Readings and discussions from Emily St. John Mandel, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Naomi Klein, Sally Thorne, and many more.

Monday, Feb. 22 One World, Algonquin, Pantheon, Bloomsbury, Penguin Books, Knopf

Tuesday, Feb. 23 Vintage, Simon & Schuster, Crown, Avon, William Morrow, Riverhead, Grove Press, FSG

Wednesday, Feb. 24 Knopf, Riverhead, Catapult, Delacorte, Grove Press

Thursday, Feb. 25 Harper, Atheneum Books, Grove Press, Riverhead, Gallery/Saga Press, MCD

Friday, Feb. 26 Grove Press, Mulholland Books

Lily King discusses Writers & Lovers with Ann Patchett — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT. More info.

Joe Ide discusses Smoke — hosted by Murder by the Book, 8 p.m. CT. More info.