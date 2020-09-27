Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Sept. 28–Oct.3

Panels on thrillers by Black women, literature in translation, political activism in YA, and much more.

Monday, Sept. 28 Forge Books, William Morrow, Margaret K. McElderry Books, Dzanc, Clarkson Potter, Knopf

Tuesday, Sept. 29 Farrar, Straus and Giroux; Picador; Tor Teen; Yale University Press; Harper Perennial, Catapult, Riverhead, Custom House, Graywolf, Avon, St. Martin's Griffin, Knopf

Wednesday, Sept. 30 Vintage, Grove Press, Algonquin, Harper, FSG, St. Martin's Griffin, Harper, Picador, W. W. Norton & Company, Verso Fiction, Del Rey, City Lights Publishing, Dutton, Riverhead

Thursday, Oct. 1 Riverhead, Mariner, Crown, Europa Editions, Tordotcom, Picador, Sourcebooks, Red Hen Press, Gallery, FSG, Del Rey

Friday, Oct. 2 Tor, FSG, William Morrow, Red Hen Press