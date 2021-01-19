Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Jan. 19–23
George Saunders with Mary Karr, Marie Benedict on her latest historical fiction, a poetry reading about queer grief, and more.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Lauren Redniss discusses Oak Flat: A Fight for Sacred Land in the American West with Nicole Krauss — hosted by the Strand, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
George Saunders discusses A Swim in the Pond in the Rain with Ann Patchett — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT. $31.50+. More info.
André Aciman discusses Homo Irrealis with Jonathan Burnham — hosted by Powells, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Paraic O'Donnell discusses The House on Vesper Sands with Helen MacDonald — hosted by Book Passage, 12 p.m. PT. More info.
E.J. Koh discusses The Magical Language of Others with Alexander Chee — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Gabriel Byrne discusses Walking with Ghosts with Roddy Doyle — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Kristin Cashore discusses Winterkeep with Sarah Enni — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Janice P. Nimura discusses The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women — and Women to Medicine with Emily Silverman — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Jenny Offill discusses Weather with Catherine Lacey — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Hafsah Faizal discusses We Free the Stars — hosted by Interabang Books, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Matthew Salesses discusses Craft in the Real World: Rethinking Fiction Writing and Workshopping with Brandon Taylor — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
M.A. Carrick discusses The Mask of Mirrors with Christopher Paolini — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 7 p.m. PT. More info.
Lisa Gardner discusses Before She Disappeared with Riley Sager — hosted by Poisoned Pen, 6 p.m. MT. More info.
Melissa Albert discusses Tales from the Hinterland with Sarah Barley — hosted by R.J. Julia, 7 p.m. ET. $20. More info.
Cynthia Greenlee, co-editor of The Echoing Ida Collection, discusses the book with Atlanta contributors and activists — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Marie Benedict discusses The Mystery of Mrs. Christie with Kristina McMorris — hosted by Third Place Books, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Emma Copley Eisenberg discusses The Third Rainbow Girl with Sarah Marshall — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
George Saunders discusses A Swim in a Pond in the Rain with Mary Karr — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Kevin Barry discusses That Old Country Music with Susan Orlean — hosted by Prairie Lights, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Robert Jones, Jr. discusses The Prophets with Deesha Philyaw — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Terry Tempest Williams discusses Erosion: Essays of Undoing with Lauret Savoy — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Angie Thomas discusses Concrete Rose — hosted by Family Action Network, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Colleen Hoover discusses Layla with Christine Riccio — hosted by Anderson's Bookshops, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar discuss their book, You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism — hosted by Oblong Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Nadia Owusu discusses Aftershocks with Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Friday, Jan. 22
Ladee Hubbard discusses The Rib King with Gabriel Bump — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
E.J. Koh discusses The Magical Language of Others with Cathy Park Hong — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Mahmood Mamdani presents Neither Settler nor Native: The Making and Unmaking of Permanent Minorities — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 12 p.m. ET. More info.
Mark Leyner discusses Last Orgy of the Divine Hermit with Porochista Khakpour — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Alice Quinn and fellow poets read from and discuss Together in a Sudden Strangeness: America's Poets Respond to the Pandemic — hosted by the Strand, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Alexander McCall Smith discusses his new book, Pianos and Flowers — hosted by Tattered Cover Bookstore, 12 p.m. MT. More info.
A queer grief poetry reading in celebration of Say It Hurts by Lisa Summe, with special guests Sara Watson, Jari Bradley, Micaela Corn, and Diannely Antigua — hosted by White Whale Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
