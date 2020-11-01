Coco Ma discusses God Storm with Holly Black — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 7 p.m. PT. More info .

Roxane Gay, Tracy Lynne Oliver , and Rebecca Kirby discuss their book, The Sacrifice of Darkness — hosted by Porter Square Books, 8:30 p.m. ET. More info .

Dozens of acclaimed thriller, mystery, and suspense writers — including R.L. Stine, Janet Evanovich, Alafair Burke, Rachel Howzell Hall, Karin Slaughter, Ruth Ware, and more — will offer some election counter-programming, joining hosts David Brown ( @AtriaMysteryBus ) and Ryan Steck ( The Real Book Spy ) for a stream of 10-minute interviews starting at 3 p.m. ET. More info here . Watch here.

Paul Auster, Salman Rushdie, Rebecca Solnit, and Natasha Trethewey discuss the post-election moment — hosted by Writers Against Trump, 8 p.m. ET. More info. (Find more "Writers Against Trump" events here.)

Jasmine Guillory (Party of Two), Casey McQuiston (Red, White and Royal Blue), and Rebekah Weatherspoon (If the Boot Fits) discuss contemporary romance with Elissa Sussman — presented by the LA Times Festival of Books, 6 p.m. PT. More info.



Jess Walter discusses The Cold Millions with Andrew Proctor — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 6 p.m. PT. More info.



Souvankham Thammavongsa (How to Pronounce Knife) and Lidia Yuknavitch (Verge) discuss their short story collections — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 12 p.m. PT. More info.

Kerri Arsenault discusses Mill Town: Reckoning With What Remains with David Searcy and Ben Fountain — hosted by Interabang Books, 6 p.m. CT. More info.



Asha Lemmie discusses Fifty Words for Rain with Lisa See – hosted by The Poisoned Pen, 5 p.m. MT. More info.

Emily X.R. Pan and Nova Ren Suma discuss Foreshadow: Stories to Celebrate the Magic of Reading and Writing YA with contributing writers — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Christopher Paul Curtis discusses The Watsons Go to Birmingham–1963 to celebrate its 25th anniversary, with Nic Stone — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 7 p.m. ET. More info.



Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai discusses The Mountains Sing with Thanh Tan — hosted by the King County Library, 7:30 p.m. PT. More info.



Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Movement, discusses her memoir, When They Call You a Terrorist — hosted by the American Booksellers Association, 2 p.m. ET. More info.

"Seeking Salvation," a panel featuring Chelsea Bieker (Godshot) and Kelli Jo Ford (Crooked Hallelujah), moderated by Kesha Ajose Fisher — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 2 p.m. PT. More info.



Michele Harper discusses her memoir, The Beauty in Breaking, with Ruth Dickey — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 4 p.m. PT. More info.

K. A. Applegate, Michael Grant, and Chris Grine discuss The Invasion, the first book in the graphic novel adaptation of Animorphs — hosted by Barnes & Noble, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

