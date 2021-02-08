 Skip To Content
Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Feb. 8–13

Ethan Hawke on his new novel, Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her new memoir, a panel on kink, and much more.

By Arianna Rebolini

Posted on February 8, 2021, at 12:57 p.m. ET

Monday, Feb. 8

Soho Press, TriQuarterly, Doubleday, FSG

Robbie Arnott discusses The Rain Heron with Jeff VanderMeer — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Kevin Barry discusses That Old Country Music with Susan Orlean — hosted by Prairie Lights, 6 p.m. CT. More info.

Andromeda Romano-Lax discusses Annie and the Wolves with Erika Swyler — hosted by Magic City Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Yxta Maya Murray (Art Is Everything) and Ellen Hagan (Blooming Fiascoes) discuss their new books — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Ballantine, Simon & Schuster, Random House, Crown, Mariner, Delacorte, Versify, Mad Creek Books, Bloomsbury, Razorbill, Catapult

Priyanka Chopra Jonas discusses her memoir, Unfinished, with Lilly Singh — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 8 p.m. ET. $34. More info.

Rebecca Carroll discusses Surviving the White Gaze with Nicole Chung — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.

Suleika Jaouad discusses Between Two Kingdoms with Elizabeth Gilbert — hosted by Book Passage, 5:30 p.m. PT. More info.

Elizabeth Kolbert discusses Under a White Sky with Bill McKibben — hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT. More info.

Lauren Oyler discusses Fake Accounts with Naomi Fry — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.

Te-Ping Chen discusses Land of Big Numbers with Jiayang Fan — hosted by Book Soup, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Namina Forna discusses The Gilded Ones with Kym Whitley — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Marie Arnold discusses The Year I Flew Away with Zoraida Córdova — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Michele Morano discusses Like Love with Natalie Bakopoulos — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Gabriel Bump discusses Everywhere You Don't Belong with Rion Amilcar Scott — hosted by Magers & Quinn, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Anna North reads from and discusses Outlawed with Tony Tulathimutte — hosted by Prairie Lights, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Natalie C. Parker discusses Stormbreak with Tochi Onyebuchi — hosted by Raven Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Doubleday, Ecco, Catapult, MCDxFSG, Scribner, Wesleyan University Press, Tin House

Brandon Hobson discusses The Removed with David Heska Wanbli Weiden — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Randa Jarrar (Love Is an Ex-Country) and Brontez Purnell (100 Boyfriends) discuss their new books with Victor I. Cazares — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Melissa Broder discusses Milk Fed with Ryan O'Connell — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.

Peter Gizzi celebrates his new poetry collection, Now It's Dark, in a conversation with Ocean Vuong about "poetry and death, beauty and sadness, grieving and light — and ultimately the elusive but very real edge of hope that can be found" — hosted by Rain Taxi, 5:30 p.m. CT. More info.

Catherine Cohen discusses God I Feel Modern Tonight with Maris Kreizman — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

[Read our interview with Catherine Cohen.]

Jennifer Shapland (My Autobiography of Carson McCullers) and Katherine Standefer (Lightning Flowers: My Journey to Uncover the Cost of Saving a Life) discuss their latest books — hosted by Changing Hands Bookstore, 6 p.m. MT. More info.

Gabriel Bump discusses Everywhere You Don’t Belong with Mateo Askaripour — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Knopf, G.P. Putnam's Sons, W. W. Norton, Grove Press, Harper, Margaret K. McElderry Books

Ethan Hawke discusses A Bright Ray of Darkness with Isaac Fitzgerald — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Rebecca Carroll discusses Surviving the White Gaze with Desus Nice — hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT. More info.

Robert Jones Jr. discusses The Prophets with Maurice Carlos Ruffin — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.

Dantiel W. Moniz discusses Milk Blood Heat with T Kira Madden — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. More info.

Charles Blow discusses The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto with Jim Johnson — hosted by the Montclair Public Library, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Tracy Deonn discusses Legendborn with Kwame Mbalia — hosted by Flyleaf Books, 6 p.m. ET. More info.

Janice Nimura discusses The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine — hosted by the Hudson Library, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Friday, Feb. 12

R.O. Kwon and Garth Greenwell, coeditors of the short story anthology Kink, discuss the book with contributors Carmen Maria Machado and Alexander Chee — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.

Maisy Card discusses These Ghosts Are Family — hosted by Book Soup, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

