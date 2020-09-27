Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Sept. 28–Oct.3
Panels on thrillers by Black women, literature in translation, political activism in YA, and much more.
Monday, Sept. 28
Rachel Howzell Hall (And Now She's Gone), Alyssa Cole (When No One Is Watching), Tiffany D. Jackson (Grown), and Tracy Deonn (Legendborn) in conversation for a Black Girl Mystery panel — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Nancy Jensen discusses her novel In Our Midst with Dzanc Books publisher and editor-in-chief, Michelle Dotter — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Dan Chiasson discusses his poetry collection The Math Campers with Jana Prikryl — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
David Chang discusses his memoir Eat a Peach — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Marilynne Robinson discusses Jack with Esmé Weijun Wang — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Ben Lerner celebrates the paperback release of The Topeka School, in conversation with Valeria Luiselli — hosted by McNally Jackson, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
T.J. Klune (The Extraordinaries), Mark Oshiro (Each of Us a Desert), Sarah Henning (The Princess Will Save You), and Lauren Shippen (The Bright Sessions series) read from and discussing their magical new novels — hosted by McNally Jackson, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Marie-Helene Bertino (Parakeet), Jennifer Croft (Homesick), and Maaza Mengiste (The Shadow King) read from and discuss their books — presented by the Long Island City Reading Series, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Eileen Myles reads from their new book, For Now — hosted by City Lights, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Shayla Lawson discusses This Is Major: Notes on Diana Ross, Dark Girls, and Being Dope with Hanif Abdurraqib — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Anja Kampmann presents High as the Waters Rise, in conversation with translator Anne Posten and author Ilana Masad — hosted by Magers & Quinn, 5 p.m. CT, more info.
Nick Hornby discusses Just Like You with Sarah Vowell — hosted by Politics & Prose, 4 p.m. ET, more info.
Emily Gray Tedrowe discusses The Talented Miss Farwell with Rebecca Makkai — hosted by Women & Children First, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Claudia Rankine discusses Just Us: An American Conversation with Roxanne Coady — hosted by RJ Julia, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jasmine Silvera (Binding Shadows) and Olivia Waite (The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows: Feminine Pursuits) discuss their new books with librarian Robin Bradford — hosted by Seattle Public Library, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Lili Reinhart presents her new book of poetry, Swimming Lessons — hosted by Vroman's, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Helen Macdonald presents Vesper Flights — hosted by Third Place Books, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Jennifer Niven discusses her new book, Breathless, with actor Luke Eisner — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Karen Russell celebrates the paperback release of Sleep Donation, in conversation with Carmen Maria Machado — hosted by Powerhouse, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Sarah M. Broome celebrates the paperback release of The Yellow House, in conversation with Natasha Trethewey — hosted by The Seminary Co-op, 5 p.m. CT, more info.
Michael Ian Black presents A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son — hosted by Town Hall Seattle, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Barbara Kingsolver presents her poetry collection How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons) — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Marilynne Robinson discusses Jack with R.O. Kwon — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Peace Adzo Medie discusses His Only Wife with Kaitlyn Greenidge — hosted by Literati, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Lili Reinhart discusses Swimming Lessons with Cleo Wade — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Wendy Walker (Don't Look For Me) and Aimee Molloy (Goodnight Beautiful) discuss their new books — hosted by Murder by the Book, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Darcey Steinke celebrates the paperback release of Flash Count Diary: Menopause and the Vindication of Natural Life, in conversation with Helen Phillips — hosted by Astoria Bookshop, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Caitlin Doughty celebrates the paperback release of Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?: And Other Questions About Dead Bodies — hosted by The Booksmith, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Vigdis Hjorth discusses Long Live the Post Horn! with Sheila Heti — hosted by Politics & Prose, 4 p.m. ET, more info.
Naomi Novik discusses A Deadly Education with Cassandra Khaw — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Juan Felipe Herrera discusses his poetry collection Every Day We Get More Illegal — hosted by The Seminary Co-op, 11 a.m. CT, more info.
Deesha Philyaw discusses her debut short story collection, The Secret Lives of Church Ladies, with Bridgett M. Davis — hosted by The Tuxedo Project, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Eight authors — including Alexis Henderson (The Year of the Witching), Asha Lemmie (Fifty Words for Rain), and Liz Moore (Long Bright River) and more — read from and discuss their new books — hosted by Bookmarks NC, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Torrey Maldonado (What Lane?), Julissa Arce (Someone Like Me: How One Undocumented Girl Fought for Her American Dream), Jenny Torres Sanchez (We Are Not From Here), and Jose Pimienta (Suncatcher) celebrate Latinx Heritage Month and discuss writing stories for the next generation — hosted by Penguin Random House and Duende District, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Brit Bennett discusses The Vanishing Half with WNYC's All Of It host Alison Stewart — hosted by WNYC and the New York Public Library, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jami Attenberg celebrates the paperback release of All This Could Be Yours, in conversation with Laura van den Berg — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Nic Stone discusses her new book, Dear Justyce, with Jodi Picoult — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7:30 p.m. CT, more info.
Translators Ann Goldstein, Jennifer Croft, and Sam Bett discuss "The Ferrante Effect: The Role and Visibility of Translators and Translation in Contemporary Literature" in a conversation moderated by Europa editor Michael Reynolds — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Darcey Steinke discusses Flash Count Diary: Menopause and the Vindication of Natural Life with Ada Calhoun — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Deepak Chopra presents his latest book, Total Meditation: Practices in Living the Awakened Life — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Naomi Novik discusses A Deadly Education with V.E. Schwab — hosted by Boswell Books, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Ashley Blooms presents her debut novel, Every Bone A Prayer, in conversation with Alix E. Harrow — hosted by Malaprop's, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Andrea Hairston discusses Master of Poisons with Daniel José Older — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Kristen Millares Young discusses Subduction with Amber Flame and Lena Khalaf Tuffaha — hosted by Third Place Books, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Bill Clegg discusses The End of the Day with Jeniffer Thompson — hosted by Warwick's, 4 p.m. PT, more info.
Alex Ross discusses his new book, Wagnerism: Art and Politics in the Shadow of Music with filmmaker Rian Johnson — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Friday, Oct. 2
Tochi Onyebuchi (Riot Baby) and Christopher Paolini (To Sleep in a Sea of Stars) discuss world building in science fiction and fantasy, in a conversation moderated by Christina Orlando — hosted by the Brooklyn Book Festival and NYU, 10 p.m. ET, more info.
Sarah Shun-Lien Bynum discusses her short story collection Likes with Danzy Senna — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Barbara Kingsolver presents How to Fly (In Ten Thousand Easy Lessons) — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Helen Macdonald reads from and discusses Vesper Flights — hosted by Bookworks for their Albuquerque Public Library fundraiser, 5 p.m. MT, more info.
Natalie Zina Walschots discusses Hench with book buyer Jason Kennedy and Boswell Books owner Daniel Goldin — hosted by Boswell Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Kristen Millares Young discusses Subduction with journalist Melanie McFarland — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Greenlight Bookstore's annual Brooklyn indie publisher party, featuring authors from A Public Space, Akashic Books, Archipelago Books, BOMB Magazine, Enchanted Lion, IG Publishing, One Story, Radix Media, Restless Books, Turtle Point Press, and Ugly Duckling Presse — 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Brooklyn Book Festival hosts a full day of panels about YA, including Libba Bray (The King of Crows), Justin A. Reynolds (Early Departures), and Ryan La Sala (Reverie) on dreams, death, and destiny; Marie Lu (Skyhunter), Brandy Colbert (The Voting Booth), and Kim Johnson (This Is My America) on authoritarianism, voting rights, and the American justice system; Becky Albertalli and Aisha Saeed (Yes No Maybe So), Leah Johnson (You Should See Me in a Crown), and Kacen Callender (Felix Ever After) on life-defining relationships; and more. Full listing here.
Juan Felipe Herrera discusses his poetry collection Every Day We Get More Illegal with poet Vanessa Angélica Villarreal — hosted by Duende District and The Word, 5 p.m. ET, more info.
Lee van der Voo discusses As the World Burns: The New Generation of Activists and the Landmark Legal Fight Against Climate Change with Kendra Atleework — hosted by Third Place Books, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
