Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Oct. 26–Nov. 1

Neil Gaiman chatting with Marlon James, tons of horror panels, the Texas Teen Book Festival, and much more.

Monday, Oct. 26 William Morrow, Milkweed Editions, 7.13, Viking, W.W. Norton, Vintage, Atmosphere Press, Crooked Lane Books, Catapult

Tuesday, Oct. 27 Riverhead, Vintage, Clarkson Potter, Dutton, One World, Anchor, Boom Studios, Hachette, Scribner, Mad Creek Books

Wednesday, Oct. 28 Riverhead, W.W. Norton, Erewhon, West University Press, Orbit, Gallery/Saga, Tordotcom, Mulholland Books, Tor Teen, Doubleday, Grand Central, Basic Books, Angel City Press

Thursday, Oct. 29 Vintage, Riverhead, Bloomsbury, FSG, William Morrow, One World, The Dial Press

Friday, Oct. 30 Crown, Simon & Schuster, Harper, Gallery, Feiwel & Friends, Repeater

Saturday, Oct. 31–Sunday, Nov. 1: Texas Teen Book Festival