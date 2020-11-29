 Skip To Content
Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Nov. 30–Dec.6

Ijeoma Oluo chats with Megan Rapinoe, Wyatt Cenac hosts a night of readings about New York, Minotaur Books celebrates cozy Christmas mysteries, and much more.

By Arianna Rebolini

Arianna Rebolini

Posted on November 29, 2020, at 12:06 p.m. ET

Monday, Nov. 30

Berkley, Pantheon

Books Are Magic and Avid Bookshop present a fundraiser for Fair Fight Action, featuring Mike Birbiglia, Tayari Jones, Meena Harris, and more. 7 p.m. ET, $0–$50. More info.

Nalini Singh discusses Archangel's Sun with Sarah J. Maas — hosted by the Strand, 7 p.m. ET. $12.99–$27.99. More info.

Charles Baxter discusses The Sun Collective with Natalie Bakopoulos — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Seal Press, Riverhead, FSG, Vintage, Avon, William Morrow, Quill Tree Books, Ecco, Archaia, Delacorte Press, Harper Perennial, Berkley, Unnamed Press

A Night of Fierce and Fabulous Short Story Writers featuring Laura van den Berg (I Hold a Wolf by the Ears), Danielle Evans (The Office of Historical Corrections), and Farah Ali — hosted by the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Ijeoma Oluo discusses Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America with Megan Rapinoe — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 7:30 p.m. PT. $33. More info.

Charles Yu discusses Interior Chinatown with Charlie Jane Anders — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Alyssa Cole (How to Catch a Queen) and Meg Cabot (No Offense) discuss their latest books — hosted by The Ripped Bodice, 5 p.m. PT. More info.

Deesha Philyaw discusses The Secret Lives of Church Ladies with Renee Simms — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Josh Clark and Chuck Bryant discuss Stuff You Should Know: An Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Things with Corin Tucker — hosted by Third Place Books, 7 p.m. PT. $35. More info.

Neil Gaiman and Chris Riddell discuss their children's book, Pirate Stew, with Isaac Fitzgerald — hosted by HarperCollins and various bookstores, 4 p.m. ET. $20–$27. More info.

Benjamin Moser discusses Susan Sontag: Her Life and Work with Leslie Jamison — hosted by McNally Jackson, 3 p.m. ET. More info.

Roxane Gay, Tracy Lynne Oliver, and Rebecca Kirby discuss The Sacrifice of Darkness — hosted by Bookworks, 7 p.m. MT. More info.

Karen M. McManus discusses The Cousins with Stephanie Garber — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Meichi Ng discusses Barely Functional Adult: It'll All Make Sense Eventually with Jason Katzenstein — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Denise Williams discusses How to Fail at Flirting with Nichole Perkins — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Sam J. Miller discusses The Blade Between with Andrea Hairston — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Chelsea G. Summers discusses A Certain Hunger with Mat Johnson — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Knopf, William Morrow, Atria, Grand Central Publishing

Wyatt Cenac hosts "New York Stories," a night of readings from essays, short stories, and poetry about the city, performed by Matthew Broderick, Jin Ha, F. Murray Abraham, Sonia Manzano, and Karen Pittman — presented by Symphony Space, 7:30 p.m. ET. $12-15. More info.

Megha Majumdar discusses A Burning hosted by the Seminary Co-op, 6 p.m. CT. More info.

Gregory Maguire discusses A Wild Winter Swan — hosted by The Silver Unicorn, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Philippa Gregory discusses Dark Tides — hosted by Politics & Prose, 4 p.m. ET. More info.

Becky Cooper discusses We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence with Paige Williams — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Rufi Thorpe discusses The Knockout Queen with Chris Lee — hosted by Boswell Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Scribner, Tor Books, Razorbill, Avon, G.P. Putnam's Sons, Orbit, William Morrow, Archaia, West Virginia University Press, Amulet Books, Sarah Crichton Books, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Ballantine Books

Kiese Laymon discusses How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America: Essays with Ed Pavlić — hosted by Avid Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Maria Dahvana Headley (Beowulf: A New Translation) and Annalee Newitz (The Future of Another Timeline) discuss their new books — hosted by The Booksmith, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Sabaa Tahir discusses A Sky Beyond the Storm with Nicola Yoon and Megan McCluskey — hosted by Vroman's, 6 p.m. PT. $5-27. More info.

Alyssa Cole (How to Catch a Queen) and Courtney Milan (The Duke Who Didn't) discuss their new books — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. More info.

Kiley Reid discusses Such a Fun Age with Helena Stephens — hosted by the King County Library System, 7:30 p.m. PT. More info.

Deesha Philyaw discusses The Secret Lives of Church Ladies with Samantha Irby — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Kacen Callender discusses The King of the Rising — hosted by Tubby & Coo's, 6 p.m. CT. More info.

Emily M. Danforth discusses Plain Bad Heroines with illustrator Sara Lautman — hosted by the Lewes Public Library, 5 p.m. ET. More info.

Ernest Cline discusses Ready Player Two — hosted by the Strand, 7 p.m. ET. $33.99. More info.

Diana Ma discusses Heiress Apparently with Katharine McGee — hosted by Third Place Books, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Roxane Gay, Tracy Lynne Oliver, and Rebecca Kirby discuss The Sacrifice of Darkness — hosted by Everett Public Library, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Terry Tempest Williams discusses Erosion: Essays of Undoing with Daniel Wallace — hosted by Malaprop's, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Mauro Javier Cárdenas discusses Aphasia — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Friday, Dec. 4

Razorbill, Knopf, Semiotext(e)

Sabaa Tahir discusses A Sky Beyond The Storm with Renée Ahdieh — hosted by Third Place Books, 5 p.m. PT. $5–29. More info.

Jane Smiley discusses Perestroika in Paris with Elaine Szewczyk — hosted by Vroman's, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore discusses The Freezer Door with T Fleischmann — hosted by Women & Children First, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Riverhead, Razorbill, Seal Press, One World, St. Martin's, Minotaur

Tochi Onyebuchi discusses Rebel Sisters with V.E. Schwab — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 1 p.m. ET. More info.

Danielle Evans discusses The Office of Historical Corrections with Lupita Aquino — hosted by Old Town Books, 4 p.m. ET. More info.

Ijeoma Oluo discusses Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America with Danya Ruttenberg — hosted by Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery. More info.

Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham, co-editors of Black Futures, discuss the book with contributors Donovan X. Ramsey and Antonio M. Johnson, in a conversation moderated by Theo Tyson — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Minotaur Books presents A Cozy Christmas, featuring Ellie Alexander (Chilled to the Cone: A Bakeshop Mystery), Donna Andrews (The Gift of the Magpie: A Meg Langslow Mystery), and Carolyn Haines (A Garland of Bones: A Sarah Booth Delaney Mystery), and moderated by S.C. Perkins — hosted by Murder By the Book, 7 p.m. CT. $5. More info.

Alcove Press, Unnamed Press, Amistad, Bold Type Books, Liveright, Berkley

Midwest Writers Holiday Potluck featuring Rachel Mans McKenny (The Butterfly Effect), Lyz Lenz (Belabored), Amber Sparks (And I Do Not Forgive You), Denise Williams (How to Fail at Flirting), Mia Mercado (Weird but Normal), and Riane Konc (Build Your Own Christmas Movie Romance) — hosted by Prairie Lights, 7:30 p.m. CT. More info.

Chelsea G. Summers discusses A Certain Hunger with Laurie Penny — hosted by Skylight Books, 4 p.m. PT. More info.

Alice Randall presents the Black Bottom Saints holiday special — hosted by Source Booksellers, 6 p.m. ET. More info.


