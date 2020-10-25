Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Oct. 26–Nov. 1
Neil Gaiman chatting with Marlon James, tons of horror panels, the Texas Teen Book Festival, and much more.
Monday, Oct. 26
Neil Gaiman and Marlon James discuss The Neil Gaiman Reader: Selected Fictions — hosted by William Morrow, 4 p.m. ET. Ticket with purchase from select booksellers. More info.
Matt Haig discusses The Midnight Library with Daniel Goldin and Lisa Baudoin — hosted by Boswell Books and Books & Company, 3 p.m. CT. More info.
Claire Messud discusses Kant's Little Prussian Head and Other Reasons Why I Write: An Autobiography in Essays with Hilton Als — hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Paola Ramos discusses Finding Latinx: In Search of the Voices Redefining Latino Identity with Zoe Saldana — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
A discussion of norm-defying South Asian protagonists in fiction, featuring Jenny Bhatt (Each of Us Killers) and Suman Mallick (The Black Marketer's Daughter) — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Sarah Warburton (Once Two Sisters), Roz Nay (Hurry Home), Kali White (The Monsters We Make), and Jody Gehrman (The Girls Weekend) discuss their new books — hosted by Murder by the Book, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Jessica J. Lee (Two Trees Make a Forest: In Search of My Family's Past Among Taiwan's Mountains and Coasts) and Aimee Nezhukumatathil (World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments) discuss their new books — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Cathy Marie Buchanan discusses Daughter of Black Lake with Pam Jenoff — hosted by An Unlikely Story, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Valeria Luiselli discusses Lost Children Archive — hosted by the NC Book Festival and Quail Ridge Books, 7 p.m. ET. $5.50–$20. More info.
Ina Garten presents Modern Comfort Food in conversation with Hoda Kotb — hosted by Book Passage, 4 p.m. PT. $45. More info.
Stephanie Perkins launches Anna and the French Kiss: Collector's Edition, in conversation with Jeff Zentner — hosted by Malaprop's, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Ibram X. Kendi presents Be Antiracist: A Journal for Awareness, Reflection, and Action with Blair Imani — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Anna Deavere Smith discusses her new play, Notes From the Field — hosted by Enoch Pratt Free Library, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Nick Hornby presents Just Like You with Ayelet Waldman — hosted by the Seminary Co-op, 12 p.m. CT. More info.
Roxane Gay, Tracy Lynne Oliver, and Rebecca Kirby discuss their graphic novel, The Sacrifice of Darkness — hosted by Powell's, 6 p.m. PT. $24.99. More info.
Lindy West presents Shit, Actually: The Definitive, 100% Objective Guide to Modern Cinema — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT. $27. More info.
Evan Osnos discusses Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now with Pete Buttigieg — hosted by Politics & Prose, 5 p.m. ET. More info.
Paola Ramos discusses Finding Latinx: In Search of the Voices Redefining Latino Identity with Jennifer Palmieri — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Kerri Maniscalco discusses Kingdom of the Wicked with Stephanie Garber — hosted by RJ Julia, 6 p.m. ET. $18.99. More info.
Michele Morano discusses Like Love with Ryan Van Meter — hosted by The Booksmith, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
A horror showcase featuring Stephen Graham Jones (The Only Good Indians), P. Djéli Clark (Ring Shout), Maria Dahvana Headley (Beowulf: A New Translation), and Zoje Stage (Wonderland), moderated by critic Danielle Trussoni — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Leanne Howe, co-editor of When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry, discusses the book with contributing poets Sherwin Bitsui, Tommy Pico, Casandra Lopez, and Tacey M. Atsitty — hosted by Bookworks, 7:30 p.m. MT. More info.
Bryan Washington discusses Memorial with Jacqueline Woodson — hosted by BookPeople, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Jess Walter discusses The Cold Millions with Karen Russell — hosted by Boswell Book Company, 8 p.m. ET. $23.19–$27.19. More info.
Rebecca Roanhorse discusses Black Sun with John Scalzi — hosted by The Strand, 7 p.m. ET. $0–$47.99. More info.
"Own Your Magic" YA panel featuring Sara B. Larson (Warriors of Wing and Flame), Lauren Shippen (A Neon Darkness), Mark Oshiro (Each of Us a Desert), and Bethany C. Morrow (A Song Below Water) — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 7 p.m. PT. More info.
Deesha Philyaw presents The Secret Lives of Church Ladies in conversation with Kiese Laymon — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
"All You Need Is Love" panel featuring Kevin Kwan (Sex and Vanity), Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan (The Heir Affair), moderated by Jade Chang — part of the LA Times Festival of Books, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Martha S. Jones discusses Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All with history and gender studies professor LaKisha Simmons — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
C.L. Polk presents The Midnight Bargain — hosted by Northshire Bookstore, 5 p.m. ET. More info.
Mark Oshiro (Each of Us a Desert) and Arvin Ahmadi (How It All Blew Up) talk about the writing process, moderated by Aaron H. Aceves — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Roxane Gay, Tracy Lynne Oliver, and Rebecca Kirby discuss their graphic novel, The Sacrifice of Darkness — hosted by Literati, 9:30 p.m. ET. $28–$33. More info.
Alexander Keyssar discusses Why Do We Still Have the Electoral College? with Jamelle Bouie — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Lynell George discusses A Handful of Earth, a Handful of Sky: The World of Octavia Butler with Dana Johnson — hosted by Vroman's, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Nikki Giovanni discusses Make Me Rain in conversation with Bryan Stevenson — presented by William Morrow and multiple bookstores, 7:30 p.m. ET. $25-30. More info.
Emily Danforth discusses Plain Bad Heroines with Carrie Shipers — hosted by Fact & Fiction, 6 p.m. MT. More info.
Bloomsbury's Object Lessons panel, featuring seven authors from the series — hosted by Print Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Vanessa Veselka discusses The Great Offshore Grounds with Molly Crabapple — hosted by Quail Ridge Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Alicia Garza discusses The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart — hosted by the Seminary Co-op, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Bryan Washington discusses Memorial with Samantha Irby — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Sophie Kinsella discusses Love Your Life with Elin Hilderbrand — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Paola Ramos discusses Finding Latinx: In Search of the Voices Redefining Latino Identity with Julián Castro — hosted by Changing Hands Bookstore, 6:30 p.m. MST. $5–$22.57. More info.
Friday, Oct. 30
Matthew McConaughey discusses Greenlights with Reese Witherspoon — hosted by Book Passage, 4 p.m. PT. $40. More info.
Alice Hoffman discusses Magic Lessons with Laura Zigman — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. $5–$33.25. More info.
Bill Clegg discusses The End of the Day with Kira Jane Buxton — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Jess Walter discusses The Cold Millions with Jennifer Haigh — hosted by An Unlikely Story, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Virtual meet-and-greet with Marissa Meyer, in celebration of Instant Karma — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Claire Cronin discusses Blue Light of the Screen: On Horror, Ghosts, and God with Colin Dickey — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Saturday, Oct. 31–Sunday, Nov. 1: Texas Teen Book Festival
"The Brighter the Spotlight..." — a panel about the allure of fame and how it can distort our view, featuring Tiffany Jackson (Grown), Tehlor Kay Mejia and Anna-Marie McLemore (Miss Meteor), and Stephan Lee (K-Pop Confidential). Sat. 10/31, 11:30 a.m. CT. More info.
"Speak! Act! Vote!" — a panel about using your voice to call attention to injustice inspiring others to do the same, featuring Kim Johnson (This Is My America), Francisco X. Stork (Illegal), and Natalia Sylvester (Running). Sat. 10/31, 2:30 p.m. CT. More info.
"Are You Afraid of the Dark?" — a panel about eerie atmospheres, deep secrets, and ghostly surprises, featuring Nina LaCour (Watch Over Me), Rory Power (Burn Our Bodies Down), and Aiden Thomas (Cemetery Boys). Sat. 10/31, 4 p.m. CT. More info.
"I'll Define Myself, Thanks" — a panel about protagonists who are ready to claim futures and identities of their own, featuring Kacen Callender (Felix Ever After) and Yamile Said Méndez (Furia). Sun. 11/1, 11:30 a.m. CT. More info.
"Once Upon a Time, Remix" — a panel about fairy tales and legends shaken up for the modern age, featuring Jenny Elder Moke (Hood), Tracy Deonn (Legendborn), and Trung Le Nguyen (The Magic Fish). Sun. 11/1, 2:30 p.m. CT. More info.
Check out the full Texas Teen Book Festival schedule here.
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
