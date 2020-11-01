Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Nov. 2-8
Election day counter-programming with your favorite thriller writers; a post-election discussion with Rebecca Solnit and Natasha Trethewey; a celebration of contemporary romance; and much more.
Monday, Nov. 2
"Presidential Politics," a panel featuring Kurt Andersen (Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America), Jean Guerrero (Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda), and Stuart Stevens (It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump) — presented by the LA Times Festival of Books, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Roxane Gay, Tracy Lynne Oliver, and Rebecca Kirby discuss their book, The Sacrifice of Darkness — hosted by Porter Square Books, 8:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Coco Ma discusses God Storm with Holly Black — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 7 p.m. PT. More info.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Dozens of acclaimed thriller, mystery, and suspense writers — including R.L. Stine, Janet Evanovich, Alafair Burke, Rachel Howzell Hall, Karin Slaughter, Ruth Ware, and more — will offer some election counter-programming, joining hosts David Brown (@AtriaMysteryBus) and Ryan Steck (The Real Book Spy) for a stream of 10-minute interviews starting at 3 p.m. ET. More info here. Watch here.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
"Memoirs of the Black Experience," a panel discussion featuring Emily Bernard (Black Is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother's Time, My Mother's Time, and Mine), Morgan Jerkins (Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots), and Frank Wilderson (Afropessimism), moderated by L.A. Times columnist Sandy Banks — presented by the LA Times Festival of Books, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Paul Auster, Salman Rushdie, Rebecca Solnit, and Natasha Trethewey discuss the post-election moment — hosted by Writers Against Trump, 8 p.m. ET. More info. (Find more "Writers Against Trump" events here.)
Jasmine Guillory (Party of Two), Casey McQuiston (Red, White and Royal Blue), and Rebekah Weatherspoon (If the Boot Fits) discuss contemporary romance with Elissa Sussman — presented by the LA Times Festival of Books, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Jess Walter discusses The Cold Millions with Andrew Proctor — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Souvankham Thammavongsa (How to Pronounce Knife) and Lidia Yuknavitch (Verge) discuss their short story collections — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 12 p.m. PT. More info.
Kerri Arsenault discusses Mill Town: Reckoning With What Remains with David Searcy and Ben Fountain — hosted by Interabang Books, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Asha Lemmie discusses Fifty Words for Rain with Lisa See – hosted by The Poisoned Pen, 5 p.m. MT. More info.
Emily X.R. Pan and Nova Ren Suma discuss Foreshadow: Stories to Celebrate the Magic of Reading and Writing YA with contributing writers — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Christopher Paul Curtis discusses The Watsons Go to Birmingham–1963 to celebrate its 25th anniversary, with Nic Stone — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai discusses The Mountains Sing with Thanh Tan — hosted by the King County Library, 7:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Movement, discusses her memoir, When They Call You a Terrorist — hosted by the American Booksellers Association, 2 p.m. ET. More info.
"Seeking Salvation," a panel featuring Chelsea Bieker (Godshot) and Kelli Jo Ford (Crooked Hallelujah), moderated by Kesha Ajose Fisher — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 2 p.m. PT. More info.
Michele Harper discusses her memoir, The Beauty in Breaking, with Ruth Dickey — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 4 p.m. PT. More info.
K. A. Applegate, Michael Grant, and Chris Grine discuss The Invasion, the first book in the graphic novel adaptation of Animorphs — hosted by Barnes & Noble, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Friday, Nov. 6
Brit Bennett (The Vanishing Half), Evette Dionne (Lifting as We Climb), and Jerald Walker (How to Make a Slave and Other Essays) discuss their books, moderated by Novella Ford — presented by the National Book Foundation and Portland Book Festival, 3 p.m. PT. More info.
"Zealots and Abolitionists," a conversation with H.W. Brands (The Zealot and the Emancipator: John Brown, Abraham Lincoln, and the Struggle for American Freedom) and Steve Inskeep (Imperfect Union: How Jessie and John Frémont Mapped the West, Invented Celebrity, and Helped Cause the Civil War) — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 2:30 p.m. CT. More info.
"American Tales," a conversation with Genevieve Hudson (Boys of Alabama) and C Pam Zhang (How Much of These Hills Is Gold) — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Wayétu Moore (The Dragons, the Giant, the Women) and Fowzia Karimi (Above Us the Milky Way) discuss their new books — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 11:30 a.m. CT. More info.
Essayists Mychal Denzel Smith (Stakes Is High: Life After the American Dream) and Isaac J. Bailey (Why Didn't We Riot?: A Black Man in Trumpland) discuss election day — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 5:30 p.m. CT. More info.
Nick Flynn discusses his memoir, This Is the Night Our House Will Catch Fire, with Mary Szybist — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 11 a.m. PT. More info.
Julia Alvarez discusses Afterlife — co-presented by the Texas Book Festival and Portland Book Festival, 3:30 p.m. CT. More info.
Ed Lin discusses David Tung Can't Have a Girlfriend Until He Gets Into an Ivy League College with Naomi Hirahara — hosted by Vroman's, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Matthew McConaughey discusses Greenlights with Ethan Hawke — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 4 p.m. CT. More info.
"Tacos and Coffee: The Origins of — and Controversies Behind — Our Favorite Foods," featuring José R. Ralat (American Tacos: A History and Guide) and Augustine Sedgewick (Coffeeland: One Man's Dark Empire and the Making of Our Favorite Drug) — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 2 p.m. CT. More info.
"Black Girl Magic," a conversation with Christine Kendall (The True Definition of Neva Beane) and Renée Watson (Ways to Make Sunshine), moderated by Justice Adrienne Nelson — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 12:30 p.m. PT. More info.
"Unfinished Business," a conversation with Justina Ireland (Deathless Divide) and Aiden Thomas (Cemetery Boys), moderated by Alicia Tate — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 1:45 p.m. PT. More info.
"Love and Basketball," a conversation with Sloane Leong (A Map to the Sun) and Liara Tamani (All the Things We Never Knew), moderated by Lucy Feldman — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 3 p.m. PT. More info.
"Aftershocks," a conversation with Jonathan Hill (Odessa) and Kiku Hughes (Displacement), moderated by Jules Ohman — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 4:15 p.m. PT. More info.
Whiting Award winners in poetry Aria Aber (Hard Damage), Diannely Antigua (Ugly Music), Genya Turovskaya (The Breathing Body of this Thought), and Jake Skeets (Eyes Bottle Dark with a Mouthful of Flowers) discuss their work — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 5:30 p.m. CT. More info.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Innosanto Nagara (Oh, The Things We're For!) discusses children's creativity and activism — hosted by Charis Books & More, 4 p.m. ET. More info.
Emily Anthes (The Great Indoors: The Surprising Science of How Buildings Shape Our Behavior, Health, and Happiness) and Jessica Wapner (Wall Disease: The Psychological Toll of Living Up Against a Border) discuss their new books — hosted by Politics & Prose, 1 p.m. ET. More info.
Veronica Roth discusses Chosen Ones — presented by the Texas Book Festival, 2 p.m. CT. More info.
Christopher Beha discusses The Index of Self-Destructive Acts with Courtney Maum — hosted by the Norfolk Library, 4 p.m. ET. More info.
Elizabeth Strout discusses Olive Again with Cathleen Schine — hosted by Book Passage, 4 p.m. PT. More info.
