Great Virtual Book Events Happening This Week: April 12–16
Jeff VanderMeer and Karen Russell, Rachel Kushner and Kim Gordon, a panel on writing about social pressures and racial identity, and more.
Hanif Abdurraqib discusses A Little Devil in America with Brit Bennett — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. Donation required. More info.
Kirstin Valdez Quade discusses The Five Wounds with Maggie Shipstead — hosted by Magic City Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
C Pam Zhang discusses How Much of These Hills Is Gold with Megha Majumdar — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Dawnie Walton discusses The Final Revival of Opal & Nev with Curtis Sittenfeld — hosted by Porter Square Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Michio Kaku discusses The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of Everything — hosted by Brookline Booksmith, 7 p.m. ET. $22. More info.
Sandi Tan discusses Lurkers with Kea Wilson — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Emma Straub hosts a food night in celebration of the paperback release of All Adults Here, featuring guests Rumaan Alam, Carla Lalli Music, Jasmine Guillory, Helen Rosner, with a special appearance by chef Evan Hanczor — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Sally Thorne discusses Second First Impressions with Alisha Rai — hosted by The Ripped Bodice, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Jeff VanderMeer discusses Hummingbird Salamander with Karen Russell — hosted by Powell’s, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Bolu Babalola discusses Love in Color: Mythical Tales from Around the World, Retold with Hannah Giorgis — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 6 p.m. ET. Donation required. More info.
Gina Frangello discusses Blow Your House Down: A Story of Family, Feminism, and Treason with Daphne Merkin — hosted by Book Soup, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Melissa Febos discusses Girlhood with Heather Havrilesky — hosted by the Family Action Network, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Shelley Nolden discusses The Vines with Greer McAllister — hosted by Boswell Book Company, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Christopher Beha discusses The Index of Self-Destructive Acts with Phil Klay — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Charlie Jane Anders discusses Victories Greater Than Death with Holly Black — hosted by Books Inc., 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Duchess Goldblatt discusses Becoming Duchess Goldblatt with Katie Couric — hosted by 92Y, 7 p.m. ET. $10. More info.
Patricia Engel discusses Infinite Country — hosted by Third Place Books, 5 p.m. PT. More info.
Katherine Heiny discusses Early Morning Riser with Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Willy Vlautin discusses The Night Always Comes with Megan Abbott — hosted by City Lights, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Lauren Hough discusses Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing with Elizabeth McCracken — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Rachel Kushner discusses The Hard Crowd with Kim Gordon — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Kaitlyn Greenidge discusses Libertie with Edwidge Danticat — hosted by the New York Public Library, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Caleb Azumah Nelson discusses Open Water with Nadia Owusu — hosted by the Seminary Co-op, 6 p.m. CT. More info.
Joy Harjo discusses Living Nations, Living Words: An Anthology of First Peoples Poetry with Layli Long Soldier — hosted by the Seminary Co-op, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Kaitlyn Greenidge discusses Libertie with Jaquira Díaz — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Chang-rae Lee discusses My Year Abroad with Donna Seaman — hosted by the Book Stall, 6:30 p.m. CT. More info.
Caroline Kepnes discusses You Love Me with Andrea Dunlop — hosted by Third Place Books, 7 p.m. PT. More info.
Deirdre McNamer discusses Aviary with Andrew Martin — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Anjali Enjeti discusses Southbound: Essays on Identity, Inheritance, and Social Change with Anoa Changa — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
C Pam Zhang discusses How Much of These Hills Is Gold with Brandon Taylor — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
S. Kirk Walsh discusses The Elephant of Belfast with Diane Cook — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Dorthe Nors (Wild Swims) and J. Robert Lennon (Let Me Think) read from and discuss their new short story collections — hosted by Literati, 6 p.m. ET. More info.
Jess Zimmerman discusses Women and Other Monsters with Ijeoma Oluo — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Angie Cruz (Dominicana), Carolina De Robertis (The President and the Frog), Naima Coster (What’s Mine and Yours), Patricia Engel (Infinite Country), and Aya de León (A Spy in the Struggle) discuss their books in a conversation moderated by Lupita Aquino — cohosted by multiple BIPOC-owned bookstores, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Jeff VanderMeer discusses Hummingbird Salamander with Kristen Roupenian — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Sharon G. Flake (The Life I’m In), Sabina Khan (Zara Hossain Is Here), Crystal Maldonado (Fat Chance, Charlie Vega), and Brittney Morris (The Cost of Knowing) talk about their latest novels, addressing themes of self-esteem, racial identity, and social pressure — hosted by Oblong Books & Music, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
A.E. Osworth discusses We Are Watching Eliza Bright with Alex Marzano-Lesnevich — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Patrick Radden Keefe discusses Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty with Jia Tolentino — hosted by Loyalty Bookstores, 6 p.m. ET. Donation required. More info.
Kirstin Valdez Quade discusses The Five Wounds with Claire Vaye Watkins — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
-
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Arianna Rebolini at arianna.rebolini@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.