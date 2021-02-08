Yxta Maya Murray ( Art Is Everything ) and Ellen Hagan ( Blooming Fiascoes ) discuss their new books — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.

Andromeda Romano-Lax discusses Annie and the Wolves with Erika Swyler — hosted by Magic City Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Kevin Barry discusses That Old Country Music with Susan Orlean — hosted by Prairie Lights, 6 p.m. CT. More info.

Robbie Arnott discusses The Rain Heron with Jeff VanderMeer — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas discusses her memoir, Unfinished, with Lilly Singh — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 8 p.m. ET. $34. More info.

Rebecca Carroll discusses Surviving the White Gaze with Nicole Chung — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.



Suleika Jaouad discusses Between Two Kingdoms with Elizabeth Gilbert — hosted by Book Passage, 5:30 p.m. PT. More info.



Elizabeth Kolbert discusses Under a White Sky with Bill McKibben — hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT. More info.



Lauren Oyler discusses Fake Accounts with Naomi Fry — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.

Te-Ping Chen discusses Land of Big Numbers with Jiayang Fan — hosted by Book Soup, 6 p.m. PT. More info.



Namina Forna discusses The Gilded Ones with Kym Whitley — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Marie Arnold discusses The Year I Flew Away with Zoraida Córdova — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Michele Morano discusses Like Love with Natalie Bakopoulos — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Gabriel Bump discusses Everywhere You Don't Belong with Rion Amilcar Scott — hosted by Magers & Quinn, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Anna North reads from and discusses Outlawed with Tony Tulathimutte — hosted by Prairie Lights, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Natalie C. Parker discusses Stormbreak with Tochi Onyebuchi — hosted by Raven Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

