Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week
Michael Ian Black on toxic masculinity, Stacey Abrams on women's electoral power, two nights of poetry on protest and revolution, and more.
Monday, Sept. 14
Sigrid Nunez discusses What Are You Going Through with Curtis Sittenfeld — hosted by Politics & Prose, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Yaa Gyasi discusses Transcendent Kingdom with Julie Buntin — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Mark Eisner and Tina Escaja, editors of Resistencia: Poems of Protest and Revolution, discuss and read from the book with contributors Idra Novey and Carlos Aguasaco — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Sarah Weinman (Unspeakable Acts: True Tales of Crime, Murder, Deceit, and Obsession) and BuzzFeed News editor Jessica Garrison (The Devil's Harvest: A Ruthless Killer a Terrorized Community & the Search for Justice in Californias Central Valley) discuss their new books — hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
[Read an excerpt from The Devil's Harvest]
Peace Adzo Medie discusses His Only Wife with Wayétu Moore — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 5 p.m. ET, more info.
Nick Flynn discusses his memoir This Is the Night Our House Will Catch Fire with Jacqueline Woodson — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Mychal Denzel Smith presents Stakes Is High: Life After the American Dream in conversation with Brit Bennett — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Sarah Ramey discusses her memoir, The Lady's Handbook for Her Mysterious Illness, with Jamie Quatro and Leslie Jamison — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6:30 p.m. CT, more info.
Kami Garcia discusses her new book Teen Titans: Beast Boy with Jennifer Niven — hosted by Books & Books, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Jacqueline Suskin reads from The Edge of the Continent: The Desert — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Rob Bell discusses Everything is Spiritual: Who We Are and What We're Doing Here with Preston Bell — hosted by Book Soup, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Helen Macdonald discusses Vesper Flights with Margaret Renkl — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Tiffany D. Jackson (Grown) and Mark Oshiro (Each of Us a Desert) discuss their new books — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Raven Leilani discusses Luster with Glory Edim – hosted by Book Soup, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Frank B. Wilderson III discusses his new book, Afropessimism — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Kerri Arsenault (Mill Town: Reckoning With What Remains) and Kurt Andersen (Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America: A Recent History) discuss their new books — hosted by City Lights, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Angela Chen discusses Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society, and the Meaning of Sex with Jess Zimmerman — hosted by Charis Books, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
[Read an excerpt from Ace]
Jordan Ifueko discusses Raybearer with Bethany C. Morrow — hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Ellen Wayland-Smith discusses The Angel in the Marketplace: Adwoman Jean Wade Rindlaub and the Selling of America with Michelle Nickerson — hosted by the Seminary Co-op and the University of Chicago Press, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Micah Nemerever discusses These Violent Delights with Peter Kispert — hosted by Third Place Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Peace Adzo Medie discusses His Only Wife with Ayesha Harruna Attah — hosted by Women & Children First, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Daniel R. Day aka Dapper Dan discusses his memoir, Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem — hosted by The Ivy Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Emily Hashimoto discusses A World Between with Sarah Schulman — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Sarah Mirk discusses Guantánamo Voices: True Accounts from the World's Most Infamous Prison with contributors Tracy Chahwan, Gerardo Alba, Alexandra Beguez — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Sigrid Nunez discusses What Are You Going Through with Alexander Chee — hosted by Third Place Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Michael Ian Black presents A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son in conversation with Liz Plank — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Jami Attenberg discusses All This Could Be Yours with Susan Choi — hosted by Women & Children First, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Chuck Palahniuk discusses The Invention of Sound with Richard Kadrey — hosted by Booksmith and Berkeley Arts & Letters, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Andrea Hairston discusses Master of Poisons with Susana Morris — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Hannah Abigail Clarke discusses The Scapegracers with Alexis Henderson — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Julian Winters (The Summer of Everything) and Adam Sass (Surrender Your Sons) discuss their new books — hosted by Malaprop's, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Aimee Nezhukumatathil discusses World of Wonders with Margaret Renkl — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Susanna Kearsley, C.S. Harris, Anna Lee Huber, and Christine Trent celebrate their anthology The Deadly Hours — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Jamie K. McCallum discusses Worked Over: How Round-the-Clock Work Is Killing the American Dream with Frances Fox Piven — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Ashla Lemmie (Fifty Words for Rain), Diane Zinna (The All-Night Sun), David Heska Wanbli Weiden (Winter Counts), Finola Austin (Bronte's Mistress), and more debut authors from 2020 discuss their books and writing process — hosted by Books on the Subway, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Stacey Abrams, author of Our Time Is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America, joins Raquel Willis in conversation about women and electoral power — hosted by Brooklyn Historical Society, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Yamile Saied Méndez discusses Furia with Chantel Acevedo — hosted by Books & Books, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Robert Michael Pyle (Nature Matrix) and Scott Russell Sanders (The Way of Imagination) discuss their new books — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Sophie Yanow discusses The Contradictions with Alison Bechdel — hosted by McNally Jackson, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Ayad Akhtar discusses Homeland Elegies with Evan Osnos — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Claudia Rankine discusses Just Us: An American Conversation with Jennifer M. Wilks — hosted by BookPeople, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Helen Macdonald discusses Vesper Flights with Schlitz Audubon Nature Center's Lindsay Obermeier — hosted by Schlitz Audubon Nature Center and Boswell Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Michael Ian Black discusses A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son with Molly Jong-Fast — hosted by RJ Julia, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
M.O. Walsh discusses The Big Door Prize with David West Read — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Kerri Arsenault discusses Mill Town: Reckoning With What Remains with Lacy Crawford — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jordan Stump, translator of Marie NDiaye's That Time of Year, discusses the book with Imani Perry — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Fariha Róisín discusses her debut novel, Like a Bird, with Zeba Blay — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Yamile Saied Méndez discusses Furia with Candice Montgomery — hosted by Third Place Books, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Raven Leilani discusses Luster with Rachel Khong — hosted by Warwick's, 4 p.m. PT, more info.
Clarissa Ward discusses On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist with Jane Saks — hosted by the Seminary Co-op and Chicago Humanities Festival, 5 p.m. CT, more info.
Fatimah Asghar discusses her debut poetry collection, If They Come For Us — hosted by Boswell Books, 7:30 p.m. CT, more info.
Salar Abdoh (Out of Mesopotamia) and Dalia Sofer (Man of My Time) discuss their new books, in conversation with Persis Karim — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Friday, Sept. 18
Tiffany D. Jackson discusses Grown with Bethany C. Morrow — hosted by MahoganyBooks, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Khadijah Queen discusses and reads from Anodyne, with Elisa Gabbert — hosted by Women & Children First, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Suzzy Roche discusses The Town Crazy with Meg Wolitzer — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
José Olivarez (Citizen Illegal), Amir Rabiyah (Prayers For My 17th Chromosome), Bridgette Bianca (Be/Trouble), Christopher Rivas, and Jessica Ceballos y Campbell present a poetry night fundraiser — hosted by Art Save the Vote and Skylight Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Mark Oshiro discusses Each of Us a Desert with Kwame Mbalia and Darcie Little Badger — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Makenna Goodman discusses The Shame with Sheila Heti and Leanne Shapton — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Adam O. Davis celebrates the launch of his poetry collection Index of Haunted Houses with a reading, joined by M. Soledad Caballero, Ann Townsend, and Andrew Seguin — hosted by White Whale Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Eddie R. Cole discusses The Campus Color Line: College Presidents and the Struggle for Black Freedom with Ashley Farmer — hosted by BookPeople, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Tori Eldridge (The Ninja's Blade) and Boyd Morrison (Final Option) discuss their new books — hosted by Murder by the Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Tiffany D. Cross discusses Say It Louder!: Black Voters, White Narratives, and Saving Our Democracy with Elie Mystal — hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Arianna Rebolini at arianna.rebolini@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.