Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Oct. 5-10
Kevin Kwan in conversation with Amy Tan; Rumaan Alam in conversation with Emma Straub; panels on cozy romances, "unlikeable" teen girl protagonists, and southern storytelling; and so much more.
Monday Oct. 5
Jill McCorkle (Hieroglyphics), Margaret Renkl (Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss), and Lee Smith (Blue Marlin) discuss southern storytelling — part of the Southern Book Festival, 6:30 p.m. CT, more info.
Ayad Akhtar discusses Homeland Elegies — part of the Southern Book Festival, 7:30 p.m. CT, more info.
Vanessa Riley (A Duke, The Lady and a Baby), Tash Skilton (Ghosting), Priscilla Oliveras (Island Affair), Kristen McKanagh (Snowball's Christmas), and Marina Adair (Romeantically Challenged) discuss cozy romances — hosted by Print Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Yamile Saied Méndez discusses Furia with Nova Ren Suma — hosted by BookPeople, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Matt Haig discusses The Midnight Library with Kristin Hannah — hosted by The Strand, 5 p.m. ET, more info.
Andria Lo and Valerie Luu present Chinatown Pretty: Fashion and Wisdom from Chinatown's Most Stylish Seniors — hosted by Book Soup, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Helen Phillips discusses The Need in a spoiler-free discussion with Boswell's Daniel Goldin — hosted by Boswell Book Company, 5:30 p.m. CT, more info.
Sigrid Nunez discusses What Are You Going Through with Emily Gould — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Michael Ian Black discusses A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
David Hajdu discusses his novel Adrianne Geffel: A Fiction with Amanda Petrusich — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Julie C. Dao launches her new four-book fantasy series with The Mirror: Broken Wish, in conversation with Zoraida Córdova — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Yaa Gyasi discusses Transcendent Kingdom with Sarah Elaine Smith — hosted by White Whale Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Michelle Bowdler discusses her book Is Rape a Crime?: A Memoir, an Investigation, and a Manifesto with UW-Madison professor Finn Enke — hosted by A Room of One's Own, 6:30 p.m. CT, more info.
Lucile Scott discusses An American Covenant: A Story of Women, Mysticism, and the Making of Modern America with Mira Ptacin — hosted by Powerhouse Arena, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Mark Gevisser discusses The Pink Line: Journeys Across the World's Queer Frontiers with Sarah Schulman — hosted by Skylight Books, 8 p.m. PT, more info.
Tuesday Oct. 6
Rumaan Alam discusses Leave The World Behind with Emma Straub — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
V.E. Schwab launches The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue with Julia Whelan — hosted by The Center for Fiction, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Ina Garten launches Modern Comfort Food with Sam Sifton — hosted by RJ Julia and the Streicker Center, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Tana French presents The Searcher, in conversation with Dennis Lehane — hosted by Community Bookstore, 5 p.m. ET, more info.
Jorie Graham presents Runaway in conversation with Jericho Brown — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Ruby Hamad celebrates the launch of White Tears/Brown Scars: How White Feminism Betrays Women of Color with Randa Jarrar — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Tiffany D. Jackson (Grown), Hayley Krischer (Something Happened to Ali Greenleaf), Courtney Summers (Sadie), and Ashley Woodfolk (When You Were Everything) discuss the angry, "unlikeable" teenage girl as protagonist of her own story — hosted by McNally Jackson, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Marilynne Robinson presents Jack, in conversation with Alexander Chee — hosted by the Strand and PEN America, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Raven Leilani (Luster) and Sarah Gerard (True Love) discuss their new books — hosted by Third House Books, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Ann Goldstein discusses her translation of Elena Ferrante's The Lying Life of Adults with Katherine Hill and Merve Emre, in a panel moderated by Greta Johnsen — hosted by the Seminary Co-op, 12 p.m. CT, more info.
Stephen P. Kiernan (Universe of Two) and Nguyen Phan Que Mai (The Mountains Sing) discuss their new books — hosted by Murder by the Book, 11 a.m. CT, more info.
Helen Macdonald discusses Vesper Flights and nature writing with Camille T. Dungy — part of the Bay Area Book Festival, 2 p.m. PT, more info.
Jenny Hval discusses Girls Against God in conversation with Rebecca Dinerstein Knight and Jeff VanderMeer — hosted by Politics & Prose, 4 p.m. ET, more info.
Wednesday Oct. 7
Yaa Gyasi presents Transcendent Kingdom in conversation with Megha Majumdar — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
V.E. Schwab discusses The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue with Rebecca Roanhoarse — hosted by Books & Books, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Alice Hoffman discusses Magic Lessons: The Prequel to Practical Magic — hosted by The Poisoned Pen, 6 p.m. MT, more info.
Lisa Unger discusses Confessions on the 7:45 with Lisa Gardner — hosted by An Unlikely Story, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Christina Lauren celebrate In a Holidaze with Sonali Dev and Emily Henry, in a conversation moderated by Amanda Diehl — hosted by Magers & Quinn, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Kelli Jo Ford discusses her novel Crooked Hallelujah — hosted by Third Place Books and Seattle Public Library, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Phil Klay presents his novel Missionaries in conversation with Marlon James — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Kathleen Rooney discusses Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey with Juan Martinez — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Alexis Coe discusses You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington with Louise Bernard — hosted by the Seminary Co-op, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Maaza Mengiste discusses The Shadow King with Hannah Giorgis — hosted by Powell's, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Emily Gray Tedrowe discusses her new novel, The Talented Miss Farwell — hosted by Reads & Company, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Wesley Morris and Masha Gessen discuss "the role of the artist as an engaged citizen, as well as the importance of free expression and democracy, both journalistically and artistically, during this moment," in a conversation moderated by Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America — part of the Southern Festival of Books, 12 p.m. CT, more info.
William Loving discusses his novel City of Angles with Ivy Pochoda — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Thursday Oct. 8
Kevin Kwan discusses Sex and Vanity with Amy Tan — part of Litquake Festival, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Tana French discusses The Searcher with Marlon James — hosted by Politics & Prose, 5 p.m. ET, more info.
V.E. Schwab discusses The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue with Naomi Novik — hosted by Quail Ridge Books, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Madeline Miller discusses Circe with Kevin Kalish — hosted by An Unlikely Story, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Patti Smith celebrates the paperback release of Year of the Monkey with reading and music — part of the Bay Area Book Festival, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Nic Stone discusses Dear Justyce with Victoria Aveyard — hosted by Cellar Door Bookstore, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Leigh Bardugo celebrates the release of The Lives of Saints and discusses "forbidden ships, Grishaverse gossip, and the power of fandom" with Claribel A. Ortega — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Casey Cep discusses Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee with Michael Lewis — hosted by BookPeople, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Ruby Hamad discusses White Tears/Brown Scars: How White Feminism Betrays Women of Color with Koa Beck — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Susan Minot discusses Why I Don't Write: And Other Stories with Amy Hempel — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jason Diamond discusses The Sprawl with Morgan Parker — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Deesha Philyaw (The Secret Lives of Church Ladies) and Honorée Jeffers (The Age of Phillis) discuss their new books — hosted by the Seminary Co-op, 6:30 p.m. CT, more info.
Milkweed Editions hosts their annual Book Lovers Ball, featuring Robin Wall Kimmerer (Braiding Sweetgrass), Aimee Nezhukumatathil (World of Wonders), Ada Limón (The Carrying) and other Milkweed authors who will share stories as well as sneak peeks at what they are working on now — 6:30 p.m. CT, more info.
Stuart Turton discusses The Devil and the Dark Water — hosted by The Poisoned Pen, 1:30 p.m. MT, more info.
Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt discuss their book, The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design, in conversation with Hank Green – hosted by The Seminary Co-op, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Friday, Oct. 9
Peace Adzo Medie discusses His Only Wife with Kiley Reid — hosted by Books & Books, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Adam Johnson gives a craft talk on writing research-based narratives, and then will be joined in conversation with Peter Mountford — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Roman Mars and Kurt Kohlstedt discuss The 99% Invisible City: A Field Guide to the Hidden World of Everyday Design, moderated by Seth Godin — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Kalynn Bayron (Cinderella Is Dead), Sarah Henning (The Princess Will Save You), and Amy Tintera (All These Monsters) discuss princesses and warriors in their new books — part of the Southern Festival of Books, 12:45 p.m. CT, more info.
Eileen Myles presents For Now in conversation with Andrea Lawlor — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Kathryn Nicolai presents Nothing Much Happens: Cozy and Calming Stories to Soothe Your Mind and Help You Sleep — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Julie C. Dao discusses Broken Wish with Dhonielle Clayton — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Lisa Unger discusses Confessions on the 7:45 with Karin Slaughter — hosted by The Poisoned Pen, 4 p.m. MT, more info.
Alyssa Cole (When No One Is Watching) hosts a "date night" with Rosie Danan (The Roommate), Carla de Guzman (Sweet On You), and Reese Ryan (Second Chance on Cypress Lane), chatting about writing during COVID-19, their favorite tropes, and all thing that are getting them through this time — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Juan Felipe Herrera discusses Every Day We Get More Illegal with Jericho Brown — part of Litquake Festival, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Ben Lerner discusses The Topeka School with Ocean Vuong — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
