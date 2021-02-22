 Skip To Content
Here Are Some Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: Feb. 22–27

Readings and discussions from Emily St. John Mandel, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Naomi Klein, Sally Thorne, and many more.

By Arianna Rebolini

Posted on February 22, 2021, at 11:57 a.m. ET

Monday, Feb. 22

Heather McGhee discusses The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together with Ibram X. Kendi — hosted by Magic City Books, 7 p.m. CT. $30. More info.

Zak Salih discusses Let’s Get Back to the Party with Matt Ortile — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 pm. ET. More info.

Alan Lightman discusses Probable Impossibilities: Musings on Beginnings and Endings — hosted by Print Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Anna North (Outlawed) and Alexis Coe (You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington) discuss their latest books — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 7:30 p.m. PT. More info.

Bill Gates discusses How to Avoid a Climate Disaster with Savannah Guthrie — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. $32. More info.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Emily St. John Mandel discusses The Glass Hotel with Isaac Fitzgerald — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Roxane Gay, Larissa Pham, and Kim Fu discuss their contributions to the short story anthology Kink in conversation with Lidia Yuknavitch — hosted by Powell's, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Elizabeth Kolbert discusses Under a White Sky with Kate Aronoff — hosted by Scripps, 5 p.m. PT. More info.

Alisha Rai (First Comes Like) and Sally Thorne (Second First Impressions) discuss their latest books — hosted by Warwick's, 4 p.m. PT. $15.99. More info.

Patricia Lockwood discusses No One Is Talking About This with Catherine Cohen — hosted by Skylight Books and Dynasty Typewriter, 6 p.m. PT. $5. More info.

Ada Calhoun discusses Why We Can't Sleep with Susannah Cahalan — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Jack Livings discusses The Blizzard Party with Sean McDonald — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Priyanka Champaneri discusses The City of Good Death with Grace Talusan — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Hermione Lee discusses her biography of Tom Stoppard, Tom Stoppard: A Life, with Stoppard himself — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 5 p.m. ET. $45. More info.

Patricia Lockwood discusses No One Is Talking About This with Jenny Offill — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Ta-Nehisi Coates discusses The Beautiful Struggle with Nic Stone — hosted by Politics & Prose, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Lauren Oyler discusses Fake Accounts with Sheila Heti — hosted by Powerhouse Arena, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Elizabeth Miki Brina discusses Speak, Okinawa with Bryan Washington — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.

Dantiel W. Moniz discusses Milk Blood Heat with Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah — hosted by BookBar, 6 p.m. MT. More info.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Julia Fine discusses The Upstairs House with Lynn Steger Strong hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.

Naomi Klein discusses How to Change Everything with Miko Vergun and Isaac Vergun — hosted by Powell's, 5 p.m. PT. More info.

Gabriel Byrne discusses Walking With Ghosts with Sarah McNally — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. $5. More info.

Lidia Yuknavitch reads from and discusses Verge with Lance Olsen — hosted by City Lights, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Charlaine Harris discusses The Russian Cage with Patrick King — hosted by the Poisoned Pen, 6:30 p.m. MT. More info.

Patricia Lockwood discusses No One Is Talking About This with Tommy Pico — hosted by Raven Bookstore, 7 p.m. CT. More info.

Ken Layne reads from and discusses Desert Oracle: Strange True Tales From the American Southwest — hosted by Space Cowboy Books, 6 p.m. PT. More info.

Friday, Feb. 26

Lily King discusses Writers & Lovers with Ann Patchett — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT. More info.

Joe Ide discusses Smoke — hosted by Murder by the Book, 8 p.m. CT. More info.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Mikki Kendall discusses Hood Feminism with Jalessah T. Jackson — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.

Jen Sincero presents Badass Habits: Cultivate the Awareness, Boundaries, and Daily Upgrades You Need to Make Them Stick — hosted by Book Passage, 1 p.m. PT. $40. More info.

