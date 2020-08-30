Margaret Atwood with Ann Patchett, Alyssa Cole with Beverly Jenkins, Jason Reynolds with one of the Exonerated Five, and more can't-miss convos.

Monday, Aug. 31 William Morrow, Tor Teen, Grand Central Publishing, UC Press, Henry Holt & Co., Feiwel & Friends, Flatiron, Harper Voyager, Balzer + Bray, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Tuesday, Sept. 1 Minotaur Books, Anchor, Knopf, Flatiron, Algonquin, Margaret K. McElderry Books, Swoon Reads, St. Martin's Press, Penguin Young Readers, Skyscape, HarperCollins, Random House

Wednesday, Sept. 2 Knopf, Riverhead, Balzer & Bray, Minotaur Books, Random House Graphic, Custom House, Tin House Books, Park Row, Pantheon, Doubleday, Algonquin, FSG

Thursday, Sept. 3 Penguin Books, Avon, Sourcebooks Fire, Macmillan, Levine Querido, Bloomsbury, Tin House, Amistad, Agora Books, William Morrow, Skybound Books, Knopf

Friday, Sept. 4 Riverhead, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, Coffee House Press, Henry Holt and Co., St. Martin's, Grand Central Publishing