Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Oct. 19-25
Panels on horror fiction and climate writing, memoirs from Peter Frampton and Matthew McConaughey, a celebration of African American poetry, and much more.
Monday, Oct. 19
John Freeman, editor of Tales of Two Planets: Stories of Climate Change and Inequality in a Divided World, discusses the book with contributors Sulaiman Addonia, Lauren Groff, and Lina Mounzer — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 6:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Claire Messud discusses Kant's Little Prussian Head and Other Reasons Why I Write with André Aciman, in a conversation moderated by James Wood — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Karen Russell discusses Sleep Donation with Kevin Brockmeier — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Rebecca Roanhorse discusses Black Sun with Ken Liu — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Stephen Graham Jones (The Only Good Indians) and Jeremy Robert Johnson (The Loop) discuss their new books — hosted by Powell's, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Laila Lalami discusses Conditional Citizens: On Belonging in America — hosted by St. Louis County Library, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Cory Doctorow discusses Attack Surface and cyberpunk with authors Bruce Sterling and Chris Brown — hosted by Anderson's Bookshops, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Cathy Marie Buchanan discusses Daughter of Black Lake with M.J. Rose — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Ayad Akhtar discusses Homeland Elegies with Reza Aslan — part of the LA Times Festival of Books, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Christina Hammonds Reed discusses The Black Kids with Liara Tamani — hosted by Vroman's, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Coco Ma discusses God Storm with Tochi Onyebuchi — hosted by RJ Julia, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Connor Towne O'Neil discusses Down Along with That Devil's Bones: A Reckoning with Monuments, Memory, and the Legacy of White Supremacy with Kiese Laymon — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Sarah Smarsh discusses She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs with Chuck Mead — hosted by Raven Book Store, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Jason Wang discusses Xi'an Famous Foods: The Cuisine of Western China, from New York's Favorite Noodle Shop with Jo Ling Kent — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Peter Frampton discusses his memoir, Do You Feel Like I Do?, with Cameron Crowe — hosted by Hachette and multiple bookstores, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Alice Hoffman discusses Magic Lessons with Ann Leary — hosted by Powell's, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Cory Doctorow presents his new book, Attack Surface, and discusses tech in sci-fi with Ken Liu and Annalee Newitz — hosted by Interabang Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Leslie Jamison celebrates the paperback release of Make It Scream, Make It Burn with a panel discussion on essays about obsession, featuring Lynn Steger Strong, Gregory Pardlo, Andre Perry, and Esmé Weijun Wang — hosted by Powerhouse Arena, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Aimee Molloy (Goodnight Beautiful) and Nicola Maye Goldberg (Nothing Can Hurt You) discuss their new books with Carol Goodman — hosted by Oblong Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Kate Reed Perry discusses True Love with Lia Greenwell — hosted by Pages Bookshop, 6:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Harriet A. Washington discusses A Terrible Thing to Waste: Environmental Racism and Its Assault on the American Mind — hosted by Enoch Pratt Free Library, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Lindy West presents Shit, Actually: The Definitive, 100% Objective Guide to Modern Cinema — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 p.m. PT. More info.
Helena Andrews-Dyer and R. Eric Thomas discuss Reclaiming Her Time: The Power of Maxine Waters — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Marie Lu discusses Skyhunter — hosted by RJ Julia, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Chris Stedman discusses IRL: Finding Realness, Meaning, And Belonging in Our Digital Lives with JP Brammer — hosted by Magers and Quinn, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Kenrya Rankin discusses Anti-Racism: Powerful Voices, Inspiring Ideas with Atlanta-based antiracism practitioner Mattice Haynes — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Nova Ren Suma and Emily X.R. Pan, editors of Foreshadow: Stories to Celebrate the Magic of Reading and Writing YA, discuss the book with Desiree S. Evans, Adriana Marachlia, and Joanna Truman — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Jessie Kindig, editor of The Verso Book of Feminism: Revolutionary Words from Four Millennia of Rebellion, discusses the book with Sarah Leonard and Soraya Chemaly — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Natalie Portman discusses Natalie Portman’s Fables with Gregory Maguire — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Joy Harjo discusses her recent books (An American Sunrise, her poetry collection; and When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry, which she edited) with Tracy Rector — presented by the Always Indigenous Chief Seattle Club fundraiser, 12:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Lindy West discusses Shit, Actually: The Definitive, 100% Objective Guide to Modern Cinema — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
A horror writers panel featuring Shaun Hamill (A Cosmology of Monsters), Alexis Henderson (The Year of the Witching), and Adam Cesare (Clown in a Cornfield) — hosted by An Unlikely Story, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
P. Djèlí Clark discusses Ring Shout with Justina Ireland — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Destiny O. Birdsong discusses Negotiations with Morgan Parker and Tommy Pico — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Cory Doctorow discusses Attack Surface with Tochi Onyebuchi and Bethany C. Morrow — hosted by Skylight Books, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Christina Lauren discuss In a Holidaze with Sarah MacLean, Kennedy Ryan, and Sally Thorne — hosted by Northshire Bookstore, 5:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Raven Leilani discusses Luster with Adam Dalva — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Black Lives Matter co-creator Alicia Garza presents The Purpose of Power: How We Come Together When We Fall Apart — hosted by Greenlight Books and BAM, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Lamar Giles discusses The Last Mirror on the Left with Jason Reynolds — hosted by MahoganyBooks, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Jennifer Donnelly discusses Poisoned with Malinda Lo — hosted by Oblong Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Pete Beatty discusses Cuyahoga — hosted by the Hudson Library, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
C.L. Polk discusses The Midnight Bargain with Mary Robinette Kowal — hosted by Old Firehouse Books, 7 p.m. MT. More info.
Xiaolu Guo discusses A Lover's Discourse with John Freeman — hosted by the Seminary Co-op and Brookline Booksmith, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Durkhanai Ayubi discusses her debut cookbook, Parwana: Recipes and Stories From an Afghan Kitchen — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Haunting Reads, a panel featuring Kalynn Bayron (Cinderella Is Dead), Zoraida Cordova (Wayward Witch), Nina Lacour (Watch Over Me), Shelby Mahurin (Blood and Honey), and Ellie Marney (None Shall Sleep) — hosted by the North Texas Teen Book Festival, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Kevin Young, editor of African American Poetry: 250 Years of Struggle and Song, will lead a panel discussion on "the African American poetic tradition and its imaginative range and richness that is rooted in the lived experience of being Black in the American South" — hosted by the Auburn Avenue Research Library, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Anne Helen Petersen discusses Can't Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation with Chris La Tray — hosted by Fact and Fiction, 6 p.m. MT. More info.
Roberto Lovato discusses Unforgetting: A Memoir of Family, Migration, Gangs, and Revolution in the Americas with Esmeralda Bermudez — part of the LA Times Festival of Books, 4:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Lee van der Voo discusses As the World Burns: The New Generation of Activists and the Landmark Legal Fight Against Climate Change with 13-year-old environmental activist Levi Draheim — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Soniah Kamal discusses Unmarriageable with Devoney Looser — hosted by Brazos Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Christina Baker Kline discusses The Exiles with with Cate Lineberry — hosted by Quail Ridge Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Nathaniel Rich (Losing Earth: A Recent History) and Eric Holthaus (The Future Earth: A Radical Vision for What's Possible in the Age of Warming) discuss their new books — hosted by the Seminary Co-op, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Gretchen Sorin discusses Driving While Black: African American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights with William Walker — hosted by Northshire Bookstore, 5 p.m. ET. More info.
Kamala Puligandla reads from and discusses her debut novel, Zigzags, with Hyunjee Nicole Kim — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Friday, Oct. 23
Matthew McConaughey discusses his memoir, Greenlights, with Kate Hudson — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Claire Messud discusses Kant's Little Prussian Head and Other Reasons Why I Write with Alexander Chee — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Crime Fiction: The Dark Side, a panel featuring Rachel Howzell Hall (And Now She's Gone), Ivy Pochoda (These Women), and Attica Locke (Heaven, My Home), moderated by James Queally — part of the LA Times Festival of Books, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Deesha Philyaw discusses The Secret Lives of Church Ladies with BuzzFeed Books editor Arianna Rebolini (Disclaimer: that's me!) — hosted by Union Ave Books and The Bookshop at the Bottom, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Amparo Ortiz discusses Blazewrath Games with Isabel Ibañez — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Emily M. Danforth discusses Plain Bad Heroines with Andrea Lawlor — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Pamela Sneed discusses Funeral Diva with Tommy Pico — hosted by City Lights for the Litquake Festival, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Michael Ian Black discusses A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son with Merrill Markoe — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Alix E. Harrow (The Once and Future Witches) and Alexis Henderson (The Year of the Witching) discuss their new books — hosted by Quail Ridge Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
7.13 Books presents an author panel featuring Jenny Bhatt (Each of Us Killers), Leland Cheuk (No Good Very Bad Asian), Beth Lisick (Edie on the Green Screen), and Ross Wilcox (Golden Gate Jumper Survivors Society) — hosted by Brazos Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Paola Ramos discusses Finding Latinx: In Search of the Voices Redefining Latino Identity with Brittany Packnett Cunningham — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
P. Djèlí Clark discusses Ring Shout with Alaya Dawn Johnson — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Leigh Bardugo presents the paperback release of Ninth House — hosted by Vroman's, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Saturday, Oct. 24 — Sunday, Oct. 25
Casey Cep discusses Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee with Jia Tolentino — hosted by Interabang Books, Sat. 10/24, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Photographers Kahran and Regis Bethencourt celebrate the release of Glory: Magical Visions of Black Beauty — hosted by Source Booksellers, Sat. 10/24, 4 p.m. ET. More info.
Archway Editions presents the collection Unpublishable in a 2-day launch, featuring readings from select contributors — hosted by Powerhouse Arena, 4-6 p.m. ET on Sat. 10/24 and Sun. 10/25. More info.
Alyssa Cole discusses When No One Is Watching with Glory Edim — hosted by Anderson's Bookshops, Sun. 10/25, 4 p.m. PT. More info.
Shayla Lawson (This Is Major: Notes on Diana Ross, Dark Girls, and Being Dope) and Emma Dabiri (Twisted: The Tangled History of Black Hair Culture) discuss their new books — hosted by Powell's, Sun. 10/25, 2 p.m. PT. More info.
Lindy West presents Shit, Actually — hosted by Powell's, Sun. 10/25, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Jess Walter discusses The Cold Millions with Timothy Egan — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, Sun. 10/25, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
