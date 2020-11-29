Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Nov. 30–Dec.6
Ijeoma Oluo chats with Megan Rapinoe, Wyatt Cenac hosts a night of readings about New York, Minotaur Books celebrates cozy Christmas mysteries, and much more.
Monday, Nov. 30
Books Are Magic and Avid Bookshop present a fundraiser for Fair Fight Action, featuring Mike Birbiglia, Tayari Jones, Meena Harris, and more. 7 p.m. ET, $0–$50. More info.
Nalini Singh discusses Archangel's Sun with Sarah J. Maas — hosted by the Strand, 7 p.m. ET. $12.99–$27.99. More info.
Charles Baxter discusses The Sun Collective with Natalie Bakopoulos — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
A Night of Fierce and Fabulous Short Story Writers featuring Laura van den Berg (I Hold a Wolf by the Ears), Danielle Evans (The Office of Historical Corrections), and Farah Ali — hosted by the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Ijeoma Oluo discusses Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America with Megan Rapinoe — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 7:30 p.m. PT. $33. More info.
Charles Yu discusses Interior Chinatown with Charlie Jane Anders — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Alyssa Cole (How to Catch a Queen) and Meg Cabot (No Offense) discuss their latest books — hosted by The Ripped Bodice, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Deesha Philyaw discusses The Secret Lives of Church Ladies with Renee Simms — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant discuss Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things with Corin Tucker — hosted by Third Place Books, 7 p.m. PT. $35. More info.
Neil Gaiman and Chris Riddell discuss their children's book, Pirate Stew, with Isaac Fitzgerald — hosted by HarperCollins and various bookstores, 4 p.m. ET. $20–$27. More info.
Benjamin Moser discusses Susan Sontag: Her Life and Work with Leslie Jamison — hosted by McNally Jackson, 3 p.m. ET. More info.
Roxane Gay, Tracy Lynne Oliver, and Rebecca Kirby discuss The Sacrifice of Darkness — hosted by Bookworks, 7 p.m. MT. More info.
Karen M. McManus discusses The Cousins with Stephanie Garber — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Meichi Ng discusses Barely Functional Adult: It'll All Make Sense Eventually with Jason Katzenstein — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Denise Williams discusses How to Fail at Flirting with Nichole Perkins — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Sam J. Miller discusses The Blade Between with Andrea Hairston — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Chelsea G. Summers discusses A Certain Hunger with Mat Johnson — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Wyatt Cenac hosts "New York Stories," a night of readings from essays, short stories, and poetry about the city, performed by Matthew Broderick, Jin Ha, F. Murray Abraham, Sonia Manzano, and Karen Pittman — presented by Symphony Space, 7:30 p.m. ET. $12-15. More info.
Megha Majumdar discusses A Burning — hosted by the Seminary Co-op, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Gregory Maguire discusses A Wild Winter Swan — hosted by The Silver Unicorn, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Philippa Gregory discusses Dark Tides — hosted by Politics & Prose, 4 p.m. ET. More info.
Becky Cooper discusses We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence with Paige Williams — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Rufi Thorpe discusses The Knockout Queen with Chris Lee — hosted by Boswell Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Kiese Laymon discusses How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America: Essays with Ed Pavlić — hosted by Avid Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Maria Dahvana Headley (Beowulf: A New Translation) and Annalee Newitz (The Future of Another Timeline) discuss their new books — hosted by The Booksmith, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Sabaa Tahir discusses A Sky Beyond the Storm with Nicola Yoon and Megan McCluskey — hosted by Vroman's, 6 p.m. PT. $5-27. More info.
Alyssa Cole (How to Catch a Queen) and Courtney Milan (The Duke Who Didn't) discuss their new books — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Kiley Reid discusses Such a Fun Age with Helena Stephens — hosted by the King County Library System, 7:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Deesha Philyaw discusses The Secret Lives of Church Ladies with Samantha Irby — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Kacen Callender discusses The King of the Rising — hosted by Tubby & Coo's, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Emily M. Danforth discusses Plain Bad Heroines with illustrator Sara Lautman — hosted by the Lewes Public Library, 5 p.m. ET. More info.
Ernest Cline discusses Ready Player Two — hosted by the Strand, 7 p.m. ET. $33.99. More info.
Diana Ma discusses Heiress Apparently with Katharine McGee — hosted by Third Place Books, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Roxane Gay, Tracy Lynne Oliver, and Rebecca Kirby discuss The Sacrifice of Darkness — hosted by Everett Public Library, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Terry Tempest Williams discusses Erosion: Essays of Undoing with Daniel Wallace — hosted by Malaprop's, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Mauro Javier Cárdenas discusses Aphasia — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Friday, Dec. 4
Sabaa Tahir discusses A Sky Beyond The Storm with Renée Ahdieh — hosted by Third Place Books, 5 p.m. PT. $5–29. More info.
Jane Smiley discusses Perestroika in Paris with Elaine Szewczyk — hosted by Vroman's, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore discusses The Freezer Door with T Fleischmann — hosted by Women & Children First, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Tochi Onyebuchi discusses Rebel Sisters with V.E. Schwab — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 1 p.m. ET. More info.
Danielle Evans discusses The Office of Historical Corrections with Lupita Aquino — hosted by Old Town Books, 4 p.m. ET. More info.
Ijeoma Oluo discusses Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America with Danya Ruttenberg — hosted by Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery. More info.
Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham, co-editors of Black Futures, discuss the book with contributors Donovan X. Ramsey and Antonio M. Johnson, in a conversation moderated by Theo Tyson — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Minotaur Books presents A Cozy Christmas, featuring Ellie Alexander (Chilled to the Cone: A Bakeshop Mystery), Donna Andrews (The Gift of the Magpie: A Meg Langslow Mystery), and Carolyn Haines (A Garland of Bones: A Sarah Booth Delaney Mystery), and moderated by S.C. Perkins — hosted by Murder By the Book, 7 p.m. CT. $5. More info.
Midwest Writers Holiday Potluck featuring Rachel Mans McKenny (The Butterfly Effect), Lyz Lenz (Belabored), Amber Sparks (And I Do Not Forgive You), Denise Williams (How to Fail at Flirting), Mia Mercado (Weird but Normal), and Riane Konc (Build Your Own Christmas Movie Romance) — hosted by Prairie Lights, 7:30 p.m. CT. More info.
Chelsea G. Summers discusses A Certain Hunger with Laurie Penny — hosted by Skylight Books, 4 p.m. PT. More info.
Alice Randall presents the Black Bottom Saints holiday special — hosted by Source Booksellers, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
-
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Arianna Rebolini at arianna.rebolini@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.