Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week
Margaret Atwood with Ann Patchett, Alyssa Cole with Beverly Jenkins, Jason Reynolds with one of the Exonerated Five, and more can't-miss convos.
Monday, Aug. 31
Alyssa Cole discusses her debut thriller When No One Is Watching with Beverly Jenkins — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
TJ Klune discusses his new books, The House in the Cerulean Sea and The Extraordinaries, with Shaun David Hutchinson — hosted by Third Place Books, 5:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Mike Birbiglia and J. Hope Stein present The New One: Painfully True Stories From a Reluctant Dad — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Sarah Jaquette Ray discusses her book A Field Guide to Climate Anxiety: How to Keep Your Cool on a Warming Planet — hosted by Booksmith and UC Press, 11 a.m. PT, more info.
April Henry (The Girl in the White Van), June Hur (The Silence of Bones), and L.E. Flynn (All Eyes on Her) discuss their new books with Miranda Doyle — hosted by Powell's Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Alan Feuer discusses his new book, El Jefe: The Stalking of Chapo Guzmán, with Narcos: Mexico star Alejandro Edda — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Doug Engstrom (Corporate Gunslinger) and Christopher Brown (Failed State) discuss their new books — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Abdi Nazemian (Like a Love Story) and L.C. Rosen (Camp) discuss writing and craft, moderated by Aaron H. Aceves — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Louise Penny discusses her new book, All the Devils Are Here, in conversation with Hillary Rodham Clinton — hosted by Politics & Prose, 5 p.m. ET, more info.
Margaret Atwood celebrates the paperback release of The Testaments in conversation with Ann Patchett — hosted by Parnassus Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Authors Carolina de Robertis (Cantoras), Angie Cruz (Dominicana), and Jaquira Díaz (Ordinary Girls), with special guests Naima Coster (Halsey Street) and @Lupita.reads, talk about girlhood and power — hosted by Duende Districts and Loyalty Bookstores, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Peace Adzo Medie celebrates the launch of her novel, His Only Wife, with author Gabriel Bump — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Cassandra Clare celebrates the launch of her novel, The Lost Book of the White, in conversation with her critique partner Holly Black — hosted by An Unlikely Story, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Aiden Thomas discusses his new book, Cemetery Boys, with author Adam Silvera — hosted by Powell's Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Kerri Arsenault launches her book, Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains, with Kate Christensen — hosted by Print Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Ashley Woodfolk introduces her Flyy Girls series, in conversation with Oliva Cole and Junauda Petrus — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Carl Hiaasen discusses his new book, Squeeze Me, with Barbara Peters and John Sandford — hosted by the Poisoned Pen, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Meg Elison celebrates the launch of her new novel, Find Layla, in a panel discussion with Somaiya Daud, Rory Power, Adam Sass, and Maggie Tokuda-Hall — hosted by Booksmith, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Bea Koch celebrates the launch of her debut book, Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency, with Leah Koch — hosted by the Kochs' bookstore The Ripped Bodice, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Jonathan Maberry, editor of Don’t Turn Out the Lights: A Tribute to Alvin Schwartz's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, discusses the book with some of the contributors — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Brian Castleberry discusses Nine Shiny Objects — hosted by Book Soup, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Chris Murphy discusses his new book, The Violence Inside Us: A Brief History of an Ongoing American Tragedy, with Roxanne Coady — hosted by RJ Julia, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Stephanie Scott discusses her new book, What's Left of Me Is Yours, with Lisa See — hosted by Vroman's Bookstore, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Author Mac Barnett and illustrator Mike Lowery discuss Mac B. Kid Spy: The Sound of Danger — hosted by BookPeople, 4 p.m. CT, more info.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Yaa Gyasi discusses her new novel Transcendent Kingdom with WBUR arts engagement producer, Arielle Gray — presented by Porter Square Books and WBUR CitySpace, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Eula Biss discusses her new book, Having and Being Had — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Louise Penny celebrates her new novel, All the Devils Are Here — hosted by Murder by the Book, 12 p.m. CT, more info.
Ibi Zoboi and prison reform activist Yusef Salaam (of the Exonerated Five) discuss their new book, Punching the Air, with Jason Reynolds — hosted by MahoganyBooks, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Laura Knetzger (Bug Boys), Jose Pimienta (Suncatcher), and Jeffrey Brown (Once Upon a Space-Time) talk about "heart happy" stories that celebrate friendship, family, and fun, moderated by Oliver Sava — hosted by Vroman's Bookstore and Random House Graphic, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Christina Baker Kline discusses her new book, The Exiles, with Kristin Hannah — hosted by Warwick's, 4 p.m. PT, more info.
Khadijah Queen discusses her new poetry collection, Anodyne, with Morgan Parker and Angel Nafis, moderate by Camonghe Felix — presented by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Nancy Jooyoun Kim discusses her debut novel The Last Story of Mina Lee with Ingrid Rojas Contreras — hosted by Booksmith, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
The New York Review of Books presents "Poetry in a Time of Crisis," with Dan Chiasson, Ange Mlinko, francine j. harris, and Ishion Hutchinson, moderated by Jana Prikryl — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Peace Adzo Medie, author of His Only Wife, and Shruti Swamy, author of A House Is a Body, discuss their new books — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Héctor Tobar discusses his new novel, The Last Great Road Bum, in conversation with Oscar Villalon — hosted by City Lights Books, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Mary Gordon discusses her new book, Payback, with author Mary Beth Keane — hosted by Boswell Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Scott Anderson discusses his new book, The Quiet Americans: Four CIA Spies at the Dawn of the Cold War — a Tragedy in Three Acts — hosted by Anderson's Bookshops, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Ariel Sabar discusses his new book, Veritas: A Harvard Professor, a Con Man and the Gospel of Jesus's Wife, with Professor of Religious Studies Dr. Mark Goodacre — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Kerri Arsenault discusses her new book Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains with Sarah S. Kilborne — hosted by Oblong Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Greg Mania discusses his memoir Born to Be Public with Lindy West — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Margot Livesey discusses her new novel, The Boy in the Field, with Gish Jen — hosted by Women & Children First, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Ron Rash discusses his new book In the Valley: Stories and a Novella Based on Serena with Colum McCann — hosted by Powell's Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Chanel Miller discusses Know My Name with T Kira Madden — presented by Powell's Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Alexis Daria discusses her new novel, You Had Me at Hola, with authors Christina Lauren — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi discusses her new book, A Girl Is a Body of Water, with author Lily King — hosted by Politics & Prose, 4 p.m. ET, more info.
Alice Randall celebrates her new book, Black Bottom Saints — hosted by Source Booksellers and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Zoraida Córdova discusses her new book, Wayward Witch, with fellow authors Dhonielle Clayton, Yamile Saied Méndez, and Claribel A. Ortega — hosted by Loyalty Bookstore, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Sandra Brown presents her new novel, Thick as Thieves, in conversation with Jamie Mason — hosted by Malaprop's Bookstore, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Adrienne Young discusses her new book, Fable, with fellow YA author Shelby Mahurin — hosted by Anderson Bookshops, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Christine Montross discusses her new book, Waiting for an Echo: The Madness of American Incarceration, with Judge Judith Savage — hosted by Barrington Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Daniel Nayeri presents his new novel, Everything Sad is Untrue (A True Story) — hosted by Malaprop's Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Bea Koch discusses Mad and Bad: Real Heroines of the Regency with Emma Straub — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Edmund White discusses A Saint From Texas with book critic Michael Schaub — hosted by Brazos Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Tori Eldridge discusses her novel The Ninja’s Blade with Rachel Howzell Hall — hosted by Book Soup, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Kelly Jensen, editor of Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy, discusses the book with contributors Junauda Petrus-Nasah, Kati Gardner, and Eric Smith — hosted by Oblong Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Elissa R. Sloan discusses The Unraveling of Cassidy Holmes with Amanda Eyre Ward — hosted by BookPeople, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Andrew Pyper discusses his new book, The Residence — hosted by Murder By the Book, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Hari Kunzu discusses his new novel, Red Pill — hosted by City Lights, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Friday, Sept. 4
Eula Biss discusses her new book, Having and Being Had — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jennifer Lynn Barnes (The Inheritance Games) and Ellie Marney (None Shall Sleep) discuss their new books — hosted by BookPeople, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Christina Baker Kline discusses her new book, The Exiles, with Wiley Cash — hosted by Malaprop's, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jason Diamond discusses his new book, The Sprawl, with Adam Chandler — hosted by Print Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Katy Rose Poole discusses her new novel, As the Shadow Rises, with Amanda Foody — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Clare Beams (The Illness Lesson), Irina Reyn (Mother Country) and John Fried (The Martin Chronicles) discuss and read from their latest books — hosted by White Whale Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jaipreet Virdi discusses her new book Hearing Happiness: Deafness Cures in History — hosted by Women & Children First and University of Chicago Press, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
