopoulos, and showrunner Christina Lee discuss the HBO Max adaptation of Made for Love — hosted by Prairie Lights, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Elissa Washuta discusses White Magic ⭐️ with Maaza Mengiste — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Jonny Sun discusses Goodbye, Again ⭐️ with Mary H.K. Choi — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Elizabeth Gilbert discusses her work and how she found the courage to "live a life guided by creativity rather than fear," in conversation with Cija Jefferson — hosted by Enoch Pratt Free Library, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Rikki Ducornet discusses Trafik ⭐️ with Mark Haber — hosted by Brazos Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Mona Shroff (Then There Was You), Naima Simone (The Road to Rose Bend), and Synithia Williams (Careless Whispers) discuss their books in a Romance Happy Hour — hosted by Northshire Bookstore, 6 p.m. ET. More info.

Thursday, April 29

Oprah Winfrey and Bruce Perry discuss their new book, What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing, with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard — hosted by Loyalty Bookstore and the Book Stall, 7 p.m. ET. $36. More info.



Michelle Zauner discusses Crying in H Mart ⭐️ with Ben Gibbard — hosted by Powell’s, 8 p.m. PT. More info.



Amy E. Reichert (The Kindred Spirits Supper Club ⭐️), Uzma Jalaluddin (Hana Khan Carries On ⭐️), and Tif Marcelo (In a Book Club Far Away ⭐️) discuss their new books — hosted by The Ripped Bodice, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Rose Eveleth, Matt Lubchansky, Maki Naro, and Julia Gfrörer discuss their new book, Flash Forward: An Illustrated Guide to Possible (and Not So Possible) Tomorrows — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Kirstin Valdez Quade discusses The Five Wounds ⭐️ with author and activist Denise Chavez — hosted by Collected Works, 6 p.m. MT. More info.

Stephanie Danler discusses Stray with Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Jeff VanderMeer (Hummingbird Salamander ⭐️) and Jonathan Meiburg (A Most Remarkable Creature: The Hidden Life and Epic Journey of the World's Smartest Birds of Prey) discuss their new books — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Rachel Kushner discusses The Hard Crowd: Essays 2000–2020 with Heidi Julavits — hosted by City Arts & Lectures, 6 p.m. PT. $29. More info.



Friday, April 30

Christina Sweeney-Baird (The End of Men) and Christina Dalcher (Femlandia) discuss their new books — hosted by Murder by the Book, 1 p.m. CT. More info.

