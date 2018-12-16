The Best Books From 2018 For Every Kind Of Reader

FOR THE DESIGNER

FOR THE ATHLETE

FOR THE PERSON WHO CAN ALWAYS FIND THE BRIGHT SIDE

FOR THE ACTIVIST

FOR THE PERSON WHO’S GETTING THAT BREAD

FOR THE CRAFTER

Two exquisite beginner-friendly guides this year are Tomoko Fuse’s Origami Boxes, which walks you through 30 box projects, from beautifully simple to intricate; and Anne Weil’s Weaving Within Reach, with designs for woven baskets, boxes, and totes — with or without a loom. The Complete Pattern Directory by Elizabeth Wilhide is a comprehensive resource, comprising 1,500 illustrations of patterns across time and cultures, divided into flora, fauna, pictorial, geometric, and abstract designs. For those who live among their creations, Anna Starmer’s Love Color is an accessible guide to navigating colors (and color combinations) to create the right vibe in your home. For those who love nesting and reading, there’s Decorating a Room of One’s Own by Susan Harlan and Becca Stadtlander, which imagines interviews about interior design with classic literary characters Miss Havisham and Jay Gatsby; and former BuzzFeed staffer Alanna Okun’s The Curse of the Boyfriend Sweater — a cozy, heartfelt essay collection about love and knitting.



FOR THE PERSON WHO LOVES THE CLASSICS

It was a good year for revisiting mythology. Pat Barker’s The Silence of the Girls tackles The Iliad, focusing on Briseis — former Queen turned concubine to Achilles — and all the many women who live through the war and are lost to history. Madeline Miller’s Circe is a spellbinding reimagining of the immortal witch’s life, adding real dimension to her loss and longing. A. G. Lombardo’s Graffiti Palace is a retelling of The Odyssey through the lens of the underground world of 1965 Los Angeles. Daphne by Will Boast spins the myth of Daphne and Apollo and focuses on two modern (mortal) characters — Daphne, born with a rare condition in which her body responds to intense emotion with temporary paralysis; and Ollie, the young man so charming he’s made Daphne consider leaving her comfort zone. The Mere Wife by Maria Dahvana Headley also shifts old stories to new settings, this time exploring Beowulf — the power dynamics, the hero and villain — in American suburbia. And though it isn’t a retelling, Yasmine Seale’s translation of Aladdin breathes new life into this dark and elegant classic tale.





FOR THE LOVABLE ODDBALL

Celebrate the person who stands out from the crowd with memoirs from self-described outsiders: Liana Finck’s graphic memoir Passing for Human, about her search for the “shadow” — that thing that sets her apart from those around her — which she lost in childhood, or Maeve in America, Maeve Higgins’ hilarious essay collection about leaving Ireland in her thirties, and finding herself in New York.

For fiction fans, there’s Darius the Great Is Not Okay by Adib Khorram, a heartwarming story about an Iranian American boy who finds he doesn’t quite fit in in either of his homes; Mark Leidner’s short story collection Under the Sea is both poetic and extraordinarily strange, telling stories about a violent nun, an insect civil war, an interdimensional void, and more. For those comfortable with something a bit darker, Cecilia Ruiz’s The Book of Extraordinary Deaths is a beautifully illustrated collection of strange and unlikely deaths in history (see some examples here); and Penguins by Nick Thorburn is a collection of comic strips that, with few (if any) words, delves into the messy, complicated, abstract nature of the human condition.



FOR THE MESSY BITCH WHO LIVES FOR DRAMA

FOR THE MODERN RIOT GRRRL

FOR THE PERSON WHO LIVES FOR REALITY TV

FOR THE NATURE LOVER

FOR THE MOVIE BUFF

FOR THE BOOZE CONNOISSEUR

FOR THE CASUAL LINGUIST

FOR THE HISTORIAN

FOR THE PERSON WHO LOVES A GOOD SCARE

If you're looking for something supernatural, check out Riddance by Shelley Jackson, about a child who goes missing from a school for people with the ability to channel ghosts looking to communicate with the living world. In We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix, the washed-up former guitarist of a ’90s heavy metal band begins to suspect her failures are due to a sinister, mysterious force. Alma Katsu's bone-chilling The Hunger reimagines the gruesome story of the Donner Party with a supernatural explanation; Frankenstein in Baghdad by Ahmed Saadawi places the undead monster in US-occupied Baghdad, made from strewn body parts collected by one eccentric local. The Winters by Lisa Gabriele hints at hauntings; a woman moves into her fiancé's mansion expecting a life of luxury but instead finds the place plagued by the ghost of his late wife (and his daughter, who wants to make her life hell). And Paul Tremblay's The Cabin at the End of the World is a classic, keep-you-up-all-night horror story about a family whose vacation at a remote cabin goes very, very, very wrong.



FOR THE NOSTALGIA-OBSESSED

FOR THE ANIMAL LOVER

FOR THE PERSON WHO LOVES MEETING NEW PEOPLE

