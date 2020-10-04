Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Oct. 5-10

Kevin Kwan in conversation with Amy Tan; Rumaan Alam in conversation with Emma Straub; panels on cozy romances, "unlikeable" teen girl protagonists, and southern storytelling; and so much more.

Monday Oct. 5 Algonquin, Milkweed Editions, Blair, Little Brown, Zebra, Kensington, Viking, Chronicle, Simon & Schuster, Riverhead, W. W. Norton, Disney-Hyperion, Knopf, Flatiron, Topple Books, FSG

Tuesday Oct. 6 Ecco, Viking, Catapult, Katherine Tegen Books, Razorbill, Delacorte, Wednesday Books, Harper, Europa Editions, Algonquin, William Morrow, Verso

Wednesday Oct. 7 Knopf, Tor, Simon & Schuster, Park Row, Gallery Books, Grove Press, Penguin Press, Viking, W. W. Norton, William Morrow, Heliotrope Books

Thursday Oct. 8 Doubleday, Viking, Back Bay Books, Tor, Knopf, Crown, Imprint, Vintage, Coffee House Press, West Virginia University Press, Wesleyan University Press, Milkweed Editions, Sourcebooks, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Friday, Oct. 9 Algonquin, Bloomsbury, Tor, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Why I Write, Penguin, Disney-Hyperion, Park Row, William Morrow, Carina Press