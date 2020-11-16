Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Nov. 16-21
Cazzie David chats with Chrissy Teigen, Rachel Bloom launches her essay collection, Shayla Lawson hosts a celebration of Black joy, and much more.
Monday, Nov. 16
Claudia Rankine discusses Just Us with Jericho Brown — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Jess Walter discusses The Cold Millions with Maris Kreizman — presented by the Miami Book Fair, 5 p.m. ET. More info.
Kiese Laymon discusses How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America: Essays with Amina Wilson — hosted by Boswell Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Nicole Krauss discusses her short story collection To Be a Man — presented by the Miami Book Fair, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Carmen Maria Machado (The Low, Low Woods) and Laura Marks (Daphne Byrne) discuss horror and graphic novel writing — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Paola Ramos discusses Finding Latinx: In Search of the Voices Redefining Latino Identity with Cecile Richards — hosted by Women and Children First, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Kate Racculia discusses Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts with Margaret Willison — hosted by An Unlikely Story, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Claudia Rankine discusses Just Us with Rebecca Carroll — presented by the Miami Book Fair, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Margaret Atwood discusses her new poetry collection, Dearly, with Karen Russell — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 5:30 p.m. PT. More info.
David Yoon discusses Super Fake Love Song with Adam Silvera — hosted by Vroman's Bookstore, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Jason Reynolds and Danica Novgorodoff present Long Way Down: The Graphic Novel — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Arvin Ahmadi (How It All Blew Up) and Adib Khorram (Darius the Great Deserves Better) discuss their new books — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 3:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Chloe Gong discusses These Violent Delights with Tessa Gratton — hosted by Politics & Prose, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Rebecca Dinerstein Knight (Hex) and Raven Leilani (Luster) discuss "tainted love" in their new books, in a conversation moderated by John Freeman — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 12 p.m. PT. More info.
Susie Yang discusses White Ivy — hosted by An Unlikely Story, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
R.F. Kuang discusses The Burning God with Ken Liu — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Guy Raz discusses his book How I Built This with barre3 co-founder and CEO Sadie Lincoln — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 10 a.m. PT. More info.
Reza Farazmand launches his debut graphic novel, City Monster — hosted by the Strand, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Dani Shapiro discusses Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity and Love — hosted by Book Passage, 7 p.m. PT. More info.
Roxane Gay, Rebecca Kirby, and Tracy Lynne Oliver discuss The Sacrifice of Darkness — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Jon Mooallem discusses This Is Chance!: The Shaking of an All-American City, A Voice That Held it Together with John Notarianni — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 11 a.m. PT. More info.
Ayad Akhtar discusses Homeland Elegies with Dave Miller — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 12 p.m. PT. More info.
Susie Yang discusses White Ivy with Lucy Tan — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Cazzie David discusses her essay collection, No One Asked For This, with Amy Schumer and Owen Thiele — hosted by the Strand, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Bryan Washington (Memorial) and Simon Han (Nights When Nothing Happened) discuss their new books — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Liz Crain (Dumplings Equal Love) and Megha Majumdar (A Burning) discuss their new books, food, and storytelling — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 1:30 p.m. PT. More info.
R.F. Kuang discusses The Burning God with Tochi Onyebuchi — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Becky Cooper discusses We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence — hosted by the Hudson Library, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Steve Martin and Harry Bliss discuss their book, A Wealth of Pigeons — hosted by the Strand, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Acts of Courage: Roxane Gay and Okey Ndibe discuss An Untamed State and Arrows of Rain — hosted by The Seminary Co-op, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Rachel Bloom launches her essay collection, I Want to Be Where The Normal People Are, with storytelling from Gilli Nissim, Mano Agapion, and David Hull — hosted by Skylight Books, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Cazzie David discusses No One Asked For This with Chrissy Teigen — hosted by Book Soup, 4 p.m. PT. More info.
Isabel Wilkerson discusses Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents with Viet Thanh Nguyen — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 5:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Terry McMillan discusses It's Not All Downhill From Here with Glory Edim — presented by the Miami Book Fair, 8:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Darryl Pinckney discusses Blackballed: The Black Vote and US Democracy with Zack Graham — hosted by Community Bookstore and NYRB, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Edwidge Danticat, Rachel Kushner, Victor LaValle, and Tommy Orange read from and discuss The Decameron Project: 29 New Stories from the Pandemic — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Jacob Soboroff discusses Separated: Inside An American Tragedy, and the US-Mexico border, with Soledad O'Brien — presented by the Miami Book Fair, 5:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Leah Johnson (You Should See Me a Crown) and David Yoon (Super Fake Love Song) discuss their new books, in a conversation moderated by Zan Romanoff — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 3:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Alexis Coe (You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington) and Veronica Chambers (Finish the Fight!: The Brave and Revolutionary Women Who Fought for Right to Vote) discuss their new books and new historical perspectives — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 12:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Shayla Lawson discusses This Is Major: Notes on Diana Ross, Dark Girls, and Being Dope with Tiffany Camhi — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 11 a.m. PT. More info.
Poets Layli Long Soldier, Mark Turcotte and Tanaya Winder read from and discuss When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry — hosted by the American Writers Museum, 11: 30 a.m. CT. More info.
Tom Burgis discusses Kleptopia: How Dirty Money Is Conquering the World with Jennifer Taub and Bradley Hope — hosted by Politics & Prose, 5 p.m. ET. More info.
Friday, Nov. 20
Ayad Akhtar (Homeland Elegies) and Phil Klay (Missionaries) discuss their new books — presented by the Miami Book Fair, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Natalie Diaz discusses Postcolonial Love Poem with Elena Passarello — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 12 p.m. PT. More info.
"Black Joy Social Happy Hour:" Shayla Lawson hosts an evening where Black writers share things that bring them joy in 2020, featuring Jericho Brown, Danielle Evans, Kim Johnson, Nate Marshall, and others — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 5:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Chloe Gong discusses These Violent Delights with Amélie Wen Zhao — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 7 p.m. PT. More info.
Veronica Roth discusses Chosen Ones with Charlie Jane Anders — presented by the Portland Book Festival, 3 p.m. PT. More info.
Carmen Maria Machado discusses The Low, Low Woods — hosted by BookPeople, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Yaa Gyasi discusses Transcendent Kingdom with Nell Freudenberger — presented by the Miami Book Fair, 5 p.m. ET. More info.
Daniel Riley discusses Barcelona Days with Caity Weaver — hosted by White Whale Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Marcus Samuelsson discusses The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food with Dawn Davis — co-presented by the Miami Book Fair and the Portland Book Festival, 3 p.m. ET. More info.
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Arianna Rebolini at arianna.rebolini@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.