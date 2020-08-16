This Week In Virtual Book Events: August 17-23
Chanel Miller in conversation with Rebecca Solnit, Nnedi Okorafor on her debut middle grade novel, a two-day event filled with star-studded panels, and more.
Monday August 17
Shruti Swamy, author of A House Is a Body, in conversation with Angela Garbes — hosted by Third Place Books, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Elisa Gabbert, author of The Unreality of Memory, in conversation with Brandon Taylor — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Fiona Davis, author of The Lions of Fifth Avenue, in conversation with Adriana Trigiani — hosted by RJ Julia, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Diane Cook, author of The New Wilderness, in conversation with Mira Ptacin — hosted by Print Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jeff Hobbs, author of Show Them You're Good: A Portrait of Boys in the City of Angels the Year Before College, in conversation with Steve Lopez — hosted by Vroman's Bookstore, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Shane McCrae, author of Sometimes I Never Suffered, in conversation with francine j. harris, author of Here is the Sweet Hand — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jessica Goudeau, author of After the Last Border: Two Families and the Story of Refuge in America, in conversation with Helen Thorpe, Ashley Faye of Refugee Services of Texas, and Lu Zeidan of iAct — hosted by BookPeople, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Kirkland Hamill, author of Filthy Beasts, in conversation with Christina Clancy — hosted by Boswell Books, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Chris Hamby, author of Soul Full of Coal Dust: A Fight for Breath and Justice in Appalachia, in conversation with Alex Kotlowitz — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Aya Gruber, author of The Feminist War on Crime: The Unexpected Role of Women's Liberation in Mass Incarceration — hosted by Booksmith and UC Press, 11 a.m. PT, more info.
Kurt Andersen, author of Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America: A Recent History, in conversation with Michael Tomasky — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Tuesday August 18
Sue Monk Kidd, author of The Book of Longings, in conversation with Zibby Owens — hosted by The Friends of the North Castle Public Library, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Nnedi Okorafor, author of Ikenga, in conversation with Tochi Onyebuchi — hosted by Women & Children First, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jordan Ifueko, author of Raybearer, in conversation with Tomi Adeyemi – hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Chanel Miller, author of Know My Name, in conversation with Rebecca Solnit — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Jennie Fields, author of Atomic Love, in conversation with Ann Patchett — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Aimee Nezhukumatathil, author of World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments, in conversation with Mira Jacob — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jessica Gross, author of Hysteria, in conversation with Marie-Helene Bertino— hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Kelly Jensen, editor of Body Talk: 37 Voices Explore Our Radical Anatomy, with Nic Stone, Jerlyn Thomas, Ady Del Valle, Julie Murphy, and Kati Gardner, in a panel moderated by Amy Pence-Brown — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Nandi Comer, author of Tapping Out, in conversation with Ross Gay — hosted by Pages Bookshop, 6:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Heidi Pitlor, author of Impersonation, in conversation with Joanna Rakoff — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jabari Asim, author of Stop and Frisk: American Poems, in conversation with Cheeraz Gorman — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Marquis Bey, author of Anarcho-Blackness: Notes Toward a Black Anarchism, in conversation with Andrew Cutrone — hosted by City Lights Bookstore, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
George Dyson, author of Analogia: The Emergence of Technology Beyond Programmable Control, in conversation with Blaise Aguera y Arcas — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company and Town Hall Seattle, 7:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Micheline Aharonian Marcom, author of The New American, in conversation with Keenan Norris — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Claire Phillips, author of A Room With a Darker View: Chronicles of My Mother and Schizophrenia, in conversation with Emily Rapp Black — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Wednesday August 19
Nnedi Okorafo, author of Ikenga, in conversation with Derrick A. Young — hosted by MahoganyBooks, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Laura van den Berg, author of I Hold a Wolf by the Ears, in conversation with Courtney Maum — hosted by Oblong Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Fatima Bhutto, author of The Runaways, in conversation with Steve Inskeep — hosted by Left Bank Books, 3 p.m. CT, more info.
Kiku Hughes, author and illustrator of Displacement, in conversation with Nina M. Wallace — hosted by Third Place Books and Densho, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Diane Cook, author of The New Wilderness, in conversation with Margot Livesey, author of The Boy in the Field — hosted by RJ Julia, 4 p.m. ET, more info.
Victoria Law and Maya Schenwar, authors of Prison by Any Other Name: The Harmful Consequences of Popular Reforms, in conversation with Beth Richie, Monica Jones, and Deana Lewis — hosted by Women & Children First, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Tiffany McDaniel, author of Betty, in conversation with Polly Rosenwaike — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Kim Johnson, author of This Is My America, in conversation with Mariann Hyland — hosted by Annie Bloom's Books, 4 p.m. PT, more info.
Mary Pilon and Louisa Thomas, editors of Losers: Dispatches From the Other Side of the Scoreboard, in conversation Justin Kaufmann — hosted by The Seminary Co-op and WBEZ Chicago, 4 p.m. CT, more info.
Jim Tankersley, author of The Riches of This Land: The Lies That Scorched Americas Middle Class & the Hard Truths That Can Save It, in conversation with Amy Wang — hosted by Powell's Books, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Srikanth (Chicu) Reddy, author of Underworld Lit, in conversation with Lauren Berlant — hosted by The Seminary Co-op and The University of Chicago Creative Writing Program, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
Thursday August 20
Lisa Hanawalt, author and illustrator of I Want You, in conversation with Emily Heller — hosted by Powell's Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
S. A. Cosby, author of Blacktop Wasteland, in conversation with David Joy, author of When These Mountains Burn — hosted by Murder By the Book, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Lyz Lenz, author of Belabored: A Vindication of the Rights of Pregnant Women, in conversation with Soraya Chemaly — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
L. Penelope, author of Cry of Metal and Bone, in conversation with K. Arsenault Rivera — hosted by Mysterious Galaxy, 6 p.m. PT, more info.
Suzanne Park, author of Loathe at First Sight, in conversation with Alexa Martin — hosted by Parnassus Books, 6 p.m. CT, more info.
MK Czerwiec, editor of Menopause: A Comic Treatment, in conversation with contributors Ajuan Mance, Leah Jones, and Cathy Leamy — hosted by Women & Children First, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Alice Randall, author of Black Bottom Saints, in conversation with Nate Marshall, author of Finna — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Molly Wizenberg, author of The Fixed Stars, in conversation with Katrina Carrasco — hosted by King County Library System and Third Place Books, 7:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Maaza Mengiste, editor of Addis Ababa Noir, in conversation with Salar Abdoh, author of Out of Mesopotamia — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Daniel Hornsby, author of Via Negativa, in conversation with Andrew Martin — presented by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Elsa Hart, author of The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayne, in conversation with Shane Mullen — hosted by Left Bank Books, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Jeff Hobbs, author of Show Them You're Good, in conversation with Helen Thorpe — hosted by Third Place Books, 7 p.m. PT, more info.
Diane Cook, author of The New Wilderness, in conversation with Jane Marie — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT, more info.
Friday, August 21
Akwaeke Emezi, author of The Death of Vivek Oji, in conversation with Nicole Dennis-Benn — hosted by Books & Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Authors Brit Bennett (The Vanishing Half), Sophie Mackintosh (Blue Ticket), Sue Monk Kidd (The Book of Longings), and Ron Rash (In the Valley), in a panel on immersive fiction — hosted by Penguin Random House's Book Your Summer Live event, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Shruti Swamy, author of A House Is a Body, in conversation with Megha Majumdar — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, editor of When the Light of the World was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry, in conversation with first poet laureate of the Navajo Nation, Luci Tapahonso — hosted by Collected Works, 6 p.m. MT, more info.
Mike Birbiglia, author The New One: Painfully True Stories from a Reluctant Dad, with contributor (and wife) J. Hope Stein, in conversation with Michael Ian Black — hosted by Politics & Prose, 8 p.m. ET, more info.
Heidi Pitlor, author of Impersonation, and Jill McCorkle, author of Hieroglyphics — hosted by Print Bookstore, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Jordan Ifueko, author of Raybearer, in conversation with Patrice Caldwell and Mark Oshiro — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Jennie Fields, author of Atomic Love — hosted by Murder by the Book, 7 p.m. CT, more info.
Debora L. Spar, author of Work Mate Marry Love: How Machines Shape Our Human Destiny with Kara Swisher — hosted by Politics & Prose, 6 p.m. ET, more info.
Adrienne Raphel, author of Thinking Inside the Box: Adventures with Crosswords and the Puzzling People Who Can't Live Without Them, in conversation with Bianca Bosker — hosted by Powell's Books, 5 p.m. PT, more info.
Raven Leilani, author of Luster — hosted by Librairie Saint Henri Books, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Aimee Bender, author of The Butterfly Lampshade, in conversation with Claire Vaye Watkins — hosted by Literati, 7 p.m. ET, more info.
Saturday August 22
Authors Talia Hibbert (Take a Hint, Dani Brown); Vanessa Riley (A Duke, the Lady, and a Baby); Farrah Rochon (The Boyfriend Project); and Kennedy Ryan (Queen Move); in a conversation moderated by Christina Tucker — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 4 p.m. ET, more info.
Genevieve Hudson, author of Boys of Alabama, in conversation with Charis Circle Executive Director, E.R. Anderson — hosted by Charis Books & More, 7:30 p.m. ET, more info.
Authors Alexis Henderson (The Year of the Witching); Alma Katsu (The Deep); Josh Malerman (Malorie); Alix Nathan (The Warlow Experiment); and Riley Sager (Home Before Dark) in a panel on horror — hosted by Book Your Summer Live, 1 p.m. ET, more info.
Author/illustrators Pat Dorian (Lon Chaney Speaks), Reza Farazmand (City Monster), Liana Finck (Excuse Me), Deena Mohamed (Shubeik Lubeik), Tom Scioli (Jack Kirby), and David F. Walker (The Life of Frederick Douglass) in a panel on graphic novels and nonfiction, moderated by Chip Kidd — hosted by Book Your Summer Live, 2 p.m. ET, more info.
