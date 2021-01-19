 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Jan. 19–23

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Jan. 19–23

George Saunders with Mary Karr, Marie Benedict on her latest historical fiction, a poetry reading about queer grief, and more.

By Arianna Rebolini

Picture of Arianna Rebolini Arianna Rebolini BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 19, 2021, at 9:53 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Random House, Catapult, W. W. Norton, Tin House, Feminist Press, FSG, Grove Press, Dial Books, Vintage Books, Orbit, Dutton

Lauren Redniss discusses Oak Flat: A Fight for Sacred Land in the American West with Nicole Krauss — hosted by the Strand, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

George Saunders discusses A Swim in the Pond in the Rain with Ann Patchett — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT. $31.50+. More info.

André Aciman discusses Homo Irrealis with Jonathan Burnham — hosted by Powells, 5 p.m. PT. More info.

Paraic O'Donnell discusses The House on Vesper Sands with Helen MacDonald — hosted by Book Passage, 12 p.m. PT. More info.

E.J. Koh discusses The Magical Language of Others with Alexander Chee — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.

Gabriel Byrne discusses Walking with Ghosts with Roddy Doyle — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.

Kristin Cashore discusses Winterkeep with Sarah Enni — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Janice P. Nimura discusses The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women — and Women to Medicine with Emily Silverman — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Jenny Offill discusses Weather with Catherine Lacey — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Hafsah Faizal discusses We Free the Stars hosted by Interabang Books, 6 p.m. CT. More info.

Matthew Salesses discusses Craft in the Real World: Rethinking Fiction Writing and Workshopping with Brandon Taylor — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

M.A. Carrick discusses The Mask of Mirrors with Christopher Paolini — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 7 p.m. PT. More info.

Lisa Gardner discusses Before She Disappeared with Riley Sager — hosted by Poisoned Pen, 6 p.m. MT. More info.

Melissa Albert discusses Tales from the Hinterland with Sarah Barley — hosted by R.J. Julia, 7 p.m. ET. $20. More info.

Cynthia Greenlee, co-editor of The Echoing Ida Collection, discusses the book with Atlanta contributors and activists — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Marie Benedict discusses The Mystery of Mrs. Christie with Kristina McMorris — hosted by Third Place Books, 5 p.m. PT. More info.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Hachette, Random House, Doubleday

Emma Copley Eisenberg discusses The Third Rainbow Girl with Sarah Marshall — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

George Saunders discusses A Swim in a Pond in the Rain with Mary Karr — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Kevin Barry discusses That Old Country Music with Susan Orlean — hosted by Prairie Lights, 6 p.m. CT. More info.

Thursday, Jan. 21

G.P. Putnam's Sons, Picador, Balzer + Bray, Montlake, Grand Central, Simon & Schuster

Robert Jones, Jr. discusses The Prophets with Deesha Philyaw — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Terry Tempest Williams discusses Erosion: Essays of Undoing with Lauret Savoy — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. More info.

Angie Thomas discusses Concrete Rose — hosted by Family Action Network, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Colleen Hoover discusses Layla with Christine Riccio — hosted by Anderson's Bookshops, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar discuss their book, You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism — hosted by Oblong Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Nadia Owusu discusses Aftershocks with Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET. More info.

Friday, Jan. 22

Amistad, Belknap Press, Tin House, Little Brown, Knopf

Ladee Hubbard discusses The Rib King with Gabriel Bump — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

E.J. Koh discusses The Magical Language of Others with Cathy Park Hong — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Mahmood Mamdani presents Neither Settler nor Native: The Making and Unmaking of Permanent Minorities — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 12 p.m. ET. More info.

Mark Leyner discusses Last Orgy of the Divine Hermit with Porochista Khakpour — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.

Alice Quinn and fellow poets read from and discuss Together in a Sudden Strangeness: America's Poets Respond to the Pandemic — hosted by the Strand, 6 p.m. ET. More info.

Saturday, Jan. 23

Pantheon, YesYes Books

Alexander McCall Smith discusses his new book, Pianos and Flowers — hosted by Tattered Cover Bookstore, 12 p.m. MT. More info.

A queer grief poetry reading in celebration of Say It Hurts by Lisa Summe, with special guests Sara Watson, Jari Bradley, Micaela Corn, and Diannely Antigua — hosted by White Whale Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT